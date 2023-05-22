Close
Family of suicidal black teen fatally shot by Sparks police agrees to $2M settlement, more training

May 22, 2023, 3:08 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — The parents of a suicidal Black teenager who was fatally shot by police in 2020 in Nevada have agreed to a $2 million settlement with the city of Sparks that also includes more crisis intervention and mental health training for police officers.

Miciah Lee, 18, had no criminal history and was not wanted for any crime when a white officer shot him five times while he was sitting in his car with a handgun between his legs and his hands in plain sight on Jan. 5, 2020, his family’s lawyer Terri Keyser-Cooper said. However, the lawyer added, Lee did have a long history of mental illness and drug abuse.

Lee’s mother, Susan Clopp, called 911 shortly before the shooting and told the dispatcher three times her son was “mentally unstable,” had a gun and intended to ”die by cop or die by himself.”

One of the officers who responded to the scene said in an affidavit filed in U.S. District Court last year before the settlement talks that they “did everything they were trained not to do with mentally ill persons.”

A federal judge ordered mediation and the parties said last month they had reached a settlement. The city’s insurance company completed the final installment of the $2 million in payments on May 18, lawyer Keyser-Cooper said.

“The size of this settlement speaks volumes,” said Keyser-Cooper, who alleged Lee would still be alive if he was white.

“I am greatly encouraged that Sparks has promised to provide to its officers more training, with oversight to ensure officers act pursuant to their training, and a tragedy like this will not occur again,” she said in a statement late Friday.

As part of the settlement, Keyser-Cooper said Sparks agreed that all officers will receive 40 hours of Crisis Intervention Training and that each year all Sparks police officers will receive refresher training.

In addition, each officer will receive annual training on some additional new policies which include: Use of Force, Suicidal Subject Response, and Interacting With Persons Suffering From Behavioral Health Issues, she said.

The city did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press on Monday. But it confirmed the settlement in a statement provided to KOLO-TV in Reno:

“During the course of the litigation, the City’s excess insurance carrier (Traveler’s) decided early in the case to exercise its right under the insurance contract with the City to hire outside counsel to handle the case,” KOLO reported. “When this occurs, the City no longer has ultimate authority over the direction of the case. During a settlement conference in Las Vegas, the parties settled the case for $2 million.”

About six months after the shooting, Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks cleared Sparks police of any wrongdoing. His office was not part of the civil case and declined comment on the settlement on Monday.

The lawsuit filed in 2022 said Lee’s death was an unjustifiable homicide that resulted from a “police culture in Sparks” — a “police department so poorly trained that it had a history of failing to investigate, analyze, or even talk to any officers involved in any police shootings for the past 15 years.”

The lawsuit also alleged the Sparks Police Department failed to sufficiently train officers on how to interact with the mentally ill and systematically, failed to de-escalate as required when interacting with the mentally ill.

Former Sparks Police Chief Peter Krall testified that responding officers knew what they were required to do and their conduct in failing to utilize their training was an “aberration.”

“However, it was anything but an aberration: It was a highly predictable consequence of system-wide failures,” Keyser-Cooper wrote in the original lawsuit.

“It is consistent with a pattern endemic in SPD — but also throughout the country—that, when encountering mentally ill persons, officers all too frequently choose violence as their first resort,” she said.

