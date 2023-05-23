Close
Kentucky sheriff’s deputy fatally shot during traffic stop

May 23, 2023, 6:08 AM

Associated Press

BY


GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed during a traffic stop by someone who fled before being taken into custody, officials said.

Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Conley was shot Monday evening during a traffic stop on Interstate 75 near Georgetown just before 5 p.m., and the shooter fled, Sheriff Tony Hampton said at a news conference.

Someone called in to report that a deputy had been shot, and responders arrived relatively quickly, Hampton said. The suspect was in custody, but Hampton said he didn’t know anything about the suspect. He did not know why the vehicle was pulled over.

Conley was taken to a hospital, where he later died, Kentucky State Police said in a news release. A state police team is investigating the shooting at the request of the sheriff’s office, officials said.

“This hero made the ultimate sacrifice, and we will be forever grateful,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement.

Conley, who had been with the sheriff’s office for four years and served in the U.S. Army for eight years before that, took his job seriously, Hampton said. Survivors include his wife and small children.

“He was just a go-getter and he loved his job, and it’s a shame that it got cut short because he loved this job so much and he was so good at it,” Hampton said.

