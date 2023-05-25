Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Victims’ families settle wrongful death suit against quadruple killer, his parents

May 25, 2023, 2:20 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The families of four young men killed and buried on a Pennsylvania farm have settled their wrongful-death lawsuits against the man who confessed in the killings and his parents

Cosmo DiNardo, who was 20 at the time, admitted luring four young men ages 19 to 22 to the family’s farm in July 2017, saying he would sell them marijuana. He then killed them and buried them on the farm. He’s serving four consecutive life sentences.

The lawsuits alleged DiNardo’s parents, Sandra and Antonio DiNardo, should have stopped him from having access to guns since he was barred from possessing firearms due to an involuntary commitment to a mental health facility.

Citing court records, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Thursday that the agreements were reached earlier this month.

Jeffrey Ogren, the DiNardo family’s attorney, declined comment Thursday, noting the settlements are confidential.

National News

FILE - Amryn Tom reacts after graduating from Cedar City High School on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in...

Associated Press

Oklahoma Legislature overrides governor’s veto of tribal regalia bill

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Legislature on Thursday overrode Gov. Kevin Stitt’s veto of a bill that would allow students to wear Native American regalia during high school and college graduations. The state House and Senate easily cleared the two-thirds threshold needed to uphold the measure, which takes effect July 1 and had strong […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas on June 22, 2017. A ...

Associated Press

Texas lawmakers recommend impeaching Attorney General Ken Paxton after Republican investigation

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton teetered on the brink of impeachment Thursday after years of scandal, criminal charges and corruption accusations that the state’s Republican majority had largely met with silence until now. In an unanimous decision, a Republican-led House investigative committee that spent months quietly looking into Paxton recommended impeaching […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Pennsylvania doctor sentenced in West Virginia to 6 months in pain pill scheme

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Pennsylvania doctor was sentenced to six months in federal prison Thursday for his role in a pain pill prescription scheme. Dr. Brian Gullett also was fined $5,000 and surrendered his medical license. Gullett, 46, of Clarksville, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty last September to a felony count of aiding and abetting obtaining […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

‘Romeo & Juliet’ stars’ lawsuit over 1968 film’s teen nude scene tossed

A Los Angeles County judge on Thursday said she will dismiss a lawsuit that the stars of 1968’s “Romeo and Juliet” filed over the film’s nude scene, which they said involved them being subjected to fraud, and sexual abuse and harassment when they were in their teens. Superior Court Judge Alison Mackenzie ruled in favor […]

15 hours ago

FILE - U.S. Navy SEAL candidates, participate in "surf immersion" during Basic Underwater Demolitio...

Associated Press

Navy SEALs training plagued by pervasive problems, according to investigation after death of sailor

WASHINGTON (AP) — The training program for Navy SEALs is plagued by widespread failures in medical care, poor oversight and the use of performance-enhancing drugs that have increased the risk of injury and death to those seeking to become elite commandos, according to an investigation triggered by the death of a sailor last year. Medical […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Tents line the sidewalk on SW Clay St in Portland, Ore., on Dec. 9, 2020. Portland will remo...

Associated Press

Portland, Oregon, to clear sidewalk tents to settle suit with people with disabilities

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland will remove tents blocking sidewalks under a tentative settlement announced Thursday in a lawsuit brought by people with disabilities who said sprawling homeless encampments prevent them from navigating Oregon’s most populous city. The federal class action lawsuit, filed in September, alleged that the city violated the American with Disabilities Act […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Victims’ families settle wrongful death suit against quadruple killer, his parents