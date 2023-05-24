Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Missouri attorney general urges Kansas City police to enforce transgender care restrictions law

May 24, 2023, 12:33 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey on Wednesday vowed to take “any legal action necessary” against Kansas City if its police department does not enforce a law banning transgender transition procedures for minors.

Bailey, a Republican, said in a letter to the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners that the board has a constitutional duty to enforce the law, which was passed by the Missouri Legislature this month. Republican Gov. Mike Parson has not yet signed the bill but is expected to do so.

The letter comes after the Kansas City Council on May 11 approved a resolution designating the city as an LGBTQ+ sanctuary city. The resolution said the city will not prosecute or fine any person or organization that seeks, provides, receives or helps someone receive gender-affirming care such as as puberty blockers, hormones or surgery.

The city also said if the state passes a law imposing criminal or civil punishments, fines, or professional sanctions in such cases, personnel in Missouri’s largest city will make enforcing those requirements “their lowest priority.”

Kansas City, a Democratic stronghold in a largely Republican state, is currently the only city in Missouri that does not control its police department. Instead, the board of police commissioners, made up the mayor and four members appointed by the governor, oversees the department.

Bailey said because the board is state-controlled, following the city council’s resolution would violate the board’s legal duties. He also said state law preempts contradictory local ordinances.

“It is the Board’s constitutional duty to enforce the law and ensure that children are protected from these dangerous, experimental gender transition interventions,” Bailey wrote. “As Missouri’s top legal officer, I will take any legal action necessary against the City to ensure our state laws are enforced.”

Earlier this week, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said in a statement that the law is outside the police department’s jurisdiction because its provisions “do not pertain to criminal conduct, but rather seeks enforcement through medical licensing and civil action.”

“I want to assure Kansas City, we will continue to serve all the members of the community equitably regardless of race, ethnicity, age, religion, gender, gender identity, gender expression or sexual orientation,” Graves said.

Bailey had sought to implement an emergency rule in April that would have required adults and minors to undergo more than a year of therapy and fulfill other requirements before they could receive gender-affirming treatments such as puberty blockers, hormones and surgery. He withdrew the rule after lawmakers passed the law banning transgender care for minors.

National News

This photo provided by the Madera County Sheriff's Office shows Gregory Rodriguez, a former correct...

Associated Press

Former California corrections officer charged with sexually assaulting 13 at women’s prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A former correctional officer at the biggest women’s prison in California has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting at least 13 inmates over the past nine years, prosecutors said Wednesday. Gregory Rodriguez, who worked at the Central California Women’s Facility, faces 96 counts including rape, sodomy, sexual battery and rape […]

19 hours ago

In this photo provided by Landon Aydlett, Brandon Aydlett, left, and Landon Aydlett pose for a phot...

Associated Press

‘We will ride it out together’: Identical twin meteorologists guide Guam through Typhoon Mawar

HONOLULU (AP) — As Typhoon Mawar aimed its fury at Guam, residents facing terrifying winds and crashing waves from the strongest typhoon to hit the U.S. Pacific territory in decades had identical twin meteorologists to keep them informed — and to provide the outside world with a glimpse of the chaos unfolding on the remote […]

19 hours ago

Sherry and Tom Raggett speak with a reporter inside the Tina Turner Museum at Flagg Grove School at...

Associated Press

At Tennessee museum, fans remember Tina Turner’s talent, strength, influence

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Standing in a Tennessee museum, near exhibits of shimmering dresses worn by Tina Turner, Lisa Lyons wiped tears from her cheeks as she remembered the impact the singer and actress had on her life. Lyons recalled watching Turner’s performance in the film “Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome” as Auntie Entity, the tyrannical […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

3 ex-officers indicted in death of Black man seen on video being shocked with stun guns

JACKSON, Mississippi. (AP) — A Mississippi grand jury has indicted two former police officers on murder charges and another ex-officer on a manslaughter charge in the death of a Black man seen on video being pinned down and repeatedly shocked with stun guns during a New Year’s eve arrest. Officials in the state capital of […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Indiana woman dies while trying to hike from Grand Canyon rim to river in a day

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Officials say an Indiana woman died earlier this month while hiking inside Grand Canyon National Park. The National Park Service said Wednesday the 36-year-old from Westfield died May 14 while trying to hike to the Colorado River and back in a day. She was found unconscious on the […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Police: Teenager dies during media stunt on Los Angeles bridge

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 17-year-old boy fell to his death this weekend while climbing a Los Angeles bridge in an apparent social media stunt, police said. Police were sent to the 6th Street Viaduct around 2 a.m. Saturday and found the boy, who was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name wasn’t immediately released. […]

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Missouri attorney general urges Kansas City police to enforce transgender care restrictions law