Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

North Carolina gerrymander ruling gives electoral gift to GOP in Congress

May 23, 2023, 9:10 PM

FILE - Rep. Wiley Nickel, D-N.C., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Nov. 1...

FILE - Rep. Wiley Nickel, D-N.C., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Washington. A recent redistricting ruling by North Carolina's Supreme Court could become an electoral windfall for Republicans seeking to maintain their control of Congress next year. Experts say four current Democratic incumbents are vulnerable when state legislators draw a new map later this year. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina redistricting ruling has set up a possible electoral windfall for congressional Republicans in preserving their U.S. House majority next year, declaring that judges should stay out of scrutinizing seat boundaries for partisan advantage.

While Democrats only need to flip five GOP seats overall to regain control, experts say the state Supreme Court decision means four Democratic incumbents in the state — three of them first-term members — are vulnerable.

Meanwhile, litigation involving congressional maps in states such as Alabama, Louisiana, Georgia, Ohio and Texas could also rework district lines and alter the 2024 electoral map.

The legal guardrails on redistricting are in an unusual state of flux. State and federal courts both were active in striking down congressional maps during the most recent bonanza of redrawing legislative lines based on once-a-decade census data. Additional action by the U.S. Supreme Court in the coming weeks could spark new challenges and redrawn maps.

North Carolina’s highest court, chosen through partisan elections, flipped to Republican in November. That new Republican majority in late April threw out a 2022 Democratic ruling against partisan gerrymandering, saying the state constitution did not limit the practice.

The state’s map, created after last year’s court decision, was used last fall, when voters elected seven Democrats and seven Republicans. North Carolina’s statewide races are routinely close, with voter registrations roughly in thirds among Democrats, Republicans and unaffiliated residents. Just four years earlier, Republicans had won comfortably 10 of the 13 House seats in the country’s ninth-largest state.

Freed from the Democratic constraints, the General Assembly — also controlled by Republicans — plans to redraw those districts by before the 2024 elections.

“It’s a signal to the Republican supermajority that within some boundaries they can draw the maps they want,” said Chris Cooper, a Western Carolina University political science professor. “The Republicans don’t have a blank check, but there’s a lot in the bank account.”

While North Carolina Republicans don’t have details yet on what the new maps will look like, House Speaker Tim Moore said after last year’s elections that “7-7 does not reflect the will of the voters in North Carolina.” A map approved by Republicans in 2021, but never implemented because it was struck down, would have given the GOP a strong chance to win 10 seats. North Carolina gained a 14th seat this decade thanks to population growth.

The North Carolina ruling “could have an enormous impact on the control of the House,” said Dave Wasserman, an editor at the nonpartisan Cook Political Report. A map that tears up the districts of at least four Democrats “would effectively double the Republican cushion” ahead of next year, he said.

State Democrats have few options. The state constitution exempts redistricting legislation from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto.

“I hold out hope that they … won’t be as extreme as the courts seem to have given them leeway to be,” Democratic state Sen. Natasha Marcus said. “But I’m also a realist.”

Except for federal laws preventing racial gerrymandering and other redistricting standards — such as making districts identical by population — the legislature will have free rein.

“If you want to maximize your power you’re going to draw whatever districts the Voting Rights Act requires and you’re going to engage in the most partisan gerrymandering that you can,” said Rick Hasen, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, who follows redistricting and election litigation.

Based on interviews and previous maps, one of the most vulnerable Democrats is expected to be first-term Rep. Jeff Jackson of Charlotte. Even though he won the new 14th Congressional District by 15 percentage points, there are many ways to make the district more Republican.

“They’re coming for this seat,” said Jackson, a former state senator who has gained prominence using TikTok to reach voters, in a fundraising email.

Also at risk is first-term Rep. Wiley Nickel, who represents the Raleigh-area 13th District. He won the state’s lone 2022 toss-up race by 3 percentage points.

Nickel told The Associated Press the Supreme Court’s decision was “pure partisan politics” and called the 2022 boundaries “an absolutely fair map for a 50-50 state.”

Other endangered Democrats are 6th District Rep. Kathy Manning, who represents the Greensboro area, and first-term Rep. Don Davis, who represents almost 20 northeastern North Carolina counties in the 1st District.

