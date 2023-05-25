Reports of bears seen wandering the streets of Issaquah

Issaquah is now “bear country” according to a social media post on the city’s website after recent reports of black bears around the city prompted them to remind the public that they’re not as cuddly as your teddy bear.

One bear was even caught on video wandering the city streets.

Non-profit petitions for Chinook salmon to receive federal protection

Issaquah is bear country. This video — captured today — is a great reminder to stay bear aware. Tips: https://t.co/Z5E5CS569I

📷: @JamesK19782009 pic.twitter.com/eYRGFodHsR — City of Issaquah (@cityofissaquah) May 24, 2023

“Throughout the Pacific Northwest, spring and summer are bear season,” the city’s website stated. “Recent reports of black bear activity serve as a reminder to take precautions to avoid bear encounters.”

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) offers the following tips to prevent conflicts between bears and humans:

Never intentionally feed bears or other wild animals.

Keep garbage cans in a garage or another secure area until collection day.

Remove pet food from areas accessible to wildlife.

Thoroughly clean barbecue grills after each use.

Take down seed and hummingbird birdfeeders until winter.

Clean up fallen fruit.

WDFW stated you should never feed bears or other wild animals. Unintentionally or “negligently” feeding bears is an $87 fine. The fine for intentionally feeding a bear can be as much as $1,000.