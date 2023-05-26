Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

2 dead in small plane crash at South Florida airport

May 26, 2023, 10:21 AM | Updated: 11:56 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LANTANA, Fla. (AP) — Two people died Friday when a small plane crashed at a small South Florida airport, Palm Beach County sheriff’s officials said.

The crash at the Palm Beach County Park Airport in Lantana happened shortly after 11 a.m. officials said. Television helicopter footage shows the Cessna Skyhawk broken into several pieces well off the runway. Names of the victims were not immediately released.

Flightaware.com, an online flight tracking service, shows that the plane was taking off or had just taken off when it crashed. The flight records show that the single-propeller plane typically made several short flights each day, taking off and then returning to the Lantana airport or, occasionally, flying to other small airports in the area.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate along with the sheriff’s office.

The airport serves small planes and is home to flight schools, advertising banner companies, repair shops and other aviation-related businesses.

National News

FILE - The Border Patrol station July 11, 2014, in Harlingen, Texas. U.S. immigration officials say...

Associated Press

Court monitor warned of medical care issues at Border Patrol stations before girl’s death

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — A court-appointed monitor said in January that child migrants held in medical isolation may be overlooked when Border Patrol stations get too crowded, a warning issued five months before an 8-year-old girl with a heart condition died in custody during an unusually busy period in the same Texas region he inspected. […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Miami zoo apologizes for treatment of threatened kiwi bird

MIAMI (AP) — Officials at a South Florida zoo have apologized and promised to end its “Kiwi Encounter” experience after a viral video showed humans petting one of the threatened birds, which are a national symbol for New Zealand. Zoo Miami spokesperson Ron Magill said in a statement Tuesday that they’re sorry for the stress […]

15 hours ago

In this undated photo, Naomi Peña Villasano poses with a sash of both the Mexican and American fla...

Associated Press

Student sues to wear Mexican and American flag sash at high school graduation

DENVER (AP) — A federal judge is weighing whether to let a Colorado high school student wear a Mexican and American flag sash at her graduation this weekend after the student sued the school district. The case is the latest dispute in the U.S. about what kind of cultural graduation attire is allowed at commencement […]

15 hours ago

Investigators work along a residential street following a deadly shooting Monday, May 15, 2023, in ...

Associated Press

Videos, 911 calls capture frantic response to deadly New Mexico rampage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Hundreds of frantic calls poured in to dispatchers about a barrage of gunfire and bloodied victims along a busy street during this month’s deadly shooting in Farmington, prompting authorities to rush to the chaotic scene not knowing what was in store. Breathless with guns drawn, officers rushed toward the gunman. More […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Lawsuit brought by man who said he was sexually abused by Roman Catholic bishop settled

A lawsuit brought by a former altar boy who said he was raped as a child in the 1960s by a now-deceased Roman Catholic bishop in Massachusetts has been settled, the sides announced Friday. The plaintiff identified in court papers as John Doe alleged in the suit filed in February 2021 that not only was […]

15 hours ago

Sen. Fred Mills asks a question to members of The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Servi...

Associated Press

Louisiana lawmakers pressed to resurrect bill banning gender-affirming care for minors

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A longtime Republican lawmaker, in rural Louisiana, is facing national backlash following his tie-breaking vote to kill a bill that would ban gender-affirming medical care for transgender youths in the state. State Sen. Fred Mills told The Associated Press Friday that he stands by his decision. But state Attorney General […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

2 dead in small plane crash at South Florida airport