Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Teen accused of deliberately crashing U-Haul truck into security barrier at park near White House

May 23, 2023, 5:13 AM | Updated: 8:34 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — Police have arrested a Missouri man they believe intentionally crashed a U-Haul truck into a security barrier at a park across from the White House.

The box truck’s driver smashed into the barrier near the north side of Lafayette Square on Monday at around 10 p.m., Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement. He was identified as 19-year-old Sai Varshith Kandula, of Chesterfield, a St. Louis suburb.

No one was injured in the crash.

A witness, Chris Zaboji, said the driver smashed into the barrier at least twice. Zaboji, a 25-year-old pilot who lives in Washington, was finishing a run close by Lafayette Square when he heard the loud crash of the U-Haul truck hitting the barrier. He said he took out his phone and captured the moment the truck struck the barrier again before he heard sirens approaching.

“When the van backed up and rammed it again, I decided I wanted to get out of there,” he said.

Officers from the Secret Service and the Metropolitan Police Department searched the truck after the crash. Video posted by WUSA-TV shows a police officer at the scene picking up and inventorying several pieces of evidence from the truck, including a Nazi flag.

Based on a preliminary investigation, investigators believe the driver “may have intentionally struck the security barriers at Lafayette Square,” Guglielmi said. Authorities offered no additional details about the possible motive.

The U.S. Park Police said Kandula was arrested on multiple charges, including threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on a president, vice president or member of their family; assault with a dangerous weapon; reckless driving; destruction of federal property; and trespassing.

No attorney was listed for Kandula in court records, multiple telephone numbers listed under his surname in public records were out of service, and efforts by The Associated Press to reach relatives who could speak on his behalf on Tuesday were not immediately successful.

Lafayette Square, which offers perhaps the best view of the White House available to the public, has long been one of the nation’s most prominent venues for demonstrations. The park was closed for nearly a year after federal authorities fenced off the area at the height of nationwide protests over policing following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, but it reopened in May 2021.

U-Haul is a moving truck, trailer and self-storage rental company based in Phoenix.

___

Associated Press newsgathering producer Beatrice Dupuy in New York contributed to this report.

National News

FILE - A line of unsold 2018 Cooper Clubmen sit in a long row at a Mini dealership, March 30, 2018,...

Associated Press

Ford decides to keep AM radio on 2024 models, will restore AM on two electric vehicles from 2023

DETROIT (AP) — Owners of new Ford vehicles will be able to tune in to AM radio in their cars, trucks and SUVs after all. CEO Jim Farley wrote in social media postings Tuesday that the company is reversing a decision to scrub the band after speaking with government policy leaders who are concerned about […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Illinois attorney general to discuss investigation of Catholic clergy sexual abuse

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois’ attorney general on Tuesday will discuss his office’s more than four-year investigation into the alleged sexual abuse of children by Catholic clergy in the state going back decades — a probe launched by his predecessor after she found the church’s own investigation to be seriously lacking. Kwame Raoul issued a blistering […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

From Xerox to TV box, long awaited adaptation of ‘American Born Chinese’ book hits Disney+

Gene Luen Yang remembers feeling pumped in 2007 when Hollywood came calling about his trailblazing graphic novel “American Born Chinese.” But that excitement turned into exasperation when it became clear the interested party completely missed the point of the book. “It came out that the reason why they were interested is because the Beijing Olympics […]

9 hours ago

This photo provided by Indian River County Sheriff's Office shows John Manchec. Sheriff's deputies ...

Associated Press

Millionaire’s elaborate jail escape plan foiled, Florida sheriff says

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say they foiled an elaborate jail escape plan by a 78-year-old businessman who had previously fled to France following his 2014 arrest on child pornography charges before being arrested in another country and returned to the U.S. A tip from outside the jail sparked a two-month investigation […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Firefighting foam contaminates public water for about 9,000 in Maine

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — Firefighting foam used in battling a fatal fire in an apartment building entered the public water system, prompting the water district to order thousands of residents not to drink the water. The do-not-drink order went into effect Monday for about 9,000 Kennebec Water District customers in Waterville, Winslow, Benton, Fairfield and […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Kentucky sheriff’s deputy fatally shot during traffic stop

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed during a traffic stop by someone who fled before being taken into custody, officials said. Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Conley was shot Monday evening during a traffic stop on Interstate 75 near Georgetown just before 5 p.m., and the shooter fled, Sheriff […]

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Teen accused of deliberately crashing U-Haul truck into security barrier at park near White House