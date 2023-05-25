Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Delaware taps artificial intelligence to evacuate crowded beaches when floods hit

May 25, 2023, 5:03 AM

FILE - Waves crash near a beachgoer on July 13, 2022, in Rehoboth Beach, Del. Delaware is getting h...

FILE - Waves crash near a beachgoer on July 13, 2022, in Rehoboth Beach, Del. Delaware is getting help from the federal government for its effort to use artificial intelligence to automatically trigger the evacuation of crowded beaches amid major flooding. The project landed one of several infrastructure grants the Biden administration is expected to announce Thursday, May 25, 2023, that involve high-tech solutions to traffic congestion problems. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Delaware’s low elevation mixed with crowded beaches and limited exit routes make the state particularly vulnerable to massive flooding, but officials hope an influx of federal infrastructure money will trigger future evacuation plans automatically via artificial intelligence.

The Biden administration was set to announce a total of $53 million in grants Thursday to Delaware and seven other states aimed at high-tech solutions to traffic congestion problems. Although the money comes from the infrastructure law the president signed in 2021, many of the programs — including the $5 million for flood response efforts in Biden’s home state — have evolved since then.

“What’s new is the predictive analysis; the machine learning,” U.S. Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt, Delaware’s former transportation secretary, said in an interview with The Associated Press. “Because now we have access to all this data, it’s hard for us as humans to figure out what is data and what is actionable information.”

Delaware officials pull off evacuation-type procedures every week during the tourism season, with long lines of cars headed to the beaches on weekend mornings and back at night. But flooding presents a unique problem — including standing water on roads that can make the most direct routes out of town even more treacherous than simply sheltering in place.

“What you don’t want to do is make the decision too late and then you have vehicles caught out,” said Gene Donaldson, operations manager at the state’s 24-hour Transportation Management Center.

Delaware’s transportation department, which controls more than 90% of roads in a state with the lowest average elevation in the country, is tasked with implementing evacuation plans during high water — a bureaucratic nightmare considering how quickly conditions can change.

“For humans to monitor thousands of detectors or data sources is overwhelming,” said George Zhao, director of transportation for Arlington, Virginia-based BlueHalo, which has worked with Delaware on developing the software.

That’s where AI comes in. Rather than sending a crew to the scene to block an impassable road, the system uses sensors to detect weather threats — and even can predict them. Then, it sends the information directly to drivers through cellphone alerts while broadcasting them simultaneously on electronic highway signs.

The amount of data keeps growing, with many automated cars now able to not only inform their drivers of the dangers ahead but also feed the system to warn others.

Researchers at Missouri University of Science and Technology tested an earlier version of a flood prediction analysis system on the Mississippi River between 2019-22. Steve Corns, an associate professor of engineering management and systems engineering who co-authored the study, said the system was able to detect in minutes what used to take hours.

But now, Corns said, the capabilities are even more advanced and useful — provided they’re adequately funded so the technology doesn’t become obsolete.

Previous legislation had awarded more than $300 million in congestion relief grants, and Bhatt said the agency received $385 million in applications for the $52.8 million in the latest batch under the infrastructure law. He said that “shows huge appetite” for innovative solutions to tackle traffic problems.

Other payouts in this round of grants include $14 million for machine learning traffic prediction and signal timing in Maryland and $12.7 million to retrofit Ann Arbor, Michigan’s traffic system with cellular technology that could become a national template. It also includes $11.6 million to expand a microtransit service in Grand Rapids, Minnesota.

National News

Associated Press

Stock market today: US futures mixed as worries persist over US debt; Germany slips into recession

Trading on Wall Street was mixed early Thursday as markets watched for signs of progress on a deal to avert a default on U.S. government debt. Futures for the Dow were off 0.3% and the S&P 500 rose 0.6%. Nasdaq composite futures jumped 1.8% boosted by Nvidia, whose shares climbed about 28% in premarket after […]

5 hours ago

FILE - Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a reproductive healthcare provider, speaks during an abortion rights ra...

Associated Press

Indiana doctor faces discipline hearing over 10-year-old Ohio girl’s abortion

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana board is set to hear allegations Thursday that an Indianapolis doctor should face disciplinary action after she spoke publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from neighboring Ohio. The Medical Licensing Board’s hearing comes after Indiana’s Republican attorney general accused Dr. Caitlin Bernard of violating state law […]

1 day ago

FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Sac...

Associated Press

California unlikely to run short of electricity this summer thanks to storms, new power sources

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California regulators say the state is unlikely to experience electricity shortages this summer after securing new power sources and a wet winter that filled the state’s reservoirs enough to restart hydroelectric power plants that were dormant during the drought. The nation’s most populous state normally has more than enough electricity to […]

1 day ago

FILE - Soldiers line up at the United Nations Peace Operations Training Center (CECOPAZ) before the...

Associated Press

UN peacekeeping on 75th anniversary: Successes, failures and many challenges

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Over the past 75 years, the United Nations sent more than 2 million peacekeepers to help countries move away from conflict, with successes from Liberia to Cambodia and major failures in former Yugoslavia and Rwanda. Today, it faces new challenges in the dozen hotspots where U.N. peacekeeping has operations, including more […]

1 day ago

FILE - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs into law an education overhaul bill on Wednesday,...

Associated Press

State lawmakers want children to fill labor shortages, even in bars and on school nights

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — As the federal government cracks hazardous occupations. The legislators, mostly Republicans, argue that relaxing child labor laws could ease nationwide labor shortages. But child welfare advocates worry the measures represent a coordinated push to scale back hard-won protections for minors. “The consequences are potentially disastrous,” said Reid Maki, director of the […]

1 day ago

A pair of young red-lored Amazon parrots investigate their environment at the Rare Species Conserva...

Associated Press

Chirping sounds lead airport officials to bag filled with smuggled parrot eggs

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (AP) — The 24 bright green baby parrots began chirping and bobbing their heads the second anyone neared the large cages that have been their homes since hatching in March. The Central American natives, seized from a smuggler at Miami International Airport, are being raised by the Rare Species Conservatory Foundation — a […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Delaware taps artificial intelligence to evacuate crowded beaches when floods hit