Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

New Black Lives Matter tax documents show foundation is tightening its belt, has $30M in assets

May 26, 2023, 4:42 PM

FILE - D'Zhane Parker, left, Cicley Gay, center, and Shalomyah Bowers pose for a portrait on May 13...

FILE - D'Zhane Parker, left, Cicley Gay, center, and Shalomyah Bowers pose for a portrait on May 13, 2022, in Atlanta. Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation Inc., a national Black Lives Matter nonprofit, whose philanthropic fortunes grew almost overnight during historic racial justice protests three years ago, raised just over $9 million in its last fiscal year, new IRS tax filings show. Cicley Gay, board chair for the foundation, said the belt tightening was part of an effort to demonstrate that its stewards “have been responsible, proactive decision-makers of the people’s donations.” (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — A national Black Lives Matter nonprofit, whose philanthropic fortunes grew almost overnight during historic racial justice protests three years ago, raised just over $9 million in its last fiscal year, new IRS tax filings show.

That’s significantly less than the $79 million in revenue reported in the murder of George Floyd in 2020.

A 60-page filing, submitted by the organization earlier this month, shows the foundation spent more money than it earned in its last fiscal year, from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. It ended the year with roughly $30 million in assets, down from the $42 million in assets reported in its filing the previous year.

The BLM nonprofit had raised more than $90 million in the first year that it was a tax-exempt organization, coinciding with the wave of protests over police brutality in the summer of 2020. But with the racial justice fundraising environment quickly returning to norms, the new tax filings show the organization cut operating expenses by nearly 55%.

Cicley Gay, board chair for the foundation, said the belt-tightening was part of an effort to demonstrate that its stewards “have been responsible, proactive decision-makers of the people’s donations.”

“We are building an institution to fight white supremacy and reach Black liberation,” Gay said in a statement about the tax filings. “Every dollar we spend is in order to reach that goal.”

The foundation said it would post the new financial documents to a “transparency center” on its official website.

Last year, the nonprofit gave more than $4 million in grants to Black-led grassroots organizations, including organizations founded by the families of police brutality victims, whose names rally the larger movement. Nearly $26 million had gone to Black organizations and families during the foundation’s 2020-2021 fiscal year.

The tax documents also show the foundation continued its business relationship with security contractor Paul Cullors, the brother of resigned as foundation director in 2021. Although Patrisse has not been involved in the day-to-day running of the organization for two and a half years, she and, by extension, the organization continue to face accusations of misusing BLM donations from movement critics and in right-leaning media outlets. The allegations are unproven.

Shalomyah Bowers, another foundation board member, said an independent auditor hired by the foundation judged the nonprofit to be in good fiscal standing. The auditor found “that our financial outlook is healthy, there is no fraud or abuse within the organization,” said Bowers, whose outside firm received the lion’s share of the BLM foundation’s spending on consultants in the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

Last summer, a group of local chapters and activists known as BLM Grassroots filed a lawsuit in a California Superior Court against Bowers and the foundation. The suit alleges that he and his consulting firm broke an agreement to relinquish control of BLM’s digital presence and its finances to the grassroots organizers of BLM.

Bowers has called the allegations “frivolous” and untrue.

Both sides await a judge’s ruling on BLM Grassroots’ suit, on which arguments were heard early this spring.

___

Aaron Morrison is a New York-based national writer on the AP’s Race and Ethnicity team. Follow him on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/aaronlmorrison.

National News

Danny Masterson and his wife Bijou Phillips arrive for closing arguments in his second trial, Tuesd...

Associated Press

Actor Danny Masterson’s rape retrial sees deliberations drag on again

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jurors have deliberated for more than a week without reaching a verdict in the rape retrial of “That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson, and will have to return and resume talks after the long holiday weekend. The Los Angeles County jury of seven women and five men went home Friday without […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Jury finds man guilty of second-degree murder in 2018 California state park killing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles jury on Friday found a man guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a father who was camping with his daughters and of the attempted murders of the two young girls, all at a popular park in Southern California. Anthony Rauda fatally shot Tristan Beaudette in […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Preempted for coverage of the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix. __ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I.; former Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo. __ CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; Brad Smith, vice chair and president of Microsoft; Austan Goolsbee, president and CEO […]

17 hours ago

FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds gives the Condition of the State address to members of the Iowa Legis...

Associated Press

Iowa governor signs bill loosening child labor laws

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa teenagers could work more jobs and for longer hours under a bill signed into law Friday by Gov. Kim Reynolds. The Republican governor signed the law after it was approved by the Legislature earlier in May with only Republican support. Several states are embracing a rollback of child labor […]

17 hours ago

FILE - People participate in a march in downtown Rapid City, S.D., on Feb. 14, 2019, to call attent...

Associated Press

US has treaty duty to fund policing on Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, judge rules

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that the U.S. government has a treaty obligation to support law enforcement on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, but declined for now to determine whether the Oglala Sioux Tribe is entitled to as much funding as it’s seeking. Tribal leaders depicted the ruling as a […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

US: Chinese agents paid bribes in plot to disrupt anti-communist Falun Gong movement

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. authorities have arrested two suspected Chinese government agents in connection with an alleged plot by Beijing to disrupt and ultimately topple the exiled anti-communist Falun Gong spiritual movement. John Chen and Lin Feng were charged in an indictment unsealed Friday with scheming to revoke a New York-based Falun Gong organization’s […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

New Black Lives Matter tax documents show foundation is tightening its belt, has $30M in assets