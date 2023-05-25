Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Biden releases new strategy to tackle rise in antisemitism, says ‘hate will not prevail’

May 25, 2023, 12:03 PM

Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, introduces President Joe Biden during the cel...

Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, introduces President Joe Biden during the celebration of Jewish American Heritage Month in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — President alarming rise in antisemitism.

Speaking during a videotaped address at the White House, Biden said the first U.S. National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism sends a “clear and forceful message” that “in America, evil will not win, hate will not prevail” and “the venom and violence of antisemitism will not be the story of our time.”

Months in the making, the strategy has four basic goals: increasing awareness and understanding of antisemitism, including its threat to America, and broadening appreciation of Jewish American heritage; improving safety and security for Jewish communities; reversing the normalization of antisemitism and countering antisemitic discrimination; and building “cross-community” solidarity and collective action to counter hate.

Jewish organizations largely applauded the administration’s effort.

“Jewish safety is inextricably linked to the safety of other communities and the health and vibrancy of our multiracial democracy,” said Amy Spitalnick, CEO of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs. “As we see antisemitism and extremism increasingly normalized in our politics and our society, the urgency of this framework is even more clear.”

The strategy also calls on Congress, state and local governments, tech companies and other private businesses, faith leaders and others to help combat bias and hate directed at Jews.

Tech companies are asked to establish “zero tolerance” policies against antisemitic content on their platforms. The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum has committed to launching an education research center. Professional sports leagues and clubs are asked to use their platforms and clout to raise awareness. The White House public engagement office will invite members of the public to describe how they have supported Jewish, Muslim or other communities that are different from their own.

Doug Emhoff, who is married to Vice President Kamala Harris, said at the White House that hate crimes against Jews accounted for 63%, or nearly two-thirds, of all religiously motivated hate crimes in the United States in 2022 although Jews make up just over 2% of the overall population.

“I know the fear. I know the pain. I know the anger that Jews are living with because of this epidemic of hate,” said Emhoff, the first Jewish spouse of a U.S. president or vice president. He has become the administration’s point-person on combating antisemitism.

Emhoff, formerly an entertainment lawyer in California, said he never envisioned that this issue would become “my cause” as second gentleman of the United States, “ but now, more than ever, we must all rise to the challenge and meet this moment.” He said the plan will save lives.

“We are committed to making sure that everyone can live openly, proudly and safely in their own communities,” Emhoff said. “It’s on all of us to put an end to the visceral hate we are seeing across our nation. We cannot normalize this.”

In a sign of the administration’s support for the strategy, Emhoff was flanked by White House domestic policy adviser Susan Rice; homeland security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall; and Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, the special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism.

Harris slipped into the auditorium for a few minutes to watch her husband from the back of the room and flashed him a thumbs-up before departing.

In his videotaped remarks, Biden said hate does not go away, that it only hides until given oxygen. He recalled the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017, and noted that the antisemitic chants by participants led him to run for president in 2020.

“Silence is complicity,” the president said.

Last fall, Biden hosted a White House discussion with Jewish community leaders last December to discuss the rise in antisemitism and how to counteract it. Days later, Biden created a government working group to develop the new strategy.

Lipstadt said the strategy’s release is a “historic moment in the modern fight against what’s known as the world’s oldest hatred.”

“For the first time, the United States government is not only acknowledging that antisemitism is not only a serious problem in this country, but laying out a clear plan to counter it,” she said.

___

AP White House Correspondent Zeke Miller contributed to this report.

National News

Associated Press

Ford electric vehicle owners to get access to Tesla Supercharger network starting next year

DETROIT (AP) — All of Ford Motor Co.’s current and future electric vehicles will have access to about 12,000 Tesla Supercharger stations starting next year. Ford CEO Jim Farley and Tesla CEO Elon Musk made the announcement Thursday during a “Twitter Spaces” audio chat. “We think this is a huge move for our industry and […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Acclaimed Cleveland school dance teacher convicted of raping students during a 20-year career

CLEVELAND (AP) — A former school dance teacher in Cleveland faces up to life prison after being convicted Thursday of raping six teenage students and sexually abusing two others. Jurors in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court also found Terence Greene guilty on kidnapping and felonious assault charges. Greene, 57, was an acclaimed dance teacher who […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Amryn Tom reacts after graduating from Cedar City High School on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in...

Associated Press

Oklahoma Legislature overrides governor’s veto of tribal regalia bill

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Legislature on Thursday overrode Gov. Kevin Stitt’s veto of a bill that would allow students to wear Native American regalia during high school and college graduations. The state House and Senate easily cleared the two-thirds threshold needed to uphold the measure, which takes effect July 1 and had strong […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas on June 22, 2017. A ...

Associated Press

Texas lawmakers recommend impeaching Attorney General Ken Paxton after Republican investigation

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton teetered on the brink of impeachment Thursday after years of scandal, criminal charges and corruption accusations that the state’s Republican majority had largely met with silence until now. In an unanimous decision, a Republican-led House investigative committee that spent months quietly looking into Paxton recommended impeaching […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Pennsylvania doctor sentenced in West Virginia to 6 months in pain pill scheme

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Pennsylvania doctor was sentenced to six months in federal prison Thursday for his role in a pain pill prescription scheme. Dr. Brian Gullett also was fined $5,000 and surrendered his medical license. Gullett, 46, of Clarksville, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty last September to a felony count of aiding and abetting obtaining […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

‘Romeo & Juliet’ stars’ lawsuit over 1968 film’s teen nude scene tossed

A Los Angeles County judge on Thursday said she will dismiss a lawsuit that the stars of 1968’s “Romeo and Juliet” filed over the film’s nude scene, which they said involved them being subjected to fraud, and sexual abuse and harassment when they were in their teens. Superior Court Judge Alison Mackenzie ruled in favor […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Biden releases new strategy to tackle rise in antisemitism, says ‘hate will not prevail’