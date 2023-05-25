Close
LOCAL NEWS

Insurance Commissioner: Companies overcharged for ambulance rides

May 25, 2023, 1:13 PM

911 calls insurance ambulance...

911 calls in the Seattle area have been down in recent weeks. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Hundreds of people in Washington state could see refunds from their health insurance companies after being overcharged for ambulance rides.

State Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler said Cambria Health Solutions and its subsidiaries, including Regence Blue Shield, did something called “balance billing” on 670 insurance claims. “Balance billing” means they charge consumers any amount over the agreed-upon rate for an ambulance ride if the ambulance company wasn’t contracted with the insurance company.

Car insurance rate hikes are here in Washington state

In some cases, people had to pay a difference of several hundred dollars directly to the ambulance companies on top of the amount paid to their insurance provider.

This is illegal under Washington’s Balance Billing Protection Act, which puts a cap on what any enrollee will pay for emergency health services not contracted with their health plan to only be what their cost-sharing amount is. Under this law, the ambulance companies must bill the health insurance provider directly. That practice is also not allowed under the federal No Surprises Act.

The State Insurance Commissioner’s Office said that this refund affects around 670 policyholders.

“Unfortunately, the insurer’s approach to this issue was not consistent with the law or the documents they have filed with our office,” Kreidler said in a statement about the refund. “More importantly, it left consumers unfairly caught between the insurer and the providers.”

The Office of the Insurance Commissioner was directed by the Legislature to investigate how to prevent people from getting unexpected bills from medical services, with their report due back to the Legislature in October.

Further administrative action against Regence Blue Shield is still under review.

“We are here to help, and we are always open to discussing the issues that insurers and others may have and changes they are considering,” Kreidler said. “Everyone is better off when folks come to us first — rather than leaving us to find out about the change when consumers call us with complaints.”

