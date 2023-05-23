Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

State tribal leaders address escalating opioid crisis

May 23, 2023, 7:18 AM

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

State tribal leaders convened Monday in Olympia to address the escalating opioid crisis.

The Lummi Nation’s Health Department reveals that a staggering 80 percent of emergency room visits and responses this year have been linked to substance-related issues.

Washington is on the verge of significant alterations to its drug possession laws, set to take effect in just over a month.

This new law creates a system of pre-trial diversion into treatment.

Alison Holcomb with the ACLU of Washington believes the demand for both jail space and treatment facilities will increase.

She reports the administrative office of the courts anticipates an additional 12,000 cases will be filed each year as a result of this law.

“The problem is, we’ve spent so much time and money building up police forces and prosecutors and jails for people that use drugs,” said Holcomb. “We haven’t built the infrastructure that will serve all the people who now have substance use disorders.”

Rex Rempel is a professor of behavioral health and social services at Lake Washington Institute of Technology.

Rempel says in the Seattle area alone, there are more than a hundred job openings for workers in the treatment of mental health and substance use disorders.

He believes it will take a while to fill these positions due to a long-standing workforce shortage.

“Behavioral health has been short-staffed for many years, well proceeding the pandemic,” said Rempel. “What the federal government and what the state offer are just not enough to provide competitive salaries in an expensive environment.”

Hans Erchinger-Davis, representing Bellingham’s Lighthouse Mission, highlights the significant treatment and shelter gaps in the community.

“The community has a pretty sizeable gap when it comes to treatment,” said Erchinger-Davis. “It also has a sizeable gap when it comes to shelter beds.”

Erchinger-Davis believes overdoses and deaths decreased following Bellingham City Council brought forth its own public drug use ban three weeks ago.

“It takes incarceration, it takes natural consequences for people to actually get motivated for change,” said Erchinger-Davis.

The new law is slated to take effect on July 1st.

Local News

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Federal Way high school senior crowned American Idol winner

A teen with ties to Western Washington was crowned the winner of this year’s American Idol on Sunday.

7 hours ago

FILE - The Capitol stands in Washington D.C. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)Credit: ASSOCIATED...

Associated Press

What it would mean for the economy if the US defaults on its debt

If the debt crisis roiling Washington were eventually to send the United States crashing into recession, America’s economy would hardly sink alone.

7 hours ago

Amazon walkout...

Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle Amazon workers plan to walkout next week

Some Amazon workers at Seattle headquarters announced internally their plans to walkout next Wednesday, according to reports.

1 day ago

Federal Way bar where two people were killed Sunday. (KIRO 7)...

Deborah Horne, KIRO 7 News

2 women killed outside Federal Way bar where they worked

The hunt is on for a disgruntled customer who allegedly ambushed two employees at a bar in Federal Way as they were leaving work.

1 day ago

Sound Transit security...

Nate Connors

Sound Transit increases Link light rail security by 300 guards

Sound Transit says it's adding 300 security workers to ensure rider safety, which will help with safety issues.

1 day ago

Car fire SR 18...

L.B. Gilbert

Car crashes down embankment, catches fire on SR 18 in Maple Valley

A King County Deputy is among the two people burned in a car fire on SR 18 in Maple Valley during the Monday morning commute.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

State tribal leaders address escalating opioid crisis