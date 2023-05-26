Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Always wanted a lighthouse? US is giving some away, selling others at auction

May 25, 2023, 9:17 PM

The Keweenaw Waterway Lower Entrance Light stands in Keweenaw Bay, June 2, 2022, in Chassell, Mich....

The Keweenaw Waterway Lower Entrance Light stands in Keweenaw Bay, June 2, 2022, in Chassell, Mich. The federal government's annual effort to give away or sell lighthouses that are no longer needed for navigation purposes includes 10 lighthouses this year. (Luke Barrett/General Services Administration via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Luke Barrett/General Services Administration via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BOSTON (AP) — Ten lighthouses that for generations have stood like sentinels along America’s shorelines protecting mariners from peril and guiding them to safety are being given away at no cost or sold at auction by the federal government.

The aim of the program run by the General Services Administration is to preserve the properties, most of which are more than a century old.

The development of modern technology, including GPS, means lighthouses are no longer essential for navigation, said John Kelly of the GSA’s office of real property disposition. And while the Coast Guard often maintains aids to navigation at or near lighthouses, the structures themselves are often no longer mission critical.

Yet the public remains fascinated by the beacons, which are popular tourist attractions and the subject of countless photographers and artists.

“People really appreciate the heroic role of the solitary lighthouse keeper,” he said, explaining their allure. “They were really the instruments to provide safe passage into some of these perilous harbors which afforded communities great opportunities for commerce, and they’re often located in prominent locations that offer breathtaking views.”

The GSA has been transferring ownership of lighthouses since Congress passed the National Historic Lighthouse Preservation Act in 2000. About 150 lighthouses have been transferred, 80 or so given away and another 70 auctioned, raising more than $10 million.

This year, six lighthouses are being offered at no cost to federal, state or local government agencies, nonprofits, educational organizations or other entities that are willing to maintain and preserve them and make them publicly available for educational, recreational or cultural purposes.

They include the 34-foot (10.4-meter) tall Plymouth/Gurnet Light in Massachusetts. The octagonal wooden structure dates to 1842, although a lighthouse has been at the site since 1768. A previous beacon at the site was staffed by America’s first female lighthouse keeper.

Kelly’s personal favorite is Warwick Neck Light, in Warwick, Rhode Island. The 51-foot (15.5-meter) tall lighthouse that dates to 1827 was an important navigation tool for mariners making their way to Providence.

“Warwick Neck is really at quite a prominent location up on a cliff overlooking Narragansett Bay,” he said. “That’s probably one that I would say that has a real ‘Wow’ factor when you get out and look at it.”

The other lighthouses being offered at no cost are Lynde Point Lighthouse in Old Saybrook, Connecticut; Nobska Lighthouse in Falmouth, Massachusetts; Little Mark Island and Monument in Harpswell, Maine; and Erie Harbor North Pier Lighthouse in Pennsylvania.

Some are already maintained by nonprofits, and those agencies will have the opportunity to apply to continue doing do, Kelly said.

If a new owner is not found, the lighthouse is offered for competitive bidding at auction.

The four lighthouses being sold at auction include Cleveland Harbor West Pierhead Light, a 50-foot (15.5-meter) steel tower dating to 1911 that is only accessible by boat but has spectacular views of the city skyline.

The others are Penfield Reef Lighthouse in Fairfield, Connecticut; Stratford Shoal Light in the middle of Long Island Sound between New York and Connecticut; and Keweenaw Waterway Lower Entrance Light in Chassell, Michigan.

Some of the lighthouses purchased in the past have been converted into private residences by people who want a unique living situation.

“They all have their own interesting history,” Kelly said.

National News

FILE - Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks during a Senate Appropriations hearing on the Presid...

Associated Press

US, Chinese trade officials express concern about each other’s restrictions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and her Chinese counterpart, Wang Wentao, expressed concern Thursday about policies of each other’s governments following Chinese raids on consulting firms and U.S. curbs on exports of semiconductor technology, their governments said. The two sides announced no progress in disputes over technology and security but said Raimondo and […]

1 day ago

FILE - Fresno County Sheriff's Office search and rescue team members return upriver to a boat launc...

Associated Press

California’s epic melting snowpack means cold, deadly torrents ahead of Memorial Day weekend

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California rivers fed by this winter’s massive Sierra Nevada snowpack have been turned into deadly torrents, drawing warnings from public safety officials ahead of the Memorial Day weekend’s traditional start of outdoor summer recreation. At least seven people, including two children, have died or gone missing this spring in the grasp […]

1 day ago

FILE - A road bisects a wetland on June 20, 2019, near Kulm, N.D. The Supreme Court has made it har...

Associated Press

Supreme Court limits regulation of some US wetlands, making it easier to develop and destroy them

The U.S. Supreme Court has stripped federal agencies of authority over millions of acres of wetlands, weakening a bedrock environmental law enacted a half-century ago to cleanse the country’s badly polluted waters. A 5-4 majority significantly expanded the ability of farmers, homebuilders and other developers to dig up or fill wetlands near rivers, lakes and […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

South Carolina school bus crash sends 18 people including several students to hospital

GILBERT, S.C. (AP) — A school bus collided with a tanker truck Thursday in South Carolina, sending at least 18 people, mostly children, to the hospital, authorities said. The bus was carrying 36 passengers when it collided with the tanker at about 4 p.m. at an intersection near Gilbert in Lexington County, according to the […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Deadline looming, Biden and McCarthy narrow in on budget deal to lift debt ceiling

WASHINGTON (AP) — Days from a deadline, President government default. The Democratic president and Republican speaker hope to strike a budget compromise this weekend. With Republicans driving for steep cuts, the two sides have been unable to agree to spending levels for 2024 and 2025. Any deal would need to be a political compromise, with […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Hyundai and LG announce $4.3 billion plant in Georgia to build batteries for electric vehicles

ATLANTA (AP) — Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution announced Thursday they will build a $4.3 billion electric battery plant as part of Hyundai’s new electric vehicle assembly plant in southeast Georgia. The companies will split the investment, starting production as soon as late 2025. Hyundai Motor Co. CEO Jaehoon Chang said in a […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Always wanted a lighthouse? US is giving some away, selling others at auction