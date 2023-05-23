Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

From birth to death, legacy of racism lays foundation for Black Americans’ health disparities

May 22, 2023, 9:45 PM

Catherine Manson sits on the front porch of her aunt's home as her children, Caydence Manson, cente...

Catherine Manson sits on the front porch of her aunt's home as her children, Caydence Manson, center, and Carter Manson, play close by in Hartford, Conn., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. About 4 million children in the United States, including Caydence and Carter, currently have asthma. But stark disparities exist: More than 12% of Black children nationwide suffer from the disease, compared with 5% of white children. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


From birth to death, Black Americans fare worse in measures of health compared to their white counterparts. They have higher rates of infant and maternal mortality, higher incidence of asthma during childhood, more difficulty treating mental health as teens, and greater rates of high blood pressure, Alzheimer’s disease and other illnesses.

The Associated Press spent the past year exploring how the legacy of racism in America has laid the foundation for the health inequities that Black people face.

Here’s a breakdown of each story of a five-part series:

Birth: Why do so many Black women die in pregnancy? One reason: Doctors don’t take them seriously.

Childhood: Black children are more likely to have asthma. A lot comes down to where they live.

Teen years: Black kids face racism before they even start school. It’s driving a major mental health crisis.

Adulthood: High blood pressure plagues many Black Americans. Combined with COVID, it’s catastrophic.

Elders: A lifetime of racism makes Alzheimer’s more prevalent in Black Americans.

National News

Associated Press

Family of Colorado man killed by police during mental health crisis gets $19 million settlement

DENVER (AP) — The parents of a 22-year-old Colorado man killed by a sheriff’s deputy while suffering a mental health crisis will get $19 million from government state and local agencies and changes to how officers are trained, under a settlement announced Tuesday. The shooting of Christian Glass after his SUV became stuck in the […]

1 day ago

FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., is assisted to a wheelchair by staff as she returns to the ...

Associated Press

California’s Newsom faces tough question: Who would replace Feinstein?

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s ongoing medical struggles have raised a sensitive political question with no easy answer: Who would California Gov. Gavin Newsom pick to replace her if the seat becomes vacant? Despite calls from within her own party to resign, Feinstein, who turns 90 next month and is the oldest […]

1 day ago

James Lyons kisses his grandson, Adrien Lyons, in the kitchen of his home in Birmingham, Ala., on S...

Associated Press

5 takeaways from AP’s series on health disparities impacting Black Americans

The Associated Press spent a year examining how racial health disparities have harmed generations of Black Americans. From birth to death, Black Americans fare worse in measures of health compared to their white counterparts. They have higher rates of infant and maternal mortality, higher incidence of asthma during childhood, more difficulty treating mental illness as […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

US Border Patrol says agents who killed man in Arizona were answering report of gunfire

AJO, Ariz. (AP) — U.S. Border Patrol agents answering reports of gunfire shot and killed a man on a tribal reservation in southern Arizona after he abruptly threw something and raised his arm, the agency said Monday. The FBI and Tohono O’odham Nation are investigating Thursday night’s fatal shooting of Raymond Mattia. Monday’s U.S. Customs […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Medical racism in history causes health inequalities for Black Americans

The health inequities for Black Americans, documented in a series of stories by The Associated Press, have their roots in a long history of medical racism. The AP has collected a small sample of that history related to every phase of life. BIRTH: GYNECOLOGY James Marion Sims, a 19th century Alabama surgeon heralded as the […]

1 day ago

Jessica Guthrie adjusts the glasses of her mother, Constance, after waking her up in the morning, i...

Associated Press

A lifetime of racism makes Alzheimer’s more prevalent in Black Americans

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Constance Guthrie is not yet dead, but her daughter has begun to plan her funeral. It will be, Jessica Guthrie says, in a Black-owned funeral home, with the songs of her ancestors. She envisions a celebration of her mother’s life, not a tragic recitation of her long decline. As it should […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

From birth to death, legacy of racism lays foundation for Black Americans’ health disparities