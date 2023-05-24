Close
LOCAL NEWS

Fire restrictions go into effect to protect Washington communities

May 24, 2023, 10:08 AM | Updated: 11:07 am

fire season, wildfires Fire restrictions...

Firefighters Kyle Parker (L), Battalion Chief Bob Horst (C), and Sam Hochstatter from the Grant County Fire Department work to secure the fire line on the Cold Springs Fire on Sept. 10, 2020 in Omak, Washington. (Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images)

(Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The U.S. Department of the Interior started their process of summer fire restrictions Tuesday, in an effort to protect communities across Washington state.

Fire restrictions affect where you can start a campfire, operate a chainsaw, smoke, or even visit. A full list of fire restrictions can be found on the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) website.

Brush fire near WSU in Pullman destroys 2 homes, injures 3

The use of fireworks, exploding targets or metallic targets, steel component ammunition (core or jacket), tracer or incendiary devices, and sky lanterns are also prohibited.

“Although we had a wet winter, we must still be careful with activities that can cause a spark to keep our first responders, local communities, and public lands safe from accidental wildfires,” said Anita Bilbao, BLM Oregon/Washington Associate State Director. “We are seeing more invasive grass due to the wet weather, which dries out quickly without rain. Everyone can help by following fire restrictions and practicing fire safety while out on your public lands.”

An estimated 87% of wildfires nationally are caused by humans, and last year an estimated 140,000 acres were burned due to wildfires, the worst of which was the Bolt Creek Fire which burned 14,820 acres alone.

Throughout Oregon and Washington, the BLM is in charge of 16.1 million acres of public lands and its protection from wildfires. The BLM Oregon and Washington Fire Program is responsible for fire suppression, treatment of hazardous fuels, fire prevention, fire investigation, and fire rehabilitation on BLM-managed public lands.

Those who violate the restriction can be fined up to $1,000 and/or receive a prison term of up to one year.

