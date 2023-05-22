Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Federal agents, prosecutors going after machine-gun conversion devices in Tennessee

May 22, 2023, 3:59 PM

Kevin Ritz, the U.S. attorney in West Tennessee, speaks during a news conference, Monday, May 22, 2...

Kevin Ritz, the U.S. attorney in West Tennessee, speaks during a news conference, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn., about a crackdown on devices that turn semiautomatic firearms into machine guns. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Twenty-six people in Tennessee have been recently convicted or face charges for possessing “switches,” devices that convert semi-automatic firearms into a machine guns, which can be made with 3-D printers and bought on the internet, federal law enforcement officials said during a news conference Monday.

Federal investigators and local law enforcement officers in Memphis and Jackson have been trying to slow down the proliferation of switches as they work to stem a growing wave of gun violence, said Kevin Ritz, the U.S. attorney for the federal district in West Tennessee.

A Memphis native who was nominated by President Joe Biden and sworn in last September, Ritz said communities “are reeling from gun violence” — a problem worsened by the increased number of switches found in the region.

“Switches are illegal and highly dangerous devices that convert semiautomatic firearms into machine guns,” Ritz said. “These devices threaten public safety and make the gun violence problem even worse.”

Seven of the 15 people who have been convicted of machine gun possession or other firearms-related crime have already received prison sentences of up to 8 1/2 years. Nine others have been charged with offenses related to switches, which make guns much harder to control when fired, prosecutors said.

In one case, a man was sentenced in March to more than two years in prison of selling four switches to Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents and preparing to sell them 20 more. In another, a convicted felon was sentenced in December to more than eight years in prison for selling a short-barreled rifle and getting caught with a Glock pistol equipped with an extended magazine and a machine-gun conversion device.

The devices are inexpensive and can be bought on the internet, said Marcus Watson, special agent in charge for the Nashville field division of the ATF.

Ritz said the devices can come from other countries such as Russia or China, and they can be made on 3-D printers.

“Machine guns have no place in the general public,” Watson said.

Many of the arrests came in Memphis, where violent crimes that typically involve guns such as murders and aggravated assaults increased in the first three months of this year by 7 percent, compared with the same time period in 2022, according to statistics released by the Memphis Shelby County Crime Commission.

Authorities reported 81 murders in Memphis from January to March, up from 60 murders in the first quarter of 2022, the commission reported.

Some Memphis shootings have received national attention, such as the police officer inside a library in February.

Discussions about gun violence have ramped up this year in Tennessee, where calls for reform stemming from high-profile shootings have contrasted with laws such as one that allows people to carry a handgun without a permit.

The GOP-led Tennessee General Assembly plans to start a special session Aug. 21 to discuss gun-related legislation after lawmakers did not take on gun control during the regular session that ended April 21. Efforts at gun reform gained in volume after three children and three adults were fatally shot at The Covenant School in Nashville in March.

Republican Gov. Bill Lee announced the special session earlier this month. However, it’s not clear what parameters the governor will set for what can be considered during the session, or what changes lawmakers would be willing to discuss.

During the regular session, Lee pushed for legislation that would keep firearms away from people who could harm themselves or others.

While federal prosecutors and law enforcement don’t make laws and only enforce them, they do “track carefully developments in state law and federal law concerning firearms,” Ritz said.

“Sometimes those developments make it harder to us to keep the public safe,” Ritz said. “But, what I will say is, as long as federal prosecutors have tools to tackle the gun violence problem, we will use those tools often and aggressively.”

National News

Associated Press

Drag show restaurant files federal lawsuit against Florida, Gov. DeSantis

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A popular Orlando restaurant that regularly features drag shows filed a federal lawsuit against the state of Florida and Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday, less than a week after he signed a bill that targets drag performances. The lawsuit filed in Orlando federal court by the owner of Hamburger Mary’s Orlando […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Jesse Osborne waits for a ruling at the Anderson County Courthouse, Feb. 16, 2018, in Anders...

Associated Press

School shooter asks for mercy from life sentence; teacher, principal want him to stay in prison

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A school shooter serving a life sentence without parole for killing a first grader on a South Carolina playground when he was 14 is asking a judge to lessen his sentence so he can eventually get out of prison. Jesse Osborne’s lawyer asked Judge Lawton McIntosh on Monday to reconsider his […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Demonstrators gather on the steps of the Montana state Capitol protesting anti-LGBTQ+ legisl...

Associated Press

Montana governor signs law to define ‘sex’ as only male or female

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Republican Governor Greg Gianforte has signed a bill defining the word “sex” in state law as only male or female — joining Kansas and Tennessee, which have similar laws that LGBTQ+ advocates argue will deny legal recognition to nonbinary and transgender people. Medical professionals say the laws also ignore that some […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Police: Connecticut man arrested for leading ‘street takeovers’ including racing and blocking roads

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man was charged Monday with rioting and other crimes after police said he led a series of “street takeovers” across the state over the weekend involving illegal racing and mobs of people blocking roads. State police said they arrested Jefferson Duron, 20, of Norwalk, shortly after 1:30 a.m. following […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Family of suicidal black teen fatally shot by Sparks police agrees to $2M settlement, more training

SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — The parents of a suicidal Black teenager who was fatally shot by police in 2020 in Nevada have agreed to a $2 million settlement with the city of Sparks that also includes more crisis intervention and mental health training for police officers. Miciah Lee, 18, had no criminal history and was […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

E. Jean Carroll adds Trump’s post-verdict remarks to defamation case, seeks at least $10M

NEW YORK (AP) — E. Jean Carroll, the columnist who won a $5 million sexual abuse and defamation award against former President Donald Trump, is seeking at least $10 million more in a new court filing Monday that seeks to hold him liable for remarks he made after the verdict. An amended lawsuit seeking the […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Federal agents, prosecutors going after machine-gun conversion devices in Tennessee