Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Texas sues Biden administration over asylum rule, saying phone app encourages illegal immigration

May 23, 2023, 5:27 PM

FILE - Haitian migrants camp out at the Giordano Bruno plaza in Mexico City, May 18, 2023. The grou...

FILE - Haitian migrants camp out at the Giordano Bruno plaza in Mexico City, May 18, 2023. The group was staying at a shelter in Mexico City on their way north but were forced to make camp at the park after the shelter closed. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


The state of Texas is suing the Biden administration in an attempt to have a newly-introduced asylum rule thrown out, saying a phone app used by migrants to set up appointments at the border to seek entry into the United States is encouraging illegal immigration.

immigration regulation called Title 42.

In the lawsuit, Texas argues that the asylum rule encourages the use of a cellphone app — called CBP One — for migrants who don’t have proper documentation to make an appointments to come to a port of entry and seek entry into the United States.

Texas argues the Biden administration is essentially encouraging people to come to the U.S. even though they don’t have legal basis to stay.

“The Biden Administration deliberately conceived of this phone app with the goal of illegally pre-approving more foreign aliens to enter the country and go where they please once they arrive,” said Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in a news release.

The complaint was filed in the Western District of Texas.

While the lawsuit focuses on the phone app, it seeks to throw out the entire asylum rule, called the Circumvention of Lawful Pathways. The rule went into effect when Title 42 expired May 11. The rule makes it extremely difficult for migrants who travel to the southern border to get asylum if they don’t first seek protection in a country they passed through before reaching the U.S. or if they don’t apply online through the app.

Use of the app is a core part of the administration’s plans to create a more orderly system at the border where migrants set up appointments ahead of time, but when the app was rolled out in January it was criticized for technological problems and because demand has far outstripped available spaces. Migrants can make appointments for specific ports of entry — five of which are in Texas.

Texas argues that according to federal law, people entering the country illegally — with rare exceptions — should be expelled but that the app doesn’t verify whether the migrants seeking appointments would qualify for exceptions. Therefore, the state argues, the Biden administration’s use of the app essentially encourages people to come to the U.S. even if they don’t qualify. Texas also argues that it has to pay the financial burden of migrants coming to the U.S. through things like health care or education.

The new asylum rule has also been attacked by rights groups who argue the U.S. has an obligation to offer asylum to those in desperate need. They’re suing to have the rule thrown out as well. Texas is also part of another lawsuit accusing the administration of overstepping its authority by allowing as many as 360,000 people a year from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela to enter the U.S. under its humanitarian parole authority.

National News

FILE - Books are displayed at the Banned Book Library at American Stage in St. Petersburg, Fla., Fe...

Associated Press

Bill to restrict youth access to ‘sexually explicit’ public library books advances in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Activists in Louisiana are voicing concerns over a bill advancing through the GOP-controlled Legislature to restrict children and teens’ access to public library books deemed “sexually explicit,” saying the proposal could be used to target LGBTQ+ content. Around the country this year, lawmakers have debated banning gender-affirming care for minors, […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

JPMorgan Chase defends lawsuit by blaming US Virgin Islands for Jeffrey Epstein’s sex crimes

NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan Chase defended itself on Tuesday against a lawsuit by the U.S. Virgin Islands accusing it of empowering Jeffrey Epstein to abuse teenage girls by arguing in court papers that it was the islands, not the bank, that enabled the financier to commit his crimes. Lawyers for the bank said in […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

2 killed, others hurt in severe storms north of Houston

CONROE, Texas (AP) — Two people were killed and several others were hurt Tuesday afternoon when a home that was under construction collapsed as strong storms hit north of Houston in the Conroe area. A home under construction in the Ladera Creek area fell sometime after 3 p.m., news outlets reported. Two workers were killed […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

South Korean supplier plans $40 million auto parts plant in Georgia near new Hyundai complex

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A South Korean company will build a $40 million factory in coastal Georgia to make heating and cooling systems near a Hyundai Motor Group auto assembly plant. Hanon Systems announced Tuesday that it would build the plant in Statesboro, with plans to hire at least 160 new employees. Hanon Systems is […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

New Mexico homelessness spikes as housing costs surge

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A tally of the homeless population in New Mexico shows an abrupt jump in the number of people living without permanent housing or with no shelter at all, according to the legislative agency focused on budgeting and accountability. A spot-count commissioned by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development […]

17 hours ago

FILE - New York City Mayor Eric Adams listens to Gov. Kathy Hochul deliver her State of the State a...

Associated Press

Citing migrant influx, New York mayor asks court to suspend long-standing ‘right to shelter’

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s mayor asked a judge Tuesday to temporarily set aside its long-standing “right to shelter” mandate, saying it could no longer meet its legal obligation to house every homeless person because of the arrival of tens of thousands of international migrants. The right to shelter has been in place […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Texas sues Biden administration over asylum rule, saying phone app encourages illegal immigration