Man dies after shooting at Seattle homeless encampment

A man was killed after a shooting at a homeless encampment Tuesday morning in north Seattle.

Police said multiple 911 callers reported hearing shots just after 2 a.m. near Northeast Ravenna Boulevard and 15th Avenue NE.

Police arrived and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. The Seattle Fire Department also responded and declared the 46-year-old man deceased at the scene.

According to witnesses, the victim left his tent to speak with the suspect right before the shots were heard. After shooting the victim, the suspect fled the scene.

Police are not revealing whether they have any suspects.

The Crime Scene Investigation Unit responded to process the scene for evidence. Homicide Detectives also responded and are investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.