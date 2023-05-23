Close
Former Kansas police officer sentenced for sexual assaults, window peeping

May 23, 2023, 2:28 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas police officer has been sentenced to 23 1/2 years in prison for a series of sexual assaults committed while he was an officer.

Todd W. Allen, 52, pleaded guilty in April to 12 felony sex crime charges and five breach of privacy charges. Prosecutors said the sexual assaults involving 10 female victims, including a 15-year-old girl, occurred while Allen was a Hutchinson police officer.

Allen was arrested on Aug. 17, 2022, and was initially charged with 24 counts, including 17 felonies. He was sentenced on Monday.

Prosecutors said Allen stopped vehicles carrying the victims and ordered them out of their cars, claiming he wanted to question them about drugs. He then took them to the back of the car and assaulted them, The Hutchinson News reported.

The invasion of privacy charges alleged Allen looked through windows at victims’ homes. He committed those crimes while he was a security guard after he left the police department in 2019.

Allen’s lawyer, Chrystal Lee Krier of Wichita, argued that he should be sentenced to probation, because he had never previously been in trouble with the law and because he used only his fingers while assaulting the victims. She called him a “model member of the community.”

Senior Assistant District Attorney Kimberly Rodebaugh spoke of how all the victims, including those who had Allen look into their windows, remained terrified until he was caught and suffered emotional trauma despite a lack of physical injuries.

Allen apologized, saying he had not thought about the mental issues that his victims would face.

