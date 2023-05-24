Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

New Chinese ambassador to US taking office amid disputes over trade, access to technology, Taiwan

May 23, 2023, 10:58 PM

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Xie Feng, China's new ambassador to the United States...

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Xie Feng, China's new ambassador to the United States, speaks to the media upon his arrival at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, the United States, on May 23, 2023. (Li Rui/Xinhua via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Li Rui/Xinhua via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BEIJING (AP) — China’s new ambassador to the U.S. is taking office amid disputes over trade, access to computer chips and Washington’s support for self-governing Taiwan.

Xie Feng arrived in New York on Tuesday and told reporters at JFK Airport that relations between the world’s two largest economies face “serious difficulties and challenges.”

“We hope that the United States will work together with China to increase dialogue, to manage differences and also to expand our cooperation, so that our relationship will be back to the right track,” Xie said in remarks delivered in English.

The “Taiwan question” would be among the sensitive issues at the top of his agenda, Xie said.

Exchanges took a downturn after the Trump administration raised tariffs on key Chinese imports that President Jospeh Biden has since maintained, while blocking Chinese companies from accessing the most cutting-edge computer chip technology.

China has meanwhile raised its threats to attack Taiwan with regular incursions by ships and fighter jets into airspace and waters near the island that have drawn concerns about a crisis imperiling the global economy.

Despite the lack of formal diplomatic relations, the U.S. is the island’s main source of defense cooperation and political support, drawing frequent protests from Beijing. A visit last August by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi prompted Beijing to fire missiles into the Pacific and stage send its forces into a rehearsal of a blockade in the Taiwan Strait.

Large-scale exercises were also launched after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen visited the U.S. in April, during which she met with Pelosi’s successor, Kevin McCarthy.

The shootdown in February of a suspected Chinese spy balloon that had traversed the U.S. led to the U.S. canceling a visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, pushing back a resumption of visits interrupted by China’s strict COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Dialogue has been maintained on neutral territory, however, with top Communist Party diplomat Wang Yi holding talks with White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan in Vienna earlier this month.

Economic and person-to-person ties also remain robust, with bilateral trade last year also topped $690 billion, while an estimated 295,000 Chinese students are enrolled in American colleges and universities.

Politics

In this handout photo released by Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov's telegram channel on...

Associated Press

Russia says it shot down drones in border region after raid from Ukraine territory

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces shot down “a large number” of drones in Russia’s southern Belgorod region, a local official said Wednesday, a day after Moscow announced that its forces crushed a cross-border raid in the area from Ukraine. The drones were intercepted overnight over the province, Belgorod Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, left, confronts Valencia fans standing in front of Valencia's...

Associated Press

Vinícius Júnior soccer racism dispute ignites heated off-field debate in Spain

MADRID (AP) — Repeated racist insults against Brazilian soccer star Vinícius Júnior have unleashed a heated debate in Spain about tolerance for racism in a society that is becoming rapidly more diverse on and off the field. Since the season began in August, the Real Madrid winger has suffered racist abuse by fans of at […]

2 hours ago

In this image from video provided by C-SPAN, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Administrator Ann...

Associated Press

Takeaways of AP report on DEA probe of drug distributor accused of fueling opioid epidemic

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has allowed one of the nation’s largest wholesale drug distributors to keep shipping addictive painkillers for nearly four years despite a judge’s recommendation to strip its license for turning a blind eye to thousands of suspicious opioid orders. The case has drawn attention to the involvement […]

1 day ago

FILE - Gov. Greg Abbott speaks on the north steps of the State Capitol to supporters at a Texas Pub...

Associated Press

Texas lawmakers set new standards to ban books from schools for sexual content

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas would expand what can be defined as sexually explicit material or potentially harmful to children in order to ban books from public and charter school libraries, under a bill given final passage by the state Senate late Tuesday night and sent to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. The Texas move is […]

1 day ago

An automatic system drops pharmaceutical orders on a conveyor belt to be placed into boxes at Morri...

Associated Press

Pills flowed for years as DEA dragged feet on disciplining opioid distributor

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has allowed one of the nation’s largest wholesale drug distributors to keep shipping highly addictive painkillers for nearly four years after a judge recommended it be stripped of its license for its “cavalier disregard” of thousands of suspicious orders fueling the opioid crisis. The DEA did […]

1 day ago

Mohamed, a 19-year-old fleeing political persecution in the northwest African country of Mauritania...

Associated Press

Seeking asylum and work, migrants bused out of NYC find hostility

NEWBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — Before he left Mauritania, the West African nation of his birth, Mohamed thought of New York as a place of “open arms,” a refuge for immigrants fleeing dire circumstances. Now that he’s here, seeking political asylum from a government he feared would kill him, he doesn’t feel welcome. The 19-year-old has […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

New Chinese ambassador to US taking office amid disputes over trade, access to technology, Taiwan