Skydiver dies after parachute clips tree and collapses in Mason County

A 33-year-old man was taking a skydiving class out of Kapowsin in Mason County on Saturday when his parachute clipped the top of a tree and collapsed, leading him to his death.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office said several people on the ground and members of his Skydive Kapowsin class witnessed it.

According to the sheriff’s office, the skydiver’s parachute clipped the top of a tree and collapsed, causing an uncontrolled fall of about 90 to 100 feet. First responders were in the area and started CPR but the man died.

The MCSO said deputies and Washington State Patrol units responded to the 11000 block of U.S. Highway 101 around 4:30 p.m.

“The Mason County Sheriff’s Office sends our deepest condolences to all those involved,” said the MSCO.

Skydive Kapowsin issued this statement:

“The skydiving community is a close-knit group and any loss of its members is felt by all. Skydive Kapowsin management and community extends its condolences to the family and friends of the young man who lost his life.”

The investigation is ongoing.

