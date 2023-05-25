Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Tina Turner created a career on her terms, not defined by her trauma

May 25, 2023, 9:31 AM

FILE - Tina Turner, Pop and R&B vocalist, as holds up a Grammy Award, Feb. 27, 1985, in Los Angeles...

FILE - Tina Turner, Pop and R&B vocalist, as holds up a Grammy Award, Feb. 27, 1985, in Los Angeles. Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer, died Tuesday, after a long illness at her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, according to her manager. She was 83 (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — In 1976, a young Tina Turner, bloodied and beaten by her husband and musical partner Ike Turner, fled in the dark across a Dallas freeway dodging trucks and cars with only pennies in her pocket.

That moment when she decided she’d had enough of the physical, sexual and emotional abuse was a turning point for the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” who would go on to have a musical renaissance in the 1980s. After the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and tributes often remarked on her courage in the face of horrifying violence.

But her story of surviving and thriving was so much more than a comeback, cultural and domestic abuse experts say. Turner’s reclaiming of her career and her humanity on her own terms made her a pioneering Black woman who refused to be defined by abuse.

Turner detailed that night in her 2021 documentary, “Tina,” describing the euphoria she felt: “I was very proud. I felt strong. I had never done this.” She made the difficult decision to tell that part of her life in interviews and a biography, later adapted into the hit biopic “What’s Love Got To Do With It.”

Raven Maragh-Lloyd, an assistant professor at Washington University in St. Louis, said the thread of the strong Black woman is limiting when applied to women like Turner, whose career blended multiple musical genres, acting and a distinct visual aesthetic.

“So much of her story has been told through the lens of being a survivor or how much she has overcome to be the superstar, all of which is relevant and true,” Maragh-Lloyd said. “At the same time, we risk erasing her emotions, her feelings, what that must have been like to go through that abuse.

“That’s a part of her story, not her full humanity,” Maragh-Lloyd said.

The public image of Ike and Tina Turner, a name he gave her and then trademarked to try to keep her from using, was a brand she had to dismantle, even at personal cost.

“I wanted to stop people from thinking that Ike and Tina was so positive,” she said in the documentary. “It was that we were such a love team or great team. And it wasn’t like that. So I thought, if nothing else, at least people would know.”

Author Francesca Royster explored Turner’s country roots in her 2022 book, “Black Country Music: Listening for Revolutions,” and noted that her decision to leave Ike stymied her career because of the financial impact and stigma of the divorce.

“She experienced lack of interest by music companies who saw her as a kind of novelty act or as a nostalgia act or washed up,” said Royster, a professor of English at DePaul University. “She hadn’t been credited as having the kind of creative power.”

Carolyn West, a professor of clinical psychology at the University of Washington who focuses her research on marginalized women experiencing sexual and domestic violence, said Turner was facing down a long history and pattern of discrediting Black women who are abused.

“It probably was very difficult for people to really believe Ike would have done these things or that she was in fact a survivor or wasn’t somehow responsible for the abuse,” West said.

The threads of Turner’s experience in the 1970s stretch all the way to the present-day misogynoir faced by Black female artists like Meghan Thee Stallion and Rihanna, who have both experienced intimate partner violence, West said.

“There’s really almost no space, particularly for Black women, to talk about these experiences,” West said. “In the way Meghan was attacked, the way Rihanna was attacked, it’s almost like you just become revictimized again.”

Turner was undeterred. As she sang in “Proud Mary,” she wasn’t going to approach anything “nice and easy.”

She had control of her career revolution in the 1980s with the album “Private Dancer” and its hit “What’s Love Got To Do With It.” She was a triple threat — singer, actor and author — and became a worldwide touring phenomenon. She sold more than 150 million records worldwide, won 12 Grammys, was voted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame both as a duo and as a solo artist, and was honored at the Kennedy Center in 2005.

Her visual representation on screen and stage as strong, sexual and feminine with her big, bold hair and toned legs projected her own identity, Royster said.

“She really invented her own unique look with her lion’s mane and her combination of leather and denim and her ability also to really move on those high heels,” Royster said. “Those became trademarks.”

In her later years after her musical retirement in the 2000s, Turner lived a long private life with longtime partner Erwin Bach in Switzerland, no longer beholden to anybody. Maragh-Lloyd said Turner’s acumen served her well till the end.

“She wanted not to be gazed upon by anybody, not to perform for anybody,” Maragh-Lloyd said. “That’s also a lesson: You’re not going to use me up.”

___

For more information, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at https://www.thehotline.org/ or 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

National News

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn. speaks during a press conference in the U.S. embassy in Belgrade, S...

Associated Press

US senator hopes Serbia adopts Russia sanctions as Serb spy chief travels to Moscow

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A U.S. senator on Thursday said he hopes Serbia would adopt Western sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, telling the Balkan country that “there is no future” in an alliance with Moscow. “Russia’s invasion has been an absolute disaster and my belief is that Russia is ultimately going to […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee delivers his State of the State address in the House Chamber, Jan. 3...

Associated Press

Tennessee’s transgender care exclusions are discriminatory, a federal lawsuit alleges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s decision to exclude gender-affirming care for its employees is unconstitutional and discriminatory, according to a federal lawsuit brought by two people who were denied such services while working for the state. Attorneys representing Gerda Zinner, 30, and Story VanNess, 38, say the two were denied even though their medical teams […]

10 hours ago

Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., right, speaks as Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., left, listens during a...

Associated Press

Threat of US credit downgrade looms over debt ceiling talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — With one of three major rating agencies warning that America’s AAA credit is at risk, the stakes are growing in the standoff in Washington over raising the nation’s debt limit. On Wednesday night, the rating agency Fitch put the nation’s credit on “Rating Watch Negative,” which amounts to a warning that it […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Police say US marshal fatally shoots wanted woman in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A U.S. marshal fatally shot a woman who pulled a gun on officers trying to arrest her on two felony warrants, according to police. Shari Vincent, 44, died after being shot Wednesday in northwest Oklahoma City, according to police Sgt. Gary Knight. Vincent was wanted in neighboring Cleveland County for stalking […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Prosecutors widen case against polygamous sect leader, adding child pornography charges

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Prosecutors have widened their case against the leader of a small polygamous group that resides near the Utah-Arizona border, adding child pornography charges and detailing his sexual encounters with children he took as wives in new charges filed earlier this month. Sam Bateman is accused of making child pornography in […]

10 hours ago

FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Dec. 8, 2022. While shaky and skew...

Associated Press

Twitter’s launch of DeSantis’ presidential bid underscores platform’s rightward shift under Musk

NEW YORK (AP) — Two years ago, signing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis blasted the platforms as “suppressing ideas” during the COVID-19 pandemic and silencing conservative voices. What a turnaround. The new Elon Musk-owned version of Twitter helped DeSantis launch his bid for the skewered by the candidate’s critics, the forum nevertheless underscored Twitter’s unmistakable shift […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Tina Turner created a career on her terms, not defined by her trauma