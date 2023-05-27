Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Indiana funeral director pleads guilty to 40 theft counts after decomposing bodies found

May 26, 2023, 5:07 PM | Updated: 5:24 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The director of a southern Indiana funeral home where 31 decomposing bodies and the cremains of 17 others were found pleaded guilty Friday to more than 40 counts of felony theft.

Randy Lankford, owner of Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center in Jeffersonville, faces a proposed sentence of 12 years: four years in prison and eight years of home incarceration, Clark County Circuit Court Judge N. Lisa Glickfield said.

Lankford was charged with theft for failing to complete the funeral services he was paid for, and must also pay restitution to 53 families totaling $46,000.

Lankford was released to home incarceration following the hearing. A formal sentencing hearing is planned for June 23.

Jeffersonville Police began investigating the funeral home early last July after the county coroner’s office reported a strong odor emanating from the building. The unrefrigerated bodies were found in various states of decomposition, and some had been at the funeral home since March.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said the many charges against Lankford and existing court backups from the COVID-19 pandemic complicated the process. He said he felt the state’s move to eliminate about half of the counts will grant the most immediate form of relief.

“We wanted to get justice for these families,” he said.

Derrick Kessinger attended Friday’s court hearing. He said he trusted Lankford while the remains of three loved ones sat inside the funeral home.

“It’s been tough, but I do forgive him for what he did,” Kessinger said. “I hope he can find forgiveness.”

Kessinger eventually received the cremains.

National News

FILE -Bob Hickingbottom speaks at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss., Thursday, Aug. 1,...

Associated Press

Mississippi Democrats improperly excluded candidate for governor, judge says

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi could have a Democratic primary for governor in August because a judge ruled Friday that the party improperly excluded a candidate from the ballot. The state Democratic Party immediately filed notice that it will ask the Mississippi Supreme Court to overturn the judge’s ruling on the candidacy of Bob Hickingbottom. […]

17 hours ago

FILE - D'Zhane Parker, left, Cicley Gay, center, and Shalomyah Bowers pose for a portrait on May 13...

Associated Press

New Black Lives Matter tax documents show foundation is tightening its belt, has $30M in assets

NEW YORK (AP) — A national Black Lives Matter nonprofit, whose philanthropic fortunes grew almost overnight during historic racial justice protests three years ago, raised just over $9 million in its last fiscal year, new IRS tax filings show. That’s significantly less than the $79 million in revenue reported in the murder of George Floyd […]

17 hours ago

Danny Masterson and his wife Bijou Phillips arrive for closing arguments in his second trial, Tuesd...

Associated Press

Actor Danny Masterson’s rape retrial sees deliberations drag on again

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jurors have deliberated for more than a week without reaching a verdict in the rape retrial of “That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson, and will have to return and resume talks after the long holiday weekend. The Los Angeles County jury of seven women and five men went home Friday without […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Jury finds man guilty of second-degree murder in 2018 California state park killing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles jury on Friday found a man guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a father who was camping with his daughters and of the attempted murders of the two young girls, all at a popular park in Southern California. Anthony Rauda fatally shot Tristan Beaudette in […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Preempted for coverage of the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix. __ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I.; former Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo. __ CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; Brad Smith, vice chair and president of Microsoft; Austan Goolsbee, president and CEO […]

17 hours ago

FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds gives the Condition of the State address to members of the Iowa Legis...

Associated Press

Iowa governor signs bill loosening child labor laws

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa teenagers could work more jobs and for longer hours under a bill signed into law Friday by Gov. Kim Reynolds. The Republican governor signed the law after it was approved by the Legislature earlier in May with only Republican support. Several states are embracing a rollback of child labor […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Indiana funeral director pleads guilty to 40 theft counts after decomposing bodies found