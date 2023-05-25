Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Threat of US credit downgrade looms over debt ceiling talks

May 25, 2023, 9:25 AM

Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., right, speaks as Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., left, listens during a...

Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., right, speaks as Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., left, listens during a news conference Wednesday, May 24, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — With one of three major rating agencies warning that America’s AAA credit is at risk, the stakes are growing in the standoff in Washington over raising the nation’s debt limit.

On Wednesday night, the rating agency Fitch put the nation’s credit on “Rating Watch Negative,” which amounts to a warning that it might downgrade the U.S. credit as a result of the impasse.

The government reached the $31.4 trillion debt limit in January, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has resorted to “extraordinary measures’’ since then to keep paying the bills. But Yellen has warned that Treasury will likely run out of money to meet all its obligations as soon as June 1, which is being described as the “X-date.”

In a statement, Fitch said, “We believe risks have risen that the debt limit will not be raised or suspended before the X-date and consequently that the government could begin to miss payments on some of its obligations.”

At the same time, Fitch characterized the likelihood that the Treasury will actually default on its debts as “a low probability event.”

During a similar showdown in 2011, another rating agency, Standard & Poor’s, stripped the United States of its prized AAA rating, pointing to partisan divisions that made it difficult for the nation’s biggest economy to control spending or raise taxes enough to reduce its debts. S&P has yet to restore the top rating. During that standoff and again in 2013 Fitch put America’s credit on a “negative’’ watch but never dropped its top credit rating.

If rating agencies like Fitch were to actually downgrade America’s debt, it would mean that Washington would have to pay higher interest rates on Treasury bonds, notes and bills. The Government Accountability Office, in a 2012 report, estimated that the 2011 standoff raised Treasury’s borrowing costs by $1.3 billion that year.

Further downgrades on U.S. debt could make it harder for pension funds and other institutional investors to hold the bonds, because many have rules limiting their ability to invest in lower-rated debt. In 2011, after S&P’s downgrade, the Federal Reserve and other banking regulators issued a statement stipulating that Treasury securities would still be considered ultra-safe assets for banks to hold in reserve.

The U.S. government spends far more than it collects in tax revenue and has to borrow the difference. But a quirk in U.S. law requires Congress to periodically raise the government’s debt limit. Raising the threshold does not authorize new spending. It simply allows Treasury to borrow to pay expenses Congress has already approved. Lawmakers have raised, revised or extended the borrowing cap 78 times since 1960, most recently in 2021.

But Republicans are refusing to raise the debt limit unless President Joe Biden and Democrats make concessions, including big spending cuts. Negotiations to resolve the dispute are ongoing, but House Republicans were set to leave Washington on Thursday for the Memorial Day weekend.

In its statement Wednesday, Fitch warned: “The brinkmanship over the debt ceiling, failure of the U.S. authorities to meaningfully tackle medium-term fiscal challenges that will lead to rising budget deficits and a growing debt burden signal downside risks to U.S. creditworthiness.’’

Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM, a tax advisory firm, said that the standoff will likely cause stock prices to fall and reduce the value of Americans’ retirement accounts.

“This is an artificial crisis that has nothing to do with the underlying health of the American economy, excessive imbalances or malinvestment within financial markets or the security of the country,’’ Brusuelas said. “It is time to bring it to an end.’’

Lily Adams, a Treasury spokeswoman, said, “As Secretary Yellen has warned for months, brinkmanship over the debt limit does serious harm to businesses and American families, raises short-term borrowing costs for taxpayers, and threatens the credit rating of the United States.”

Fitch’s “warning underscores the need for swift bipartisan action by Congress to raise or suspend the debt limit and avoid a manufactured crisis for our economy,” Adams added.

____

AP Writer Fatima Hussein in Washington contributed to this report.

National News

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn. speaks during a press conference in the U.S. embassy in Belgrade, S...

Associated Press

US senator hopes Serbia adopts Russia sanctions as Serb spy chief travels to Moscow

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A U.S. senator on Thursday said he hopes Serbia would adopt Western sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, telling the Balkan country that “there is no future” in an alliance with Moscow. “Russia’s invasion has been an absolute disaster and my belief is that Russia is ultimately going to […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee delivers his State of the State address in the House Chamber, Jan. 3...

Associated Press

Tennessee’s transgender care exclusions are discriminatory, a federal lawsuit alleges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s decision to exclude gender-affirming care for its employees is unconstitutional and discriminatory, according to a federal lawsuit brought by two people who were denied such services while working for the state. Attorneys representing Gerda Zinner, 30, and Story VanNess, 38, say the two were denied even though their medical teams […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Tina Turner, Pop and R&B vocalist, as holds up a Grammy Award, Feb. 27, 1985, in Los Angeles...

Associated Press

Tina Turner created a career on her terms, not defined by her trauma

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — In 1976, a young Tina Turner, bloodied and beaten by her husband and musical partner Ike Turner, fled in the dark across a Dallas freeway dodging trucks and cars with only pennies in her pocket. That moment when she decided she’d had enough of the physical, sexual and emotional abuse was […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Police say US marshal fatally shoots wanted woman in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A U.S. marshal fatally shot a woman who pulled a gun on officers trying to arrest her on two felony warrants, according to police. Shari Vincent, 44, died after being shot Wednesday in northwest Oklahoma City, according to police Sgt. Gary Knight. Vincent was wanted in neighboring Cleveland County for stalking […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Prosecutors widen case against polygamous sect leader, adding child pornography charges

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Prosecutors have widened their case against the leader of a small polygamous group that resides near the Utah-Arizona border, adding child pornography charges and detailing his sexual encounters with children he took as wives in new charges filed earlier this month. Sam Bateman is accused of making child pornography in […]

10 hours ago

FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Dec. 8, 2022. While shaky and skew...

Associated Press

Twitter’s launch of DeSantis’ presidential bid underscores platform’s rightward shift under Musk

NEW YORK (AP) — Two years ago, signing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis blasted the platforms as “suppressing ideas” during the COVID-19 pandemic and silencing conservative voices. What a turnaround. The new Elon Musk-owned version of Twitter helped DeSantis launch his bid for the skewered by the candidate’s critics, the forum nevertheless underscored Twitter’s unmistakable shift […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Threat of US credit downgrade looms over debt ceiling talks