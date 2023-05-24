Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Vinícius Júnior soccer racism dispute ignites heated off-field debate in Spain

May 24, 2023, 12:17 AM

FILE - Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, left, confronts Valencia fans standing in front of Valencia's...

FILE - Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, left, confronts Valencia fans standing in front of Valencia's Jose Luis Gaya during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Real Madrid, at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Repeated racist insults against Brazilian soccer star Vincius Junior have unleashed a heated debate in Spain about tolerance for racism in a society that is becoming rapidly more diverse on and off the field. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Alberto Saiz, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


MADRID (AP) — Repeated racist insults against Brazilian soccer star Vinícius Júnior have unleashed a heated debate in Spain about tolerance for racism in a society that is becoming rapidly more diverse on and off the field.

Since the season began in August, the Real Madrid winger has suffered racist abuse by fans of at least five rival teams, including the hanging of an effigy depicting the Black player from a bridge by a group of Atletico Madrid fans in January.

“Racism is normal in LaLiga,” Vinícius said of the top league in Spanish soccer on Instagram and Twitter after he was targeted with monkey chants from Valencia fans at a game on Sunday. “The competition thinks it’s normal, as does the federation, and the opponents encourage it.”

Through his social media presence, Vinícius has repeatedly called out racist attitudes that he says prevail in a southern European country where a third of children are now born to foreign parents, the majority from Latin America and Africa, and society as a whole is becoming more racially diverse.

Politicians were quick to jump on the controversy, dividing along ideological lines. “Zero tolerance for racism in soccer,” tweeted Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. “Hatred and xenophobia should have no place in our soccer or in our society.”

Madrid regional President Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who has become a lightning rod for culture war issues before local elections on Sunday, retorted that Spain “is not a racist country,” adding that anyone who said so was “lying.”

But Spain’s wider Black community has long complained of racist treatment in a society that has been home to significant nonwhite communities since the 1990s, and where they feel little action has been taken by either leftist or conservative governments. Reports of racist hate crimes increased 31% from 2020 to 2021, the last year for which government data was available, and racism is the most common form of hate crime reported in Spain.

Rita Bosaho, who oversees legislation relating to race at Spain’s Equality Ministry, urged the government to pass a long-delayed anti-racism law “so that no young person has to go through this again,” in reference to the abuse suffered by Vinícius.

Spanish author and anti-racism campaigner Moha Gerehou, who is Black, has written about being repeatedly asked which country he is from despite being born in Spain, and of his experiences of police harassment. He said that racism was so normal as to be unremarkable in Spain.

“Vinícius Jr does well to raise his voice to point out without euphemisms what is obvious: Spain is a racist country and soccer fields are not an exception. They are the norm,” he tweeted.

Gerehou has previously said that Spaniards struggle to understand that racism can include refusing someone entry to a bar based on their skin color. “The problem is … that many people don’t want to recognize the racism that exists in Spain,” he said.

Abraham Jiménez Enoa, a Cuban writer who moved to Spain 16 months ago, has documented the daily episodes of racism he has suffered — 182 so far, including being followed around stores, asked for his ID on public transportation and watching Spaniards compliment his lighter-skinned son.

“There’s a close-up of Vinícius in which you can see him suffering from what he is hearing and I really identified with that,” Jiménez Enoa said. “Obviously I’ve never been in a football stadium where thousands of people are shouting ‘monkey!’ but in the day-to-day. … A couple of times I have even cried from anger and frustration.”

While racism is also an issue in his native Cuba, Jiménez Enoa said that he has “never suffered such explicit racism in the streets, in shops, in the market, wherever” as in Spain.

“I had never suffered from how my skin color marks everyday life,” he said.

Far from support, Vinícius has found himself the object of condemnation from some Spanish soccer authorities. Immediately following Sunday’s incident, LaLiga President Javier Tebas criticized the player for attacking the league, saying Vinicius didn’t show up for talks on the subject of racism that he himself had requested.

“Instead of criticizing racists, the league president shows up on social media to attack me,” Vinícius retorted. “I’m not your friend to talk about racism with you. I want actions and punishment.”

