Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Yellowstone baby bison put to death after visitor picks it up, leading herd to reject it

May 24, 2023, 9:36 AM | Updated: 9:56 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park officials killed a newborn bison because its herd wouldn’t take the animal back after a man picked it up.

The calf became separated from its mother when the herd crossed the Lamar River in northeastern Yellowstone on Saturday. The unidentified man pushed the struggling calf up from the river and onto a roadway, park officials said in a statement Tuesday.

Park rangers tried repeatedly to reunite the calf with the herd but were unsuccessful. Visitors saw the calf walking up to and following cars and people, creating a hazard, so park staff killed the animal, according to the statement.

It’s the latest example of Yellowstone visitors getting in trouble or hurt after approaching bison. Park officials euthanized a newborn bison after a similar incident in 2016, when a Canadian man and his son put the calf in their SUV, thinking they could rescue it.

The man pleaded guilty. He was fined $235 and ordered to pay $500 to the Yellowstone Park Foundation Wildlife Protection Fund.

Bison have gored several people in Yellowstone in recent years, often after they got too close to the animals.

Many of Yellowstone’s larger animals — including bison, which can run up to 35 mph (55 kilometers per hour) and weigh up to 2,000 pounds (900 kilograms) — are deceptively dangerous, even when they’re just grazing or resting.

Park rules require visitors to keep at least 25 yards (23 meters) away from wildlife including bison, elk and deer, and at least 100 yards (91 meters) away from bears and wolves.

Park officials are investigating the bison calf incident. The suspect was a white male in his 40s or 50s who was wearing a blue shirt and black pants, the statement said.

Lifestyle

Pride month merchandise is displayed at the front of a Target store in Hackensack, N.J., Wednesday,...

Associated Press

Target has been a leader in catering to LGBTQ+ shoppers – now it’s on the defensive

NEW YORK (AP) — Target once distinguished itself as being boldly supportive of the LGBTQ+ community. It risked losing that status on Wednesday after to address online complaints and in-store confrontations that it says were a threat to employees’ well-being. Target now faces a potential second backlash from customers who are upset by the discount […]

13 hours ago

A peregrine falcon is held before being banded, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. A s...

Associated Press

Fuzzy falcon chicks who nest at Michigan State football stadium get tracking bands

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Newly fitted with tracking bands, four peregrine falcon chicks named Pickles, Muhammad, Egbert and Swooper have a nest in one of the best seats — make that perches — at Michigan State University’s football stadium. Scientists and college students on Wednesday carefully attached metal tracking bands to the fluffy white […]

13 hours ago

Director Lonneke Westhoff, right, and founder Bob Hendrikx, left, of Dutch startup Loop Biotech dis...

Associated Press

Sustainable till death do us part, and 45 days beyond; mushroom coffin a last best wish for some

DELFT, Netherlands (AP) — For those seeking to live in the most sustainable way, there now is an afterlife too. A Dutch intrepid inventor is now “growing” coffins by putting mycelium, the root structure of mushrooms, together with hemp fiber in a special mold that, in a week, turns into what could basically be compared […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Drag performers sue southern Utah city over permit denial

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — A Utah-based group that organizes drag performances is suing the small, conservative city of St. George for blocking an event marketed as a show for all ages. Southern Utah Drag Stars and its CEO Mitski Avalōx accuse St. George of “flagrant and ongoing violations of their free speech, due process, […]

2 days ago

Scenes from a drag show at the state capitol held in protest to a slate of bills aimed at how trans...

Associated Press

Montana first to ban people dressed in drag from reading to children in schools, libraries

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana has become the first state to specifically ban people dressed in drag from reading books to children at public schools and libraries, part of a host of legislation aimed at the rights the LGBTQ+ community in Montana and other states. “It’s just constitutionally suspect on all levels,” said Sasha Buchert, […]

2 days ago

FILE - A white shark swims across a sand bar off the Massachusetts' coast of Cape Cod, Aug. 13, 202...

Associated Press

Recent shark attacks are worrying beach-goers, yet experts say they’re very rare

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Recent Hawaii and a suspected case in New Jersey have piqued interest in an age-old summer question for beachgoers — is it safe to go in the water? Scientists and researchers who study sharks said the overwhelming answer to that question is yes, it is safe. Potentially dangerous interactions between humans […]

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Yellowstone baby bison put to death after visitor picks it up, leading herd to reject it