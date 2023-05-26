Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Texas parents fret over Winnie the Pooh being used to teach kids about school shootings

May 26, 2023, 11:26 AM

Cindy Campos reads the book "Stay Safe" to her son in Dallas. Cindy Campos' 5-year-old son was so excited about the book that had been sent home with him from school featuring Winnie-the-Pooh that he wanted to read it immediately. But her heart sank as she flipped through the pages advising children what to do if “danger is near,” including locking doors, turning off the lights and quietly hiding till police arrive. (Cindy Campos via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Cindy Campos via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DALLAS (AP) — Cindy Campos’ 5-year-old son was so excited about the Winnie the Pooh book he got at school that he asked her to read it with him as soon as he got home. But her heart sank when she realized it was a tutorial about what to do when “danger is near,” advising kids to lock the doors, turn off the lights and quietly hide.

As they read the “Stay Safe” book the school sent home without explanation or a warning to parents, she began crying, leaving her son confused.

“It’s hard because you’re reading them a bedtime story and basically now you have to explain in this cute way what the book is about, when it’s not exactly cute,” Campos said.

She said her first-grader, who goes to the same elementary school as her pre-K son, also got a copy of the book last week. After posting about it in an online neighborhood group, she found other concerned parents whose kids had also brought the book home.

The district’s decision to send kids home with the book has made waves. California’s Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom, tweeted: “Winnie the Pooh is now teaching Texas kids about active shooters because the elected officials do not have the courage to keep our kids safe and pass common sense gun safety laws.”

It sparked enough of a reaction to warrant an explanation from the Dallas Independent School District, which said in a statement Friday that it works “hard every day to prevent school shootings” by dealing with online threats and improving security measures. It also conducts active shooter drills.

“Recently a booklet was sent home so parents could discuss with their children how to stay safe in such cases,” the district said. “Unfortunately, we did not provide parents any guide or context. We apologize for the confusion and are thankful to parents who reached out to assist us in being better partners.”

The district did not say how many schools and grades in the district received the books.

Campos said the book was “haunting” her and that it seemed especially “tone deaf” to send it home with kids without explanation around the time the state was legislation banning school libraries from having books that contain descriptions, illustrations or audio depicting sexual conduct not relevant to the required school curriculum.

Active shooter drills have become common in American schools, though there’s disagreement over whether they do more harm than good.

Campos said that although she doesn’t disagree with the book’s intent, she wished it would have come with a warning to parents so that she could introduce it to her kids at the right time and in the right way. She said she has discussed school shootings with her kids, and that she might have chosen to wait to read them the book until there was another attack.

“I would have done it on my own time,” said Campos, who first spoke to the Oak Cliff Advocate.

The book’s cover says: “If there is danger, let Winnie the Pooh and his crew show you what to do.” Inside, it includes passages such as “If danger is near, do not fear. Hide like Pooh does until the police appear. Doors should be locked and the passage blocked. Turn off the light to stay out of sight.”

The book was published by Praetorian Consulting, a Houston-based firm that provides safety, security and crisis management training and services. The company, which didn’t respond to messages seeking comment, says on its website that it uses age-appropriate material to teach the concepts of “run, hide, fight” — the approach authorities say civilians should take in active shooter situations.

The company also says on its website that its K-6 curriculum features the characters of Winnie the Pooh, which are now in the public domain and even featured in a recent horror movie.

National News

Associated Press

Miami zoo apologizes for treatment of threatened kiwi bird

MIAMI (AP) — Officials at a South Florida zoo have apologized and promised to end its “Kiwi Encounter” experience after a viral video showed humans petting one of the threatened birds, which are a national symbol for New Zealand. Zoo Miami spokesperson Ron Magill said in a statement Tuesday that they’re sorry for the stress […]

15 hours ago

In this undated photo, Naomi Peña Villasano poses with a sash of both the Mexican and American fla...

Associated Press

Student sues to wear Mexican and American flag sash at high school graduation

DENVER (AP) — A federal judge is weighing whether to let a Colorado high school student wear a Mexican and American flag sash at her graduation this weekend after the student sued the school district. The case is the latest dispute in the U.S. about what kind of cultural graduation attire is allowed at commencement […]

15 hours ago

Investigators work along a residential street following a deadly shooting Monday, May 15, 2023, in ...

Associated Press

Videos, 911 calls capture frantic response to deadly New Mexico rampage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Hundreds of frantic calls poured in to dispatchers about a barrage of gunfire and bloodied victims along a busy street during this month’s deadly shooting in Farmington, prompting authorities to rush to the chaotic scene not knowing what was in store. Breathless with guns drawn, officers rushed toward the gunman. More […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Lawsuit brought by man who said he was sexually abused by Roman Catholic bishop settled

A lawsuit brought by a former altar boy who said he was raped as a child in the 1960s by a now-deceased Roman Catholic bishop in Massachusetts has been settled, the sides announced Friday. The plaintiff identified in court papers as John Doe alleged in the suit filed in February 2021 that not only was […]

15 hours ago

Sen. Fred Mills asks a question to members of The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Servi...

Associated Press

Louisiana lawmakers pressed to resurrect bill banning gender-affirming care for minors

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A longtime Republican lawmaker, in rural Louisiana, is facing national backlash following his tie-breaking vote to kill a bill that would ban gender-affirming medical care for transgender youths in the state. State Sen. Fred Mills told The Associated Press Friday that he stands by his decision. But state Attorney General […]

15 hours ago

FILE — Two women stand on Aug. 16, 2016, New York. New York City Mayor Eric Adams signed a bill F...

Associated Press

New York City mayor signs ban on weight and height discrimination

New York City Mayor Eric Adams signed legislation Friday that will ban discrimination based on body size by adding weight and height to the list of protected categories such as race, sex and religion. “We all deserve the same access to employment, housing and public accommodation, regardless of our appearance, and it shouldn’t matter how […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Texas parents fret over Winnie the Pooh being used to teach kids about school shootings