Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Murder, cruelty charges dismissed in Georgia toddler’s hot car death

May 25, 2023, 12:59 PM

FILE - Justin Ross Harris listens during his trial at the Glynn County Courthouse on Oct. 3, 2016, ...

FILE - Justin Ross Harris listens during his trial at the Glynn County Courthouse on Oct. 3, 2016, in Brunswick, Ga. The murder and child cruelty charges against Harris, whose toddler died in a hot car nine years ago have been dismissed, according to an order signed Thursday, May 25, 2023. (Stephen B. Morton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Stephen B. Morton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ATLANTA (AP) — Murder and child cruelty charges have been dismissed against a man whose toddler died in a hot car nine years ago, according to a Georgia judge’s order signed Thursday.

Justin Ross Harris, 42, was convicted in November 2016 on eight counts including malice murder in the death of his 22-month-old son, Cooper. A judge sentenced him to life without parole as well as 32 more years in prison for other crimes.

The Georgia Supreme Court in November voted 6-3 to overturn his murder and child cruelty convictions, saying the jury saw evidence that was “extremely and unfairly prejudicial.”

The Cobb County district attorney’s office, which prosecuted the case, said in a statement that while it disagrees with that ruling, crucial motive evidence is no longer available to the state as a result of it. Therefore, prosecutors decided not to retry Harris on the reversed counts.

The high court upheld Harris’ convictions on three sex crimes committed against a 16-year-old girl that Harris had not appealed. He received a total of 12 years in prison for those crimes, and he will continue to serve that sentence, the district attorney’s office said.

National News

FILE - Amryn Tom reacts after graduating from Cedar City High School on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in...

Associated Press

Oklahoma Legislature overrides governor’s veto of tribal regalia bill

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Legislature on Thursday overrode Gov. Kevin Stitt’s veto of a bill that would allow students to wear Native American regalia during high school and college graduations. The state House and Senate easily cleared the two-thirds threshold needed to uphold the measure, which takes effect July 1 and had strong […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas on June 22, 2017. A ...

Associated Press

Texas lawmakers recommend impeaching Attorney General Ken Paxton after Republican investigation

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton teetered on the brink of impeachment Thursday after years of scandal, criminal charges and corruption accusations that the state’s Republican majority had largely met with silence until now. In an unanimous decision, a Republican-led House investigative committee that spent months quietly looking into Paxton recommended impeaching […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Pennsylvania doctor sentenced in West Virginia to 6 months in pain pill scheme

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Pennsylvania doctor was sentenced to six months in federal prison Thursday for his role in a pain pill prescription scheme. Dr. Brian Gullett also was fined $5,000 and surrendered his medical license. Gullett, 46, of Clarksville, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty last September to a felony count of aiding and abetting obtaining […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

‘Romeo & Juliet’ stars’ lawsuit over 1968 film’s teen nude scene tossed

A Los Angeles County judge on Thursday said she will dismiss a lawsuit that the stars of 1968’s “Romeo and Juliet” filed over the film’s nude scene, which they said involved them being subjected to fraud, and sexual abuse and harassment when they were in their teens. Superior Court Judge Alison Mackenzie ruled in favor […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Victims’ families settle wrongful death suit against quadruple killer, his parents

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The families of four young men killed and buried on a Pennsylvania farm have settled their wrongful-death lawsuits against the man who confessed in the killings and his parents Cosmo DiNardo, who was 20 at the time, admitted luring four young men ages 19 to 22 to the family’s farm in July […]

15 hours ago

FILE - U.S. Navy SEAL candidates, participate in "surf immersion" during Basic Underwater Demolitio...

Associated Press

Navy SEALs training plagued by pervasive problems, according to investigation after death of sailor

WASHINGTON (AP) — The training program for Navy SEALs is plagued by widespread failures in medical care, poor oversight and the use of performance-enhancing drugs that have increased the risk of injury and death to those seeking to become elite commandos, according to an investigation triggered by the death of a sailor last year. Medical […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Murder, cruelty charges dismissed in Georgia toddler’s hot car death