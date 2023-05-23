Crash on SB I-405 causes backup extending through Bellevue

(Photo from the Washington State Department of Transportation)

A backup on southbound Interstate 405 stretched from 44th Street all the way through Bellevue to the Interstate 90 interchange Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 10:15 a.m., the Washington Department of Transportation tweeted Tuesday.

Traffic is slowly starting to clear after the collision was moved to the right shoulder. Both directions of the highway experienced slowdowns after an earlier blockage on northbound I-405 Tuesday morning.

SB I-405 is clear at NE 44th St. The collision has moved to the right shoulder, so please use caution. pic.twitter.com/OfPKD7eyWw — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) May 23, 2023

