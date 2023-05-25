Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Reports of bears seen wandering the streets of Issaquah

May 25, 2023, 11:29 AM | Updated: 11:49 am

Issaquah bears...

One bear was caught on video wandering the city streets. (Photo from City of Issaquah)

(Photo from City of Issaquah)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Issaquah is now “bear country” according to a social media post on the city’s website after recent reports of black bears around the city prompted them to remind the public that they’re not as cuddly as your teddy bear.

One bear was even caught on video wandering the city streets.

Non-profit petitions for Chinook salmon to receive federal protection

“Throughout the Pacific Northwest, spring and summer are bear season,” the city’s website stated. “Recent reports of black bear activity serve as a reminder to take precautions to avoid bear encounters.”

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) offers the following tips to prevent conflicts between bears and humans:

  • Never intentionally feed bears or other wild animals.
  • Keep garbage cans in a garage or another secure area until collection day.
  • Remove pet food from areas accessible to wildlife.
  • Thoroughly clean barbecue grills after each use.
  • Take down seed and hummingbird birdfeeders until winter.
  • Clean up fallen fruit.

WDFW stated you should never feed bears or other wild animals. Unintentionally or “negligently” feeding bears is an $87 fine. The fine for intentionally feeding a bear can be as much as $1,000.

Local News

Seattle mail thief...

Sam Campbell

Alleged Seattle mail thief caught, authorities searching for others

Prosecutors said they have the man responsible for a series of mail thefts in South Seattle in custody, but there may be more accomplices.

15 hours ago

911 calls insurance ambulance...

L.B. Gilbert

Insurance Commissioner: Companies overcharged for ambulance rides

Hundreds of people in Washington state could see refunds from health insurance companies after being overcharged for ambulance rides.

15 hours ago

yarborough...

Frank Sumrall

Man found guilty in 1991 cold case murder in Federal Way

Patrick Leon Nicholas was found guilty of murder by a jury for the 1991 cold case murder of Federal Way teen Sarah Yarborough.

15 hours ago

Football...

Bill Kaczaraba

Gee Scott on the diminishing importance of kickoffs in football

NFL owners voted on Tuesday to approve a resolution that allows players to fair catch on kickoffs with the resulting possession beginning at the team's own 25-yard line.

15 hours ago

fishery chinook salmon protection...

L.B. Gilbert

Non-profit petitions for Chinook salmon to receive federal protection

The Chinook salmon could be getting federal protection after a petition to get the spring-run salmon designated an endangered species.

15 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Deborah Horne, KIRO 7 News

Redmond City Council could get nearly six-figure pay raise

Redmond’s City Council could be in for a huge payday if a salary commission gets its way. Some people are already crying foul.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Reports of bears seen wandering the streets of Issaquah