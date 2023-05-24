Close
LOCAL NEWS

‘What do we want? Zero emission!’: Students protest the speed of Amazon’s Climate Pledge

May 24, 2023, 9:07 AM

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff

BY


A group of middle and high school students and other protesters were outside Amazon’s headquarters on Tuesday protesting the company’s speed at which it’s implementing its Climate Pledge. The group said it needs to be implemented faster.

The group managed to take their demonstration inside the spheres. They brought smoking Amazon boxes, including a 10-foot-tall one and made speeches outside the spheres.

“Their lack of leadership is an injustice to the children of the future,” said one protester.

The action was said to be driven by Students for Climate Action Bellingham and Climate Action Families Seattle.

“What do we want? Zero emission! What do we have? People power!” chanted protesters.

Amazon’s Climate Pledge is a commitment to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

“Ten years ahead of the Paris Agreement. Amazon co-founded The Climate Pledge in 2019 to build a cross-sector community of companies, organizations, individuals, and partners working together to address the climate crisis and solve the challenges of decarbonizing our economy,” said Amazon.

But students are demanding Amazon publicly commit to zero emissions delivery vans by 2030 and eliminate fossil fuel-powered vehicles, including trucks used by subcontractors.

“Seventeen years is too long to wait for Amazon to take responsibility for its air and climate pollution from delivery vans,” said one protester.

When they didn’t get to talk to Amazon’s leadership the group performed a line dance of the electric slide inside the spheres, urging Amazon to switch to all-electric delivery fleets and practice sustainable mining for battery materials.

Amazon workers have their own plans to walk off the job on May 31 in an act of retaliation over layoffs and return-to-office mandates. KIRO 7 is told about 1,000 workers at the Seattle headquarters said online they will participate in the walkout.

