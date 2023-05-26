Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Stock market today: World markets higher as US government debt talks said to make headway

May 26, 2023, 12:29 AM | Updated: 2:26 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


World markets were mostly higher Friday, lifted by optimism that Congress and the president will strike calamitous default.

U.S. futures and oil prices were little changed.

Officials said President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy were narrowing in on a two-year budget deal that could unlock a vote for lifting the nation’s debt ceiling. The Democratic president and Republican speaker hope to strike a budget compromise this weekend.

A two-year deal would raise the debt limit for that time, past the 2024 presidential election. As their price for raising the legal debt limit, Republicans have been demanding spending cuts the Democrats oppose.

Germany’s DAX slipped 0.1% to 15,785.97 while the CAC 40 in Paris was up just over 1 point at 7,231.25. Britain’s FTSE 100 was also little changed, gaining 2 points to 7,573.21.

On Wall Street, the futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were down less than 0.1%.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 rallied 0.9% to 4,151.28 after chipmaker Nvidia gave a monster forecast for upcoming sales as it benefits from the tech world’s rush into AI. The Nasdaq leaped 1.7%, while the Dow industrials slipped 0.1%.

Stocks of other chip makers also charged higher after Nvidia described a race by its customers to put AI “into every product, service and business process.” Advanced Micro Devices gained 11.2%.

The enthusiasm carried over to Asia, where Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.7% to 31,019.61. In Seoul, the Kospi climbed 0.2% to 2,558.81, helped by a 2.2% rise in the share price for Samsung Electronics, South Korea’s biggest company.

The Shanghai Composite index added 0.4% to 3,212.50, while the S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney also was 0.2% higher, at 7,154.80.

Because it’s one of Wall Street’s most valuable stocks, Nvidia’s 24.4% surge on Thursday was the strongest force pushing upward on the S&P 500. Its forecast of roughly $11 billion in revenue for the current quarter blew past analysts’ expectations for less than $7.2 billion. Nvidia’s stock has already more than doubled this year, and its total value is approaching $1 trillion.

Some other Big Tech stocks rallied, adding to recent gains fueled by excitement about AI. The field has become so hot that critics warn of a possible bubble, while supporters say it could be the latest revolution to reshape the global economy. Microsoft gained 3.8%, and Google’s parent company, Alphabet, rose 2.1%.

“Although no one questions the potential of AI, the valuations seem to have gone ahead of themselves and it could soon be time for correction,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya of Swissquote said in a commentary.

The majority of stocks fell on worries that Washington could run out of cash to pay its bills as soon as June 1, unless Congress allows it to borrow more.

The widespread expectation is for a compromise before it’s too late, as has happened dozens of times before, because a failure would likely be awful for the economy.

Fitch said late Wednesday that it could downgrade the U.S. government’s “AAA” credit rating, though it said it still expects a resolution before the U.S. Treasury runs out of cash.

In other trading Friday, benchmark U.S. crude oil reversed an early retreat, picking up 16 cents to $71.99 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It sank $2.51 on Thursday to $71.83 per barrel.

Brent crude, the international standard, rose 6 cents to $76.24 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar fell to 139.73 Japanese yen from 140.07 yen. The euro rose to $1.0732 from $1.0726.

National News

Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Texas’ extraordinary move to impeach scandal-plagued GOP Attorney General Ken Paxton

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — After years of legal and ethical scandals swirling around Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, the state’s GOP-controlled House of Representatives has moved toward an impeachment vote that could quickly throw him from office. The extraordinary and rarely-used maneuver comes in the final days of the state’s legislative session and sets […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks during a Senate Appropriations hearing on the Presid...

Associated Press

US, Chinese trade officials express concern about each other’s restrictions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and her Chinese counterpart, Wang Wentao, expressed concern Thursday about policies of each other’s governments following Chinese raids on consulting firms and U.S. curbs on exports of semiconductor technology, their governments said. The two sides announced no progress in disputes over technology and security but said Raimondo and […]

1 day ago

FILE - Fresno County Sheriff's Office search and rescue team members return upriver to a boat launc...

Associated Press

California’s epic melting snowpack means cold, deadly torrents ahead of Memorial Day weekend

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California rivers fed by this winter’s massive Sierra Nevada snowpack have been turned into deadly torrents, drawing warnings from public safety officials ahead of the Memorial Day weekend’s traditional start of outdoor summer recreation. At least seven people, including two children, have died or gone missing this spring in the grasp […]

1 day ago

FILE - A road bisects a wetland on June 20, 2019, near Kulm, N.D. The Supreme Court has made it har...

Associated Press

Supreme Court limits regulation of some US wetlands, making it easier to develop and destroy them

The U.S. Supreme Court has stripped federal agencies of authority over millions of acres of wetlands, weakening a bedrock environmental law enacted a half-century ago to cleanse the country’s badly polluted waters. A 5-4 majority significantly expanded the ability of farmers, homebuilders and other developers to dig up or fill wetlands near rivers, lakes and […]

1 day ago

The Keweenaw Waterway Lower Entrance Light stands in Keweenaw Bay, June 2, 2022, in Chassell, Mich....

Associated Press

Always wanted a lighthouse? US is giving some away, selling others at auction

BOSTON (AP) — Ten lighthouses that for generations have stood like sentinels along America’s shorelines protecting mariners from peril and guiding them to safety are being given away at no cost or sold at auction by the federal government. The aim of the program run by the General Services Administration is to preserve the properties, […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

South Carolina school bus crash sends 18 people including several students to hospital

GILBERT, S.C. (AP) — A school bus collided with a tanker truck Thursday in South Carolina, sending at least 18 people, mostly children, to the hospital, authorities said. The bus was carrying 36 passengers when it collided with the tanker at about 4 p.m. at an intersection near Gilbert in Lexington County, according to the […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Stock market today: World markets higher as US government debt talks said to make headway