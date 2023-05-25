Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Supreme Court limits federal power over wetlands, boosts property rights over clean water

May 25, 2023, 7:36 AM

FILE - Michael and Chantell Sackett of Priest Lake, Idaho, pose for a photo in front of the Supreme...

FILE - Michael and Chantell Sackett of Priest Lake, Idaho, pose for a photo in front of the Supreme Court in Washington on Oct. 14, 2011. The Supreme Court on Thursday, May 25, 2023, made it harder for the federal government to police water pollution in a decision that strips protections from wetlands that are isolated from larger bodies of water. The justices boosted property rights over concerns about clean water in a ruling in favor of an Idaho couple who sought to build a house near Priest Lake in the state’s panhandle. (AP Photo/Haraz N. Ghanbari, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Haraz N. Ghanbari, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday made it harder for the federal government to police water pollution in a decision that strips protections from wetlands that are isolated from larger bodies of water.

It’s the second decision in as many years in which a conservative majority of the court narrowed the reach of environmental regulations.

The justices boosted property rights over concerns about clean water in a ruling in favor of an Idaho couple who sought to build a house near Priest Lake in the state’s panhandle. They objected when federal officials identified a soggy portion of the property as a wetlands that required them to get a permit before building.

By a 5-4 vote, the court said that wetlands can only be regulated if they have a “continuous surface connection” to larger, regulated bodies of water.

The court jettisoned the 17-year-old opinion by their former colleague, Anthony Kennedy, that allowed regulation of wetlands that have a “significant nexus” to the larger waterways.

Environmental advocates had predicted that the narrowing the reach of the Clean Water Act would strip protections from more than half the wetlands in the country.

National News

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn. speaks during a press conference in the U.S. embassy in Belgrade, S...

Associated Press

US senator hopes Serbia adopts Russia sanctions as Serb spy chief travels to Moscow

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A U.S. senator on Thursday said he hopes Serbia would adopt Western sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, telling the Balkan country that “there is no future” in an alliance with Moscow. “Russia’s invasion has been an absolute disaster and my belief is that Russia is ultimately going to […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee delivers his State of the State address in the House Chamber, Jan. 3...

Associated Press

Tennessee’s transgender care exclusions are discriminatory, a federal lawsuit alleges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s decision to exclude gender-affirming care for its employees is unconstitutional and discriminatory, according to a federal lawsuit brought by two people who were denied such services while working for the state. Attorneys representing Gerda Zinner, 30, and Story VanNess, 38, say the two were denied even though their medical teams […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Tina Turner, Pop and R&B vocalist, as holds up a Grammy Award, Feb. 27, 1985, in Los Angeles...

Associated Press

Tina Turner created a career on her terms, not defined by her trauma

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — In 1976, a young Tina Turner, bloodied and beaten by her husband and musical partner Ike Turner, fled in the dark across a Dallas freeway dodging trucks and cars with only pennies in her pocket. That moment when she decided she’d had enough of the physical, sexual and emotional abuse was […]

10 hours ago

Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., right, speaks as Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., left, listens during a...

Associated Press

Threat of US credit downgrade looms over debt ceiling talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — With one of three major rating agencies warning that America’s AAA credit is at risk, the stakes are growing in the standoff in Washington over raising the nation’s debt limit. On Wednesday night, the rating agency Fitch put the nation’s credit on “Rating Watch Negative,” which amounts to a warning that it […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Police say US marshal fatally shoots wanted woman in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A U.S. marshal fatally shot a woman who pulled a gun on officers trying to arrest her on two felony warrants, according to police. Shari Vincent, 44, died after being shot Wednesday in northwest Oklahoma City, according to police Sgt. Gary Knight. Vincent was wanted in neighboring Cleveland County for stalking […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Prosecutors widen case against polygamous sect leader, adding child pornography charges

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Prosecutors have widened their case against the leader of a small polygamous group that resides near the Utah-Arizona border, adding child pornography charges and detailing his sexual encounters with children he took as wives in new charges filed earlier this month. Sam Bateman is accused of making child pornography in […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Supreme Court limits federal power over wetlands, boosts property rights over clean water