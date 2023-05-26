Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Hyundai and LG announce $4.3 billion plant in Georgia to build batteries for electric vehicles

May 25, 2023, 8:11 PM | Updated: 9:08 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ATLANTA (AP) — Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution announced Thursday they will build a $4.3 billion electric battery plant as part of Hyundai’s new electric vehicle assembly plant in southeast Georgia.

The companies will split the investment, starting production as soon as late 2025.

Hyundai Motor Co. CEO Jaehoon Chang said in a statement that the battery plant would “create a strong foundation to lead the global EV transition,” explaining the company wants to speed up efforts to produce electrified Hyundai and Kia vehicles in North America.

“Hyundai Motor Group is focusing on its electrification efforts to secure a leadership position in the global auto industry,” Chang said.

The South Korean automaker said in 2022 it would invest $5.5 billion to assemble electric vehicles and batteries in Ellabell, near Savannah. The site is supposed to have 8,100 employees and is slated to begin producing vehicles in 2025.

Garrison Douglas, a Kemp spokesperson, said the 3,000-job battery plant would be part of the 8,100 overall jobs and the $4.3 billion investment would be part of the previously announced $5.5 billion total.

The Hyundai/LG plant is supposed to be able to supply batteries for 300,000 electric vehicles per year, which is the initial projected production of the adjoining vehicle assembly plant. Hyundai has said the Georgia plant could later expand to build 500,000 vehicles annually.

“This is exactly what we envisioned when Georgia landed the Hyundai Metaplant in May of last year, and this project is the latest milestone in Georgia’s path to becoming the EV capital of the nation,” Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, said in a statement.

In addition to the assembly and battery plants, auto parts suppliers have pledged to invest more than $2 billion and hire 4,800 people in the region around the Hyundai site.

The announcements are part of an electric vehicle and battery land rush across the United States. Under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, EVs must be assembled in North America, and a certain percentage of their battery parts and minerals must come from North America or a U.S. free trade partner to qualify for a full $7,500 EV tax credit.

Currently, no Hyundai or Kia vehicles are eligible for the tax credit.

“The IRA’s manufacturing incentives continue to bring jobs and investment to Georgia,” Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia said in a statement. “My goal remains to make Georgia the world leader in advanced energy production.

This is the second huge electric battery plant that Hyundai is partnering to build in Georgia. Hyundai and SK On, a unit of South Korea’s SK Group, announced in December they would jointly invest $4 billion to $5 billion to build a new plant northwest of Atlanta that would supply electric batteries for Hyundai and Kia electric vehicles assembled in the U.S. That plant, in Cartersville, is planned to begin production in 2025 and employ a projected 3,500 people.

Hyundai will need batteries for more than just vehicles made in Ellabell. The company is already assembling electric vehicles at its plant in Montgomery, Alabama, and announced in April it would start assembling its electric Kia EV9 large SUV at the Kia plant in West Point, Georgia.

Partnering with LG and SK also will diversify Hyundai’s supplier base, giving the automaker more than one battery manufacturer from which to buy.

Because the battery plant is part of the overall Hyundai complex, Douglas said no additional incentives would be offered.

The state of Georgia and local governments already have pledged $1.8 billion in tax breaks and other incentives. It’s the largest subsidy package a U.S. state has ever promised an automotive plant, according to Greg LeRoy, executive director Good Jobs First, a group skeptical of subsidies to private companies.

National News

Associated Press

Deadline looming, Biden and McCarthy narrow in on budget deal to lift debt ceiling

WASHINGTON (AP) — Days from a deadline, President government default. The Democratic president and Republican speaker hope to strike a budget compromise this weekend. With Republicans driving for steep cuts, the two sides have been unable to agree to spending levels for 2024 and 2025. Any deal would need to be a political compromise, with […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Man declared innocent of attempted murder after 33 years in California prison

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California man who spent 33 years in prison for attempted murder has been declared innocent and freed, the Los Angeles County district attorney announced Thursday. Daniel Saldana, 55, was convicted in 1990 of opening fire on a car containing six teenagers who were leaving a high school football game in […]

21 hours ago

This image provided by the Jackson (Miss.) Police Department shows Keith Murriel. A Mississippi gra...

Associated Press

Body-cam footage shows indicted ex-police officers laughing at man who died in custody

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Three former police officers who were indicted by a Mississippi grand jury laughed at a man who died in their custody, with one of them questioning whether to call an ambulance for the man immediately, body-camera footage shows. Officials in the state capital of Jackson announced Wednesday that a Mississippi grand […]

21 hours ago

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a rally for teachers and education funding, Tuesday, April 25...

Associated Press

GOP leaders in Kansas back off threat to sue Democratic governor over education funding

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Leaders of Kansas’ Republican-controlled Legislature backed off a threat to sue the state’s Democratic governor for vetoing parts of a GOP education funding bill, saying Thursday that they still doubt the legality of her actions but now question whether a court challenge would be worth it. Gov. Laura Kelly nixed items […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Jury selection wraps in Pittsburgh synagogue massacre with testimony expected Tuesday

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jury selection concluded Thursday in the trial of a man charged with killing 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history. Prosecutors and the defense agreed on a panel of 12 jurors and six alternatives who will hear the evidence against Robert Bowers, 50, in the […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

St. Louis mayor signs executive order to support transgender community

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Thursday signed an executive order designed to make transgender people feel more welcome in the city. The order calls for city agencies to pursue policies that will reduce the impact of transgender laws restricting gender-affirming care and sports participation passed earlier this month by Missouri […]

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Hyundai and LG announce $4.3 billion plant in Georgia to build batteries for electric vehicles