During the previous decade, North Carolina Republicans enjoyed a significant advantage in the way congressional districts were drawn, even as courts repeatedly ordered new maps because of gerrymandering. In both 2016 and 2018, Republicans won between two and three more seats than would have been expected based on their share of the votes, according to an AP analysis using a mathematical formula designed to detect gerrymandering.

In 2020, when Republicans won an 8-5 congressional advantage, the GOP still carried one more seat than expected based on their votes.

But that changed with the 2022 election. Republicans received 52% of the vote, but Democrats outperformed them – carrying 0.6 of a seat more than expected based on their share of the votes, according to the AP’s analysis.

Nationally, Democrats are pushing back against the idea that North Carolina losses are inevitable. Their candidates have already shown they can win in tight districts, said Tommy Garcia, a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spokesperson.

Meanwhile, the National Republican Congressional Committee looks “forward to the state Legislature drawing fair lines that best represent North Carolina,” communications director Jack Pandol said.

The U.S. Supreme Court is due to issue a ruling soon that could change rules requiring mapmakers to draw districts that allow minorities to elect representatives of their choosing.

Also before the high court is a case brought by North Carolina Republicans who argued the state’s courts didn’t have the power to implement the map that produced the 7-7 congressional split last year. However, the justices’ decision won’t affect the upcoming map draw in North Carolina.

___

Associated Press writers David A. Lieb in Jefferson City, Missouri, and Nicholas Riccardi in Denver contributed to this report.

National News

FILE - The Conemaugh Generation Station emits steam in New Florence, Pa., Feb. 6, 2007. Pennsylvani...

Associated Press

Pennsylvania high court to consider plan to make power plants pay for greenhouse gas emissions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court will take its first crack at whether a governor can force power plant owners to pay for their planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions, or whether he first needed approval from a Legislature that refused to go along with the plan. Hanging in the balance is Pennsylvania’s effort to become […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Debt ceiling talks stuck on classic problem: Republicans demand spending cuts and Democrats resist

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden and other Democrats do not. Time is short to strike a deal before a deadline as soon as June 1, when the Treasury says the government risks running out of cash to pay its bills. Negotiators are expected to convene Wednesday for another round of talks as frustration mounts. The […]

21 hours ago

FILE - A mix of fresh and canned food items are placed in grocery bags at Bread for the City, May 1...

Associated Press

Just in case: Anxious retirees, social service groups among those making default contingency plans

WASHINGTON (AP) — Phoenix retiree Saundra Cole has been watching the news about the debt limit negotiations in Washington with dismay — and limiting her air conditioning use to save money just in case her monthly Social Security check is delayed due to a default. For her, air conditioning is no small thing in a […]

21 hours ago

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reacts to applause as he gives his State of the State address duri...

Associated Press

DeSantis set to make much-anticipated presidential campaign announcement, formalizing Trump rivalry

Florida Gov. Donald Trump’s leading rival for the Republican nomination, is set to launch his 2024 presidential campaign on Wednesday. The 44-year-old Republican governor plans to announce his decision in an online conversation with Twitter CEO Elon Musk, according to two people with knowledge of the decision. They spoke to The Associated Press on condition […]

21 hours ago

Veronica Mata visits the gravesite of her daugher, Tess, in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. ...

Associated Press

Uvalde victim’s mother perseveres through teaching, connecting with daughter’s memory

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The first thing Veronica Mata sees when she wakes up each day is her 10-year-old daughter, Tess, smiling down at her from a photo perched on her bedside table. Speaking to the silent image of the child she lost in one of the United States’ most notorious mass shootings, Mata asks […]

21 hours ago

FILE - Former Alabama Gov. Don Siegelman speaks to the media in Atlanta, Aug. 10, 2017. Siegelman, ...

Associated Press

2 former Alabama governors from opposite sides of the political aisle express doubts over executions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Two former Alabama governors, from opposite sides of the political aisle, wrote in an opinion piece that they are now troubled by the state’s death penalty system and would commute the sentences of inmates sentenced by judicial override or divided juries. Former Gov. Don Siegelman, a Democrat, and former Gov. Robert […]

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

North Carolina gerrymander ruling gives electoral gift to GOP in Congress