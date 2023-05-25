Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

West Virginia company drops bid to build logging pesticide facility amid fierce opposition

May 25, 2023, 10:44 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia logging company hoping to build a toxic-spewing facility in the picturesque Allegheny Mountains has withdrawn an application for an air permit following vehement opposition from residents, regulators said Thursday.

The state Department of Environmental Protection said it received a formal notice from Allegheny Wood Products. In a brief letter to the agency dated Wednesday, the company cited “a further review of our business needs” as the reason for the application’s withdrawal.

The company wanted to construct a fumigation facility in the Hardy County community of Baker to treat logs before they are shipped overseas. The DEP’s Division of Air Quality had said it tentatively planned to issue the air permit that would let the facility emit up to nearly 10 tons of the pesticide methyl bromide into the atmosphere each year.

Local residents have bombarded regulators with opposition to the facility, saying it would be a threat to their health and the environment. During a public hearing earlier this month, state air quality permit engineer Steve Pursley had said meeting air quality thresholds, not public opinion, was the deciding factor in the issuance of the state permit.

A final decision on the permit was supposed to happen sometime after the public comment period on the proposal ended May 12. Now, in light of the company’s withdrawal, no further action will be taken on the application, the DEP said. If the company wants to go ahead and locate the facility anywhere in the state, it would have to submit a new air quality permit application and restart the permitting process, the agency said.

In earlier comments posted on the DEP’s website, some Hardy County residents invoked the Feb. 3 fiery train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, and other environmental disasters in asking officials to preserve their health and natural resources.

Hardy County, along the Virginia line less than a two hours’ drive from Washington, D.C., has about 14,000 residents, considerable poultry and other agricultural operations. It also offers tourists an array of river float trips and hiking and cycling trails.

The company would have faced problems getting approval from local authorities in Hardy County anyway. During the public hearing, Hardy County Planner Melissa Scott said the proposed location off U.S. Route 48 was zoned for agricultural use, not industrial use. Scott read a letter approved by the county commission that said “the requirements for Hardy County zoning compliance have not been met.”

Founded in 1973 with one sawmill in Riverton, West Virginia, Allegheny Wood Products has grown to eight sawmills in the state and touts itself as one of the largest producers of eastern U.S. hardwoods.

Several residents pleaded with the DEP prior to the hearing to further review the public health and environmental threats from the pesticide’s fumigation use and seek alternative treatments.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says methyl bromide is an odorless, colorless gas used to control pests in shipping and agriculture. While dozens of countries have stopped most uses of methyl bromide, the countries Allegheny exports the logs to require the pesticide fumigation treatment.

Under a three-decade-old international treaty called the Montreal Protocol, the United States and 197 other countries restricted most uses of methyl bromide, including in soil applications for crops, in an attempt to protect the ozone layer. But pre-shipment applications on logs were allowed to continue to help prevent the introduction or spread of pests and diseases. That exemption is valid until an acceptable alternative for methyl bromide is found, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture has not approved one.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, methyl bromide also is a neurotoxin that can cause lung disease, convulsions, comas and ultimately death. It is three times heavier than air, can accumulate in poorly ventilated or low-lying areas and remain in the air for days under adverse conditions, the CDC said.

About 20 states now regulate the use of methyl bromide in log fumigation, according to the Southern Environmental Law Center.

Allegheny Wood Products owned two fumigation facilities in Moorefield. One opened in 2018 and has met air quality standards, according to the DEP. The other facility closed last year and the company had wanted to move it 16 miles (25 kilometers) to Baker before the application’s withdrawal.

National News

Associated Press

St. Louis mayor signs executive order to support transgender community

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Thursday signed an executive order designed to make transgender people feel more welcome in the city. The order calls for city agencies to pursue policies that will reduce the impact of transgender laws restricting gender-affirming care and sports participation passed earlier this month by Missouri […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

NTSB: Unsafe speeds blamed for fiery crash that killed 10

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Federal traffic investigators said Thursday that unsafe driving speeds of multiple vehicles on wet roads in low visibility was the probable cause of a fiery 2021 interstate crash in Alabama that killed nine children and one adult. The National Transportation Safety Board released a report about the June 19, 2021 crash […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Environmental groups prevail on limit to grizzly bear deaths in Wyoming cattle grazing area

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — An appeals court is sending a plan to allow continued cattle grazing in a vast, mountainous area of western Wyoming back to federal forest and wildlife officials, telling them to consider limiting how many of the area’s female grizzly bears may be killed for preying on livestock. Thursday’s ruling by the […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Judges dismiss lawsuit challenging new US House map in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A three-judge panel on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit challenging Arkansas’ 2021 U.S. House map, ruling that opponents of the new congressional boundaries had not proven race motivated the Republican-led Legislature’s redistricting plan. The lawsuit tossed by the federal panel claimed the redrawn map violated the U.S. Constitution and the Voting […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Ford electric vehicle owners to get access to Tesla Supercharger network starting next year

DETROIT (AP) — All of Ford Motor Co.’s current and future electric vehicles will have access to about 12,000 Tesla Supercharger stations in the U.S. and Canada starting next year. Ford CEO Jim Farley and Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the agreement Thursday during a “Twitter Spaces” audio chat. “We think this is a huge […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Acclaimed Cleveland school dance teacher convicted of raping students during a 20-year career

CLEVELAND (AP) — A former school dance teacher in Cleveland faces up to life prison after being convicted Thursday of raping six teenage students and sexually abusing two others. Jurors in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court also found Terence Greene guilty on kidnapping and felonious assault charges. Greene, 57, was an acclaimed dance teacher who […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

West Virginia company drops bid to build logging pesticide facility amid fierce opposition