Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Prominent Ohio farmer who became viral social media meme dies in Illinois crash

May 23, 2023, 9:00 AM | Updated: 11:24 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


URBANA, Ill. (AP) — A prominent Ohio farmer whose image was used in a popular social media meme touting the value of “hard work” has died after he was injured in a vehicle crash in Illinois.

David Brandt was a nationally known proponent of no-till farming who traveled around the country talking about sustainable agriculture techniques and soil health. But he became well-known for comments he made in 2012 at a Natural Resources Conservation Service event held on his farm.

While discussing his occupation, Brandt said “it ain’t much but its honest work,” a statement that became a symbol of traditional values and work ethic after it was turned into a meme a few years later.

Relatives have said Brandt enjoyed the meme, which showed him clad in overalls and standing in a field, even though he didn’t know what a meme was until he learned he was one from a bank teller who showed the image to him on her phone.

A Marine Corps veteran who served in Vietnam, Brandt and his wife, Kendra, began no-till farming in 1971 as a way to cut costs. He eventually became a notable proponent of no-till techniques, where crops are grown without disturbing the soil through tillage, which greatly reduces soil erosion and creates many environmental and climate benefits. Brandt also touted cover crops and other sustainable farming practices, and ran a cover crop seed company and a seed-cleaning business on his 736-acre farm in Carroll, Ohio.

Brandt, 76, was hurt Thursday in a crash in Urbana, Illinois, and died from injuries on Sunday.

National News

Gov. Jim Justice speaks during an announcement for his campaign for U.S. Senate at The Greenbrier R...

Associated Press

Democrats sue for West Virginia GOP Gov. Jim Justice’s calendar amid Senate run

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Democratic party’s U.S. Senate campaign arm is asking a Charleston-based judge to order the release of the calendar of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican running to take over the seat held by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin in 2024. The Democratic Senate Campaign Committee filed a lawsuit against Justice’s […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Prosecutors: Man drove car into planned Illinois abortion clinic in attempted arson

DANVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A 73-year-old man is facing federal charges after he rammed a car into a planned abortion clinic in an eastern Illinois city and also was trying to set the building on fire, authorities announced Tuesday. Police arrived at the clinic site in Danville about 4:30 a.m. Saturday to find Philip J. […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Lawyer who spat on anti-racism protester picks jail over probation

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A white lawyer who spat on a Black high school student during an anti-racism march in suburban Milwaukee in 2020 has chosen jail over probation. Stephanie Rapkin, a 67-year-old Shorewood attorney, was convicted of misdemeanor disorderly conduct in April in connection with the incident. Milwaukee County Judge Laura Crivello on Tuesday offered […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

DeSantis appoints Cuban-American female appellate judge to Florida Supreme Court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed a Cuban-American woman to the Florida Supreme Court on Tuesday, marking the first time in history the court will have three women as sitting justices. The Republican governor chose Meredith Sasso to replace Ricky Polston, who retired from the high court earlier this year. Sasso currently is […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Parents of Native American basketball players file federal complaint over racist taunts at game

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The parents of two Native American players on a North Dakota high school basketball team are seeking a federal investigation into racist taunts their sons endured during a game in January. The parents of Andre Austin and Teysean Eaglestaff filed a discrimination complaint earlier this month with the U.S. Department of […]

11 hours ago

FILE - A white shark swims across a sand bar off the Massachusetts' coast of Cape Cod, Aug. 13, 202...

Associated Press

Recent shark bites scary, but serious injuries remain vanishingly rare

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Recent Hawaii and a suspected case in New Jersey have piqued interest in an age-old summer question for beachgoers — is it safe to go in the water? Scientists and researchers who study sharks said the overwhelming answer to that question is yes, it is safe. Potentially dangerous interactions between humans […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Prominent Ohio farmer who became viral social media meme dies in Illinois crash