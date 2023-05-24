Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

On 1st anniversary of Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, Biden will push for more gun control

May 24, 2023, 12:16 PM

Abel Lopez, right, father of Xavier Lopez who was killed in the shootings in Uvalde, Texas, holds a...

Abel Lopez, right, father of Xavier Lopez who was killed in the shootings in Uvalde, Texas, holds a banner honoring the victims after a Texas House committee voted to take up a bill to limit the age for purchasing AR-15 style weapons in the full House in Austin, Texas, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — As families and loved ones mourn the unimaginable loss of 19 children and two teachers shot dead last year in Uvalde, Texas, President Joe Biden will speak Wednesday about the epidemic of gun violence that has become the No. 1 killer of kids in America.

The town planned a private ceremony and candlelight vigil in the evening, and the Texas legislature paused for a few moments of silence at 11:30 a.m. CDT, the moment the shooter entered Robb Elementary School last year, touching off the nation’s deadliest school shooting in a decade.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden would offer his support to the families, “who will bear the trauma and scars from that day for the rest of their lives.” And he’s urging Republicans to enact gun safety laws.

“We need Congress to enact common sense policies that Americans support,” she said. “Uvalde is a tragic reminder of the urgency to pass gun safety legislation.”

The killings, along with another mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, prompted bipartisan legislation that passed through a divided Congress just a month later, It was the most significant gun safety law in decades.

The law toughened background checks for the youngest gun buyers, and sought to keep firearms from domestic violence offenders and to help states put in place red flag laws that make it easier for authorities to take weapons away from people adjudged to be dangerous.

But those laws haven’t stopped mass shootings or gun deaths of children. And Uvalde is still managing the fallout from the botched emergency response to the shooting. An investigation is still ongoing into how the days after the attack were marred by authorities giving inaccurate and conflicting accounts about efforts made to stop a teenage gunman armed with an AR-style rifle.

A damning report by Texas lawmakers found nearly 400 officers had been on the scene, from an array of federal, state and local agencies. The findings laid out how heavily armed officers waited more than an hour to confront and kill the 18-year-old gunman. It also accused police of failing “to prioritize saving innocent lives over their own safety.”

All of the students killed were between the ages of 9 and 11 years old.

Several months in, the new federal law has had some success: Stepped-up FBI background checks have blocked gun sales for 119 buyers under the age of 21, prosecutions have increased for unlicensed gun sellers and new gun trafficking penalties have been charged in at least 30 cases around the country. Millions of new dollars have flowed into mental health services for children and schools.

Yet since that bill signing last summer, the tally of mass shootings in the United States has only grown. Five dead at a nightclub in Colorado. Eleven killed at a dance hall in California. Three 9-year-olds and three adults shot and killed at an elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee. Seven shot dead in rural Oklahoma. As of earlier this month, 97 people had been killed in 19 mass killings this year, exceeding the record set in 2009 when 93 people were killed in 17 incidents by the end of April.

Firearms are the No. 1 killer of children in the U.S. and so far this year, 85 children younger than 11 have died by guns and 491 have died between the ages of 12 and 17. As of 2020, the firearm mortality rate for children under 19 is 5.6 per 100,000. The next comparable is Canada, with .08 per 100,000 deaths.

___

Associated Press reporter Acacia Coronado contributed to this report from Austin, Texas.

National News

Pride month merchandise is displayed at the front of a Target store in Hackensack, N.J., Wednesday,...

Associated Press

Target has been a leader in catering to LGBTQ+ shoppers – now it’s on the defensive

NEW YORK (AP) — Target once distinguished itself as being boldly supportive of the LGBTQ+ community. It risked losing that status on Wednesday after to address online complaints and in-store confrontations that it says were a threat to employees’ well-being. Target now faces a potential second backlash from customers who are upset by the discount […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Former cast member of ‘Basketball Wives LA’ admits to 15 federal crimes

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former cast member of the reality TV show “Basketball Wives LA” admitted to more than a dozen federal felonies in a court appearance Wednesday in St. Louis. Brittish Williams, 33, of St. Louis, pleaded guilty to five counts of misuse of a Social Security number, four counts of bank fraud, […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Missouri House Speaker John Diehl pauses before stepping down from the dais after addressing...

Associated Press

Missouri ex-House speaker fined $47K for alleged campaign finance violations

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A disgraced former Missouri House speaker has been fined $47,000 for allegedly breaking campaign finance laws, according to records released Tuesday. The Missouri Ethics Commission, which handles ethics violations by politicians, said it uncovered the alleged misconduct during an audit of Republican John Diehl’s campaign last year. Voters elected Diehl to […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the unstoppa...

Associated Press

Tina Turner, unstoppable superstar whose hits included ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It,’ dead at 83

NEW YORK (AP) — Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and ‘70s and survived her horrifying marriage to triumph in middle age with the chart-topping “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” has died […]

13 hours ago

A peregrine falcon is held before being banded, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. A s...

Associated Press

Fuzzy falcon chicks who nest at Michigan State football stadium get tracking bands

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Newly fitted with tracking bands, four peregrine falcon chicks named Pickles, Muhammad, Egbert and Swooper have a nest in one of the best seats — make that perches — at Michigan State University’s football stadium. Scientists and college students on Wednesday carefully attached metal tracking bands to the fluffy white […]

13 hours ago

Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump speaks at a news conference on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, i...

Associated Press

Family of Georgia woman who died after falling from moving patrol car files wrongful death lawsuit

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — The family of a Georgia woman who died last year after she fell from a moving patrol car has filed a civil rights lawsuit, saying sheriff’s deputies improperly arrested her and ultimately caused her death, attorneys announced Wednesday. The deputies who put Brianna Grier in the back of a patrol car […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

On 1st anniversary of Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, Biden will push for more gun control