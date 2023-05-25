Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

On 3rd anniversary of George Floyd’s death, Biden stops GOP-led effort to block DC police reform law

May 25, 2023, 11:52 AM | Updated: 12:02 pm

Tributes are displayed on the three-year anniversary of George Floyd's death at George Floyd Square...

Tributes are displayed on the three-year anniversary of George Floyd's death at George Floyd Square, Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Minneapolis. The murder of Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, and the fervent protests that erupted around the world in response, looked to many observers like the catalyst needed for a nationwide reckoning on racism in policing. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday – the third anniversary of George Floyd’s murder – vetoed an effort led by congressional Republicans to overturn a new District of Columbia law on improving police accountability.

The law was part of a push to reform policing nationwide and passed in the wake of the police killing of Floyd in 2020 in Minneapolis. Biden has said he supported many parts of the law, including the banning of chokeholds, limiting use of deadly force, improving access to body cameras and requiring training for officers to de-escalate tense situations.

“The president has repeatedly said we have an obligation to make sure that all people, all Americans are safe and that public safety defends on public trust,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. She also highlighted how the new law was in line with efforts made by the federal government through executive order last year.

The veto comes as Democrats in Congress have twice this year joined with Republicans to try to block a crime and policing law in the district. The first effort Biden supported – overturning changes to the district’s criminal code.

Washington is not a state; and it lacks the same rights that states have to make and amend laws. While Congress has allowed the city’s residents some powers of “home rule,” it has retained the power to overturn district government actions. District residents also do not have voting members of Congress.

Still, Congress has not regularly used its power to repeal – until this year. Biden’s signature two months ago marked the first time in more than three decades that Congress nullified the capital city’s laws through the disapproval process — and reflected a shift in the long-held Democratic position that the federal government should let D.C. govern itself.

The earlier bill was an overhaul to the District of Columbia’s criminal code. It hasn’t been updated substantially since it was first drafted in 1901 – though Black people have been disproportionately affected by the criminal laws, similar to many other cities.

The revisions would have redefined some crimes, changed criminal justice policies and reworked how sentences should be handed down after convictions. It also would have done away with mandatory minimum sentences for many crimes and would have reduced the maximum penalties for burglary, carjacking and robbery.

The Senate approved the House bill that sought to overturn the criminal code changes. about rising violent crime rates in cities nationwide and said the revisions could lead to rising crime.

In D.C., homicides in the city had risen for four years straight before they dropped around 10% in 2022. The 2021 murder count of 227 was the highest since 2003.

The Senate also voted to overturn the District of Columbia law enacted last year to improve police accountability, after six Democrats voted for the GOP-led resolution. But this time, Biden wasn’t on board.

“It is a core policy of this administration to provide law enforcement the resources they need for effective accountability and community policing,” Karine Jean-Pierre said.

And Biden, in a statement, also offered condolences to the family of George Floyd, whose death sparked anew protests over police killings of Black people, and calls to reform law enforcement nationwide.

“George Floyd’s murder exposed for many what Black and brown communities have long known and experienced — that we must make a whole of society commitment to ensure that our nation lives up to its founding promise of fair and impartial justice for all under the law,” he said.

National News

Associated Press

St. Louis mayor signs executive order to support transgender community

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Thursday signed an executive order designed to make transgender people feel more welcome in the city. The order calls for city agencies to pursue policies that will reduce the impact of transgender laws restricting gender-affirming care and sports participation passed earlier this month by Missouri […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

NTSB: Unsafe speeds blamed for fiery crash that killed 10

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Federal traffic investigators said Thursday that unsafe driving speeds of multiple vehicles on wet roads in low visibility was the probable cause of a fiery 2021 interstate crash in Alabama that killed nine children and one adult. The National Transportation Safety Board released a report about the June 19, 2021 crash […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Environmental groups prevail on limit to grizzly bear deaths in Wyoming cattle grazing area

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — An appeals court is sending a plan to allow continued cattle grazing in a vast, mountainous area of western Wyoming back to federal forest and wildlife officials, telling them to consider limiting how many of the area’s female grizzly bears may be killed for preying on livestock. Thursday’s ruling by the […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Judges dismiss lawsuit challenging new US House map in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A three-judge panel on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit challenging Arkansas’ 2021 U.S. House map, ruling that opponents of the new congressional boundaries had not proven race motivated the Republican-led Legislature’s redistricting plan. The lawsuit tossed by the federal panel claimed the redrawn map violated the U.S. Constitution and the Voting […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Ford electric vehicle owners to get access to Tesla Supercharger network starting next year

DETROIT (AP) — All of Ford Motor Co.’s current and future electric vehicles will have access to about 12,000 Tesla Supercharger stations in the U.S. and Canada starting next year. Ford CEO Jim Farley and Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the agreement Thursday during a “Twitter Spaces” audio chat. “We think this is a huge […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Acclaimed Cleveland school dance teacher convicted of raping students during a 20-year career

CLEVELAND (AP) — A former school dance teacher in Cleveland faces up to life prison after being convicted Thursday of raping six teenage students and sexually abusing two others. Jurors in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court also found Terence Greene guilty on kidnapping and felonious assault charges. Greene, 57, was an acclaimed dance teacher who […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

On 3rd anniversary of George Floyd’s death, Biden stops GOP-led effort to block DC police reform law