Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Tributes for Tina Turner, the global music superstar, after her death at 83

May 24, 2023, 2:34 PM | Updated: 6:22 pm

FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the unstoppa...

FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer, died Tuesday, after a long illness at her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, according to her manager. She was 83. (AP Photo/Hermann J. Knippertz, file)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Hermann J. Knippertz, file)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


A collection of tributes that poured in Wednesday from musicians, actors and athletes following the death of musical superstar Tina Turner,

“I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner. She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her.” — Mick Jagger said on Instagram. Turner performed with Jagger during a show in 1985 and toured with the band in the 60s.

“We have lost one of the word’s most exciting and electric performers. A total legend on record and on stage. She was untouchable. Condolences to Erwin and her family. The saddest news.” — Elton John said on Instagram.

“How do we say farewell to a woman who owned her pain and trauma and used it as a means to help change the world? Through her courage in telling her story, her commitment to stay the course in her life, no matter the sacrifice, and her determination to carve out a space in rock and roll for herself and for others who look like her, Tina Turner showed others who lived in fear what a beautiful future filled with love, compassion, and freedom should look like. Her final words to me — for me — were “You never mimicked me. Instead, you reached deep into your soul, found your inner Tina, and showed her to the world.” I shall hold these words close to my heart for the rest of my days.” — Angela Bassett, who played Turner in the 1993 film “What’s Love Got to Do With It”

“Tina Turner was raw. She was powerful. She was unstoppable. And she was unapologetically herself—speaking and singing her truth through joy and pain; triumph and tragedy. Today we join fans around the world in honoring the Queen of Rock and Roll, and a star whose light will never fade.” — former President Barack Obama, on Twitter.

“In addition to being a once-in-a-generation talent that changed American music forever, Tina’s personal strength was remarkable. Overcoming adversity, and even abuse, she built a career for the ages and a life and legacy that were entirely hers.” — President Joe Biden, in a statement.

“Rest in peace to one of my favorite artists of all time, the legendary queen of rock n’ roll Tina Turner. I’ve seen her many many times and hands down, she gave one of the best live shows I’ve ever seen. She always gave you your moneys worth.” — NBA legend Magic Johnson, who posted a photo with him and Turner on Twitter.

“Cultural Icon down. Safe Journey Anna Mae Bullock . You were HERE.” — singer Erykah Badu said Instagram.

“Heaven has gained an angel. Rest in Paradise Tina Turner. Thank you for the inspiration you gave us all.” – singer Ciara said on Twitter.

“What a woman, what a life, what a warrior!!! The day I met you Ms Tina, I couldn’t believe I was standing in the presence of your greatness!! (Thanks to my big sis @oprah!!!) I got to celebrate and thank you for all the love you’ve poured out around u. The songs you sang gave us courage to step out and be our full selves. You are a fierce force as a woman and a performer! All of these things have been beacons of light for not only me, but all the people around the world finding ourselves and our fearlessness, through our vulnerability!!” — Alicia Keys said on Instagram.

“Truest rocker. Greatest performer. Most profoundly sexy woman. What a dynamo, what a story, what a heroine. Always an energy inspiration for me, always tapping the source. Tina forever. Man. Always been in awe of her and the infinite power.” — Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea said on Instagram.

“A Survivor and a Badass. Every note she sang shook the room and shook your soul. There will never be another like her. Shake the roof off of Heaven Tina Turner.” — musician Diane Warren said on Twitter.

“Tina Turner was iconic, talented, and fierce. What a journey. What a life, filled with great highs and great lows. She left an abusive marriage. She found love again. She made her way in this world, selling millions of albums. She became a mother, she experienced terrible sadness, and she still kept going. She brought joy to so many, even when she was experiencing such tragedy. I’ve always admired her. I first met her as a teenager and followed her throughout her inspiring life. May we honor Tina, and may we continue to play her music loudly and dance!” — actor Maria Shriver said on Twitter.

National News

This photo provided by the Madera County Sheriff's Office shows Gregory Rodriguez, a former correct...

Associated Press

Former California corrections officer charged with sexually assaulting 13 at women’s prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A former correctional officer at the biggest women’s prison in California has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting at least 13 inmates over the past nine years, prosecutors said Wednesday. Gregory Rodriguez, who worked at the Central California Women’s Facility, faces 96 counts including rape, sodomy, sexual battery and rape […]

19 hours ago

In this photo provided by Landon Aydlett, Brandon Aydlett, left, and Landon Aydlett pose for a phot...

Associated Press

‘We will ride it out together’: Identical twin meteorologists guide Guam through Typhoon Mawar

HONOLULU (AP) — As Typhoon Mawar aimed its fury at Guam, residents facing terrifying winds and crashing waves from the strongest typhoon to hit the U.S. Pacific territory in decades had identical twin meteorologists to keep them informed — and to provide the outside world with a glimpse of the chaos unfolding on the remote […]

19 hours ago

Sherry and Tom Raggett speak with a reporter inside the Tina Turner Museum at Flagg Grove School at...

Associated Press

At Tennessee museum, fans remember Tina Turner’s talent, strength, influence

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Standing in a Tennessee museum, near exhibits of shimmering dresses worn by Tina Turner, Lisa Lyons wiped tears from her cheeks as she remembered the impact the singer and actress had on her life. Lyons recalled watching Turner’s performance in the film “Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome” as Auntie Entity, the tyrannical […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

3 ex-officers indicted in death of Black man seen on video being shocked with stun guns

JACKSON, Mississippi. (AP) — A Mississippi grand jury has indicted two former police officers on murder charges and another ex-officer on a manslaughter charge in the death of a Black man seen on video being pinned down and repeatedly shocked with stun guns during a New Year’s eve arrest. Officials in the state capital of […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Indiana woman dies while trying to hike from Grand Canyon rim to river in a day

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Officials say an Indiana woman died earlier this month while hiking inside Grand Canyon National Park. The National Park Service said Wednesday the 36-year-old from Westfield died May 14 while trying to hike to the Colorado River and back in a day. She was found unconscious on the […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Police: Teenager dies during media stunt on Los Angeles bridge

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 17-year-old boy fell to his death this weekend while climbing a Los Angeles bridge in an apparent social media stunt, police said. Police were sent to the 6th Street Viaduct around 2 a.m. Saturday and found the boy, who was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name wasn’t immediately released. […]

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Tributes for Tina Turner, the global music superstar, after her death at 83