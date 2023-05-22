Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Oklahoma lures Enel solar panel manufacturing facility with $180M incentive package

May 22, 2023, 12:23 PM | Updated: 12:28 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Enel North America announced Monday it plans to build a solar cell and panel manufacturing facility in eastern Oklahoma that would employ about 1,000 people after the Legislature agreed to a $180 million incentive package to help lure the company.

The company will invest $1 billion in the project, which includes the construction of a 2 million-square-foot solar photovoltaic cell and panel manufacturing facility that will have an annual production capacity of 3 gigawatts, it said in a statement. Construction on the massive facility is expected to begin in the fall in Inola, Oklahoma, which is located about 27 miles (43 kilometers) east of Tulsa.

“Our selection of Oklahoma is a testament to the strength of the Tulsa Port of Inola site, the state’s commitment to workforce development and an attractive investment climate,” said Giovanni Bertolino, head of Enel North America’s affiliate 3Sun USA.

The decision was announced after the Legislature and Gov. Kevin Stitt agreed to provide the company with $180 million in tax rebates if the company reaches certain benchmarks over the next several years. In order to qualify for the entire $180 million, the company would have to spend at least $1.8 billion in qualifying capital expenditures and create 1,400 permanent new jobs.

Oklahoma also agreed to spend more than $38 million on water and wastewater system upgrades to the inland waterways in the region, including at the Port of Inola.

Enel North America’s parent company is based in Italy, and European companies have been eying the U.S. to invest in the green energy boom, weighing up the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act’s $375 billion in benefits for renewable industries.

“Enel’s expansion is a huge win for Oklahoma,” Stitt said in a statement, “and I’m thrilled by their record investment in our state’s economy and workforce, that will have a lasting legacy and continue to impact Oklahomans for generations.”

Enel says it has already invested more than $3 billion over the last decade in 13 wind farms across Oklahoma that generate more than 2 gigawatts of annual production, along with a regional office in Oklahoma City to support its workforce.

Construction of the factory is expected to create more than 1,800 construction jobs and an investment of more than $1 billion. It is expected to create around 1,000 new, permanent jobs by 2025. The company says the project also includes the potential for a second phase that would increase production to 6 gigawatts and create an additional 900 jobs.

Oklahoma lawmakers are also considering a separate package of incentives to lure a second Panasonic manufacturing facility to the Sooner State after the state last year lost out in a bidding war with Kansas, which the Japan-based company ultimately selected as the location for a multibillion-dollar mega-factory to produce electric vehicle batteries for Tesla and other carmakers.

___

Follow Sean Murphy on Twitter: @apseanmurphy

National News

FILE - Jesse Osborne waits for a ruling at the Anderson County Courthouse, Feb. 16, 2018, in Anders...

Associated Press

School shooter asks for mercy from life sentence; teacher, principal want him to stay in prison

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A school shooter serving a life sentence without parole for killing a first grader on a South Carolina playground when he was 14 is asking a judge to lessen his sentence so he can eventually get out of prison. Jesse Osborne’s lawyer asked Judge Lawton McIntosh on Monday to reconsider his […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Demonstrators gather on the steps of the Montana state Capitol protesting anti-LGBTQ+ legisl...

Associated Press

Montana governor signs law to define ‘sex’ as only male or female

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Republican Governor Greg Gianforte has signed a bill defining the word “sex” in state law as only male or female — joining Kansas and Tennessee, which have similar laws that LGBTQ+ advocates argue will deny legal recognition to nonbinary and transgender people. Medical professionals say the laws also ignore that some […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Police: Connecticut man arrested for leading ‘street takeovers’ including racing and blocking roads

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man was charged Monday with rioting and other crimes after police said he led a series of “street takeovers” across the state over the weekend involving illegal racing and mobs of people blocking roads. State police said they arrested Jefferson Duron, 20, of Norwalk, shortly after 1:30 a.m. following […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Family of suicidal black teen fatally shot by Sparks police agrees to $2M settlement, more training

SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — The parents of a suicidal Black teenager who was fatally shot by police in 2020 in Nevada have agreed to a $2 million settlement with the city of Sparks that also includes more crisis intervention and mental health training for police officers. Miciah Lee, 18, had no criminal history and was […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

E. Jean Carroll adds Trump’s post-verdict remarks to defamation case, seeks at least $10M

NEW YORK (AP) — E. Jean Carroll, the columnist who won a $5 million sexual abuse and defamation award against former President Donald Trump, is seeking at least $10 million more in a new court filing Monday that seeks to hold him liable for remarks he made after the verdict. An amended lawsuit seeking the […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Nebraska woman pleads guilty to burning fetus after abortion while case against mom progresses

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska woman pleaded guilty Monday to burning and concealing a fetus after she took medication to end her pregnancy, while prosecutors move forward with a criminal case accusing her mother of illegally helping with the abortion. Celeste Burgess, 18, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of concealing or abandoning a […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Oklahoma lures Enel solar panel manufacturing facility with $180M incentive package