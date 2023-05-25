Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Chinese commerce minister to hold talks in US amid disputes over tariffs and technology

May 25, 2023, 5:46 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BEIJING (AP) — China’s commerce minister will hold talks with officials in the U.S. this week amid sharpening disputes over tariffs and technology, his ministry said Thursday.

Wang Wentao will meet with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Trade Representative Katherine Tai while in the U.S. to attend the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum trade minister meetings on Thursday and Friday in Detroit, Michigan.

In announcing Wang’s visit, Commerce Ministry spokesperson Shu Jueting denounced a decision by Japan, a fellow APEC member, to join the U.S. and Holland in barring Chinese access to leading-edge computer chip technology.

“This is the abuse of export measures and the departure from free trade and international economic and trade rules,” Shu said. “This will severely damage the interests of Chinese and Japanese enterprises and the trade cooperation between China and Japan.”

China has long been reliant on Japanese technology, but now needs machines available only from a single Dutch company, ASML Holding NV, that etch microscopic circuits on next-generation chips. Without that, the ruling Communist Party’s efforts to develop advanced chips for smartphones, artificial intelligence and other applications are stalled.

In what was seen as retaliation, China’s cybersecurity watchdog on Sunday announced a ban on products from U.S. memory chipmaker Micron Technology Inc. in some computer systems.

The Cyberspace Administration of China said Micron products have unspecified security risks but gave no details.

The trade disputes have brought supply disruptions and caused billions of dollars in lost sales but are seen as necessary by the West to prevent Beijing from accessing technology with military applications.

China has stepped up its threats to invade self-governing Taiwan, increased its military presence in the South China Sea to back its claims to the strategic waterway, and provided diplomatic and economic backing to Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Despite their political differences, trade between China and the U.S. topped $690 billion last year, while an estimated 295,000 Chinese students are enrolled in American colleges and universities.

Politics

People walk by a market in Khartoum, Sudan, Tuesday, May 23, 2033. The U.N. migration agency said W...

Associated Press

What about those who can’t flee fighting in Sudan? Many face danger and despair

LONDON (AP) — Mahmoud almost never leaves his small apartment in east Khartoum. Electricity has been out for most of the past month, so he swelters in the summer heat. When he does venture out to find food, he leaves his mobile phone behind because of looters in the street. Otherwise, he hunkers down in […]

1 day ago

FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Sac...

Associated Press

California unlikely to run short of electricity this summer thanks to storms, new power sources

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California regulators say the state is unlikely to experience electricity shortages this summer after securing new power sources and a wet winter that filled the state’s reservoirs enough to restart hydroelectric power plants that were dormant during the drought. The nation’s most populous state normally has more than enough electricity to […]

1 day ago

FILE - Soldiers line up at the United Nations Peace Operations Training Center (CECOPAZ) before the...

Associated Press

UN peacekeeping on 75th anniversary: Successes, failures and many challenges

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Over the past 75 years, the United Nations sent more than 2 million peacekeepers to help countries move away from conflict, with successes from Liberia to Cambodia and major failures in former Yugoslavia and Rwanda. Today, it faces new challenges in the dozen hotspots where U.N. peacekeeping has operations, including more […]

1 day ago

FILE - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs into law an education overhaul bill on Wednesday,...

Associated Press

State lawmakers want children to fill labor shortages, even in bars and on school nights

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — As the federal government cracks hazardous occupations. The legislators, mostly Republicans, argue that relaxing child labor laws could ease nationwide labor shortages. But child welfare advocates worry the measures represent a coordinated push to scale back hard-won protections for minors. “The consequences are potentially disastrous,” said Reid Maki, director of the […]

1 day ago

Protesters against a stricter ban on abortion in South Carolina stand in the Statehouse lobby on Tu...

Associated Press

Pending abortion restrictions strain providers in US Southeast

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A wave of newly approved abortion restrictions in the Southeastern United States has sent providers scrambling to reconfigure their services for a region with already severely limited access. Pending bans at varying stages of pregnancy in North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida — states that had been holdouts providing wider access […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

20 richest countries account for over half of 50 million people in ‘modern slavery,’ report says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The world’s 20 richest countries are fueling forced labor and account for over half the estimated 50 million people living in “modern slavery,” according to a report released Wednesday. The report by the Walk Free foundation, a rights group that focuses on modern slavery, said six members of the Group of […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Chinese commerce minister to hold talks in US amid disputes over tariffs and technology