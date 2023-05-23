Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Democrats sue for West Virginia GOP Gov. Jim Justice’s calendar amid Senate run

May 23, 2023, 11:22 AM

Gov. Jim Justice speaks during an announcement for his campaign for U.S. Senate at The Greenbrier R...

Gov. Jim Justice speaks during an announcement for his campaign for U.S. Senate at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Chris Jackson)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Democratic party’s U.S. Senate campaign arm is asking a Charleston-based judge to order the release of the calendar of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican running to take over the seat held by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin in 2024.

The Democratic Senate Campaign Committee filed a lawsuit against Justice’s office Tuesday in Charleston-based Kanawha County Circuit Court in response to an April 13 rejection of public records pertaining to the state leader’s schedule, according to court records.

“Jim Justice cannot hide his work schedule — or lack thereof — from West Virginians, and this is an area which is sure to receive further scrutiny in his nasty primary and in a court of law,” committee spokesperson David Bergstein said in a press release announcing the suit.

Justice, whose family owns dozens of companies and The Greenbrier luxury resort near the Virginia border, was the most wealthy man in all of West Virginia when elected governor in 2016. For two terms, he’s been dogged by criticism that he’s rarely at the Statehouse and accused of being a “part-time governor.” His office has been reticent to share his calendar, saying it isn’t a true reflection of his work schedule.

Justice announced his run for Manchin’s seat less than a week after his reelection to the House in November.

Manchin has not yet officially announced whether he will run for reelection in 2024. The senator had recruited Justice to run for governor as a Democrat before Justice switched to the GOP at a rally for former U.S. President Donald Trump during his first term.

Justice’s campaign quickly pushed back against the Democrats’ suit on Tuesday, calling it nothing more than a political ploy. Justice campaign manager Roman Stauffer said the governor is “the frontrunner in this campaign for U.S. Senate.”

“The polling shows that he beats every other candidate,” Stauffer said in a statement. “Chuck Schumer and the Democrats are panicking and will do everything they can to prop up Alex Mooney, whom they know they can easily beat in the General Election.”

The lawsuit states that Justice’s office has refused to produce “the most basic records from his time as Governor: lists of the official meetings scheduled for him and his most senior staff.” The committee is asking a judge to rule that the governor is violating public records law and to prohibit him from “withholding records without justification.”

The suit comes after a 2019 analysis of seven months of Justice’s calendar by The Associated Press revealed almost no meetings with his Cabinet and showed he was rarely at the Capitol. His schedule mostly showed him at photo ops or simply unaccounted for.

Justice’s office had initially denied requests for the calendar from The AP and the Charleston Gazette-Mail under West Virginia’s open records law during Justice’s first term, saying it was in draft format and not an accurate log of Justice’s appointments. They also claimed its release could put his security at risk, but eventually complied.

The campaign committee mentioned that reporting in its suit, saying “the Governor may understandably desire to avoid another round of similar criticism” by rejecting its request.

“But he is the chief executive of the State and has the duty to ensure that its laws are faithfully executed,” the suit reads. “His Office’s refusal to produce the records sought is an open violation of (the Freedom of Information Act).”

National News

This photo provided by the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, in South Carolina, shows Jamie Lee K...

Associated Press

Alleged drunken driver charged with killing bride in crash seeks bond

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Defense attorneys are seeking bond for an alleged drunken driver who police say slammed into newlyweds riding along a South Carolina beach road, killing the bride. Jamie Komoroski’s attorneys filed a motion last week that says she poses no flight risk or danger to the community, news outlets reported. It requested […]

13 hours ago

A man gestures as he waits with others to apply for asylum between two border walls Thursday, May 1...

Associated Press

4-year-old child is ‘OK’ after being dropped from high border wall in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A 4-year-old child was dropped into the United States from a high border wall with Mexico in a surveillance video that captures a routine — and highly risky — occurrence. “Remarkably, the child is ok!” Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz tweeted in his caption to the agency’s one-minute, 37-second video, which […]

13 hours ago

FILE - A sign stands outside Planned Parenthood of Utah on June 28, 2022, in Salt Lake City. Planne...

Associated Press

Planned Parenthood moving money to affiliates, cutting national staff as abortion battle shifts

are playing out. The group, a major provider of abortion and other health services and also an advocate for abortion access, told its staff on Monday that layoff notices would go out in June. It provided The Associated Press with an overview Tuesday. The changes are to kick in on July 1, just over a […]

13 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., to discuss the ...

Associated Press

Energy Dept. cancels $200M grant to battery maker after GOP criticism over alleged ties to China

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has canceled plans to award a $200 million grant to a U.S. battery manufacturer amid criticism from Republican lawmakers over the company’s alleged ties to China. Texas-based Microvast was one of 20 companies to win in talks with the Energy Department for a $200 million grant funded through the […]

13 hours ago

Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs poses for a photo in Taylorsville, Utah, on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Stag...

Associated Press

Mitt Romney faces new challenger in GOP primary for Utah Senate seat

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs announced plans to run for U.S. Senate next year and challenge first-term Republican Mitt Romney in what could emerge as a competitive primary battle in the deeply conservative state. Romney, 76, has not yet announced whether he plans to seek reelection, but his transformation from 2012 […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Appeals court ruling deals legal setback to Biden administration in gun stabilizing brace case

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court dealt a legal setback to the Biden administration on guns Tuesday in a lawsuit challenging tighter regulations on stabilizing braces, an accessory that has been used in several mass shootings in the U.S. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily blocked the Biden administration’s rule from going into […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Democrats sue for West Virginia GOP Gov. Jim Justice’s calendar amid Senate run