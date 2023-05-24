Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Man shooting air rifle near Utah day care is person of interest for wounding toddler

May 24, 2023, 9:46 AM

A farming field across the street west of the Leap Ahead Daycare facility, is shown Tuesday, May 23...

A farming field across the street west of the Leap Ahead Daycare facility, is shown Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Spanish Fork, Utah. A 2-year-old boy was shot in the head by a stray bullet while playing outside at day care in Utah, the facility's owner and authorities said. Spanish Fork police believe the bullet came from a pellet or air gun shot from the field across the street of the facility, Lt. Clay Slaymaker said. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SPANISH FORK, Utah (AP) — A man shooting birds in suburban Utah with a .22-caliber air rifle is a person of interest for wounding a toddler in the head outside a day care center this week, authorities said Wednesday. The child is recovering in a Salt Lake City hospital.

The man is cooperating with investigators and won’t be named unless prosecutors decide to file charges against him, the Spanish Fork Police Department said. On Tuesday, they had called the shooting “a tragic accident” in a press release.

The 2-year-old boy was playing outside at Leap Ahead Daycare’s Spanish Fork facility, about 52 miles (84 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City, when employees noticed him stumbling and bleeding from the head on Monday afternoon.

Although nobody heard shots fired, the suspected air gun pellet left a hole in the vinyl fence wrapping the day care’s outdoor play area, suggesting it came from farm fields across the street, Lane Mugleston, the day care’s owner, said Tuesday. Employees called the child’s parents who took him to the hospital.

Doctors found what looked like a bullet lodged in the child’s head and transported him to a larger Salt Lake City hospital.

Mugleston noted that, due to the day care’s location near an airport, it’s often hard to hear things. He said he was dumbfounded and surprised by the episode and had notified all clients of the day care.

National News

Associated Press

Missouri attorney general urges Kansas City police to enforce transgender care restrictions law

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey on Wednesday vowed to take “any legal action necessary” against Kansas City if its police department does not enforce a law banning transgender transition procedures for minors. Bailey, a Republican, said in a letter to the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners that the board […]

13 hours ago

Pride month merchandise is displayed at the front of a Target store in Hackensack, N.J., Wednesday,...

Associated Press

Target has been a leader in catering to LGBTQ+ shoppers – now it’s on the defensive

NEW YORK (AP) — Target once distinguished itself as being boldly supportive of the LGBTQ+ community. It risked losing that status on Wednesday after to address online complaints and in-store confrontations that it says were a threat to employees’ well-being. Target now faces a potential second backlash from customers who are upset by the discount […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Former cast member of ‘Basketball Wives LA’ admits to 15 federal crimes

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former cast member of the reality TV show “Basketball Wives LA” admitted to more than a dozen federal felonies in a court appearance Wednesday in St. Louis. Brittish Williams, 33, of St. Louis, pleaded guilty to five counts of misuse of a Social Security number, four counts of bank fraud, […]

13 hours ago

Abel Lopez, right, father of Xavier Lopez who was killed in the shootings in Uvalde, Texas, holds a...

Associated Press

On 1st anniversary of Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, Biden will push for more gun control

WASHINGTON (AP) — As families and loved ones mourn the unimaginable loss of 19 children and two teachers shot dead last year in Uvalde, Texas, President Joe Biden will speak Wednesday about the epidemic of gun violence that has become the No. 1 killer of kids in America. The town planned a private ceremony and […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Missouri House Speaker John Diehl pauses before stepping down from the dais after addressing...

Associated Press

Missouri ex-House speaker fined $47K for alleged campaign finance violations

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A disgraced former Missouri House speaker has been fined $47,000 for allegedly breaking campaign finance laws, according to records released Tuesday. The Missouri Ethics Commission, which handles ethics violations by politicians, said it uncovered the alleged misconduct during an audit of Republican John Diehl’s campaign last year. Voters elected Diehl to […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the unstoppa...

Associated Press

Tina Turner, unstoppable superstar whose hits included ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It,’ dead at 83

NEW YORK (AP) — Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and ‘70s and survived her horrifying marriage to triumph in middle age with the chart-topping “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” has died […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Man shooting air rifle near Utah day care is person of interest for wounding toddler