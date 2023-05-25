Close
LOCAL NEWS

Multiple Taco Bells in Snohomish County struck with hepatitis A case

May 25, 2023, 3:28 PM | Updated: 3:44 pm

taco bell hepatitis...

Taco Bell drive-thru open for business. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

(Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Snohomish County Health Department identified a case of hepatitis A after a staff member who worked at multiple Taco Bell locations in King County tested positive.

“People who ate food from the Taco Bell at 2727 Broadway in Everett on May 22-23 or the Taco Bell at 303 91st Ave NE in Lake Stevens on May 23 should contact their healthcare provider or Public Health,” the Snohomish County Health Department wrote in a press release.

Public Health — Seattle & King County investigating confirmed case of measles

Symptoms are similar to food poisoning and can take anywhere from two weeks to two months to show up. Symptoms include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dark urine, and jaundice.

“Some individuals, especially children, may not develop jaundice and may have an illness so mild that it can go unnoticed,” the press release continued. “However, even mildly ill people can still be highly infectious. Anyone with symptoms of hepatitis A and potential exposure who is not vaccinated or immune should consult a healthcare provider right away even if symptoms are mild.”

Deadly fungus spreading in U.S. with approximately 60% mortality

Hepatitis A virus lives in the fecal matter or blood of someone who is infected and typically spreads through fecal contamination. The virus may be spread from person to person through close contact or through food handling.

Anyone who has not had a hepatitis shot should contact their doctor, or the Snohomish County Health Department, and schedule one.

