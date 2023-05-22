Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Atlantic City 1Q casino earnings down nearly 15% from year ago

May 22, 2023, 12:05 PM

A dealer conducts a game of roulette at the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City, N.J., on May 17, 202...

A dealer conducts a game of roulette at the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City, N.J., on May 17, 2023. Figures released on Monday, May 22, 2023, by New Jersey gambling regulators show that the nine Atlantic City casinos' collective gross operating profit fell by almost 15% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period a year ago. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City’s nine casinos collectively saw their gross operating profit decline by nearly 15% in the first quarter of this year compared with the same period a year earlier.

Figures released Monday by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement show the casinos collectively posted an operating profit of $135.4 million in the first three months of 2023, down from the more than $159 million in profits they saw in the first quarter of 2022.

James Plousis, chairman of the New Jersey Casino Control Commission, said the casinos are dealing with higher costs this year, including significantly higher wages they agreed to pay workers including housekeepers, bartenders, beverage servers and porters under a landmark contract reached last summer.

Gross operating profit reflects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and other charges, and is a widely accepted measure of profitability in the Atlantic City casino industry.

“Compared to the first quarter last year, the casino hotels are employing more people and a progressive labor agreement was reached,” Plousis said. “These steps are emblematic of an industry that is preparing for growth and success.”

Mark Giannantonio, president of Resorts casino and of the Casino Association of New Jersey, also attributed the lower earnings to inflation.

Bally’s swung from a big first quarter loss last year to a meager profit this year. Its $88,000 operating profit was up from a $6.8 million loss a year earlier.

The Ocean Casino Resort’s profit was up 27.6%, to $23.6 million; Harrah’s saw its profit increase by more than 21%, to $19.2 million; and Caesars’ profit was up over 7%, to $11.3 million.

Resorts swung from a $527,000 profit in last year’s first quarter to a $284,000 loss this year. The Borgata’s profit was down over 50%, to $22.8 million; Hard Rock’s profit was down 17.5%, to $22.2 million; and Tropicana was down 15.3%, to $16.7 million.

The Golden Nugget had a profit of $4.8 million, down from a $5.6 million profit over the same period last year.

Among internet-only entities, Resorts Digital was up nearly 6%, to just under $8 million, and Caesars Interactive Entertainment NJ was down 13.2%, to $6.8 million.

The Golden Nugget had the lowest-cost average room rental rate in the first quarter, at $113 a night. Ocean had the highest, at $212.

The overall casino hotel occupancy rate for the first quarter was was 65.2%, up 2.1% from a year earlier.

___

Follow Wayne Parry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/WayneParryAC

National News

Associated Press

Columnist adds Trump’s post-verdict comments to pending defamation case

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for a columnist who won a $5 million sexual abuse and defamation award against former President Donald Trump filed an amended lawsuit against him on Monday seeking to hold him liable for remarks he made after the verdict. The amended lawsuit, seeking at least $10 million in compensatory damages, was […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Nebraska woman pleads guilty to burning fetus after abortion while case against mom progresses

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska woman pleaded guilty Monday to burning and concealing a fetus after she took medication to end her pregnancy, while prosecutors move forward with a criminal case accusing her mother of illegally helping with the abortion. Celeste Burgess, 18, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of concealing or abandoning a […]

15 hours ago

FILE - In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people who've been taken into ...

Associated Press

9th Circuit reverses judge’s ruling striking down deportation law as racist

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal appeals court has reversed an unprecedented ruling in Nevada that struck down a longstanding U.S. deportation law as racist and unconstitutional. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals said Monday in its long-awaited decision that Section 1326 of the Immigration and Nationality Act — which makes it a crime to […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Lawsuit targets ambulance company for paramedic accused of sexually assaulting 2 elderly women

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A lawsuit filed against medical transport provider American Medical Response West in California court says the ambulance company’s lax hiring and oversight allowed a paramedic to sexually assault two women in their 80s while en route to a hospital. The law firm of Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy filed the suit last […]

15 hours ago

FILE - The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, March 2, 2022. A fake i...

Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: Fake image of Pentagon explosion briefly sends jitters through stock market

An image of black smoke billowing next to a bureaucratic-looking building spread across social media Monday morning, with the claim that it showed an explosion near the Pentagon. The posts sent a brief shiver through the stock market and were quickly picked up by news outlets outside the U.S., before officials jumped in to clarify […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Guam braces to take a hit from Typhoon Mawar as the storm heads toward the Pacific US territory

HONOLULU (AP) — Guam’s governor urged residents to stay home and warned the island could take a direct hit from Typhoon Mawar as the storm strengthened on its path toward the U.S. territory in the Pacific. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero urged residents in a YouTube message to remain calm and prepare for Mawar, which the […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Atlantic City 1Q casino earnings down nearly 15% from year ago