Some in Spanish soccer, however, acknowledged the widespread abuse, with Spanish Soccer Federation President Luis Rubiales condemning “a problem of behavior, of education, of racism.”

Authorities have been slow to clamp down on fans who insult and attack Black players. Only on Tuesday were four people arrested over the effigy incident, four months after it happened. Police didn’t say if the timing had to do with the widespread condemnation of the latest abuse against Vinícius. Three other fans were also detained in Valencia for the racist attack on Sunday.

Spanish player Iñaki Williams, a Black forward on the Basque team Athletic Bilbao, tweeted his support for Vinicius with the words: “Racism is inadmissible in any circumstance.”

Williams experienced similar insults at a 2020 match, leading to the first criminal trial against a fan for racial abuse in the history of the Spanish game, expected to happen at some point later this year.

Even children’s leagues are not spared.

In March, police in Barcelona arrested a 49-year-old man for insulting a Black child from the stands of a match. Separately, a 12-year-old Black child was subjected to racist taunts in the Catalan town of Sant Vicenç de Castellet in September. In that case, no police action was taken.

___

Renata Brito contributed to this report from Barcelona, Spain.

Politics

In this image from video provided by C-SPAN, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Administrator Ann...

Associated Press

Takeaways of AP report on DEA probe of drug distributor accused of fueling opioid epidemic

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has allowed one of the nation’s largest wholesale drug distributors to keep shipping addictive painkillers for nearly four years despite a judge’s recommendation to strip its license for turning a blind eye to thousands of suspicious opioid orders. The case has drawn attention to the involvement […]

1 day ago

FILE - Gov. Greg Abbott speaks on the north steps of the State Capitol to supporters at a Texas Pub...

Associated Press

Texas lawmakers set new standards to ban books from schools for sexual content

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas would expand what can be defined as sexually explicit material or potentially harmful to children in order to ban books from public and charter school libraries, under a bill given final passage by the state Senate late Tuesday night and sent to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. The Texas move is […]

1 day ago

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Xie Feng, China's new ambassador to the United States...

Associated Press

New Chinese ambassador to US taking office amid disputes over trade, access to technology, Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — China’s new ambassador to the U.S. is taking office amid disputes over trade, access to computer chips and Washington’s support for self-governing Taiwan. Xie Feng arrived in New York on Tuesday and told reporters at JFK Airport that relations between the world’s two largest economies face “serious difficulties and challenges.” “We hope […]

1 day ago

An automatic system drops pharmaceutical orders on a conveyor belt to be placed into boxes at Morri...

Associated Press

Pills flowed for years as DEA dragged feet on disciplining opioid distributor

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has allowed one of the nation’s largest wholesale drug distributors to keep shipping highly addictive painkillers for nearly four years after a judge recommended it be stripped of its license for its “cavalier disregard” of thousands of suspicious orders fueling the opioid crisis. The DEA did […]

1 day ago

Mohamed, a 19-year-old fleeing political persecution in the northwest African country of Mauritania...

Associated Press

Seeking asylum and work, migrants bused out of NYC find hostility

NEWBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — Before he left Mauritania, the West African nation of his birth, Mohamed thought of New York as a place of “open arms,” a refuge for immigrants fleeing dire circumstances. Now that he’s here, seeking political asylum from a government he feared would kill him, he doesn’t feel welcome. The 19-year-old has […]

1 day ago

FILE - Airmen with the 436th Aerial Port Squadron place 155 mm shells on aircraft pallets ultimatel...

Associated Press

Half of US public approves of Washington’s arms deliveries to Ukraine in war’s 2nd year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Like the blue and yellow flags that popped up around the U.S. when Russia invaded Ukraine 15 months ago, U.S. popular support for Washington’s backing of Ukraine has faded a little but remains widespread, a survey by the University of Chicago’s Harris School of Public Policy and NORC shows. It found that […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Vinícius Júnior soccer racism dispute ignites heated off-field debate in Spain