The next American Idol is a Federal Way high school senior

A big win for a Federal Way teenager, after Iam Tongi won the latest season of American Idol over the weekend.

The 18-year-old singer is a native Hawaiian but goes to Decatur High School.

Comedians and musicians are adopting ‘no phone’ policies at their shows

He got on the show with a rendition of James Blunt’s song “Monsters” – a tribute to his father.

And Blunt was there to help dry Iam’s tears as they sang together during the finale. The entire audience was in tears by the end of the song.

Over the course of the season, Tongi also sang Simon & Garfunkel’s “Sound of Silence” and ABBA’s “The Winner Takes It All” among other selections, before closing with his own original single, “Don’t Let Go,” after he was named the winner of the show’s 21st season.

Follow @http://twitter.com/KiroLisa