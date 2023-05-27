Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

A growing number of LGBTQ+ Russians seek refuge from war, discrimination in Argentina

May 26, 2023, 10:02 PM

Anastasia Domini, left, and her wife Anna, swing their daughter Una as they walk to a park in Bueno...

Anastasia Domini, left, and her wife Anna, swing their daughter Una as they walk to a park in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, April 22, 2023. The same-sex couple are part of an increasing number of Russians from the LGBTQ+ community who left their homeland to escape discrimination and settled in Argentina, where same-sex marriage has been legal for more than a decade. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Anastasia Domini and wife Anna Domini walked hand in hand on a recent sunny day in Argentina’s capital while their four restless children played nearby.

It’s a common sight in a country where same-sex marriage has been legal for more than a decade. But the couple, who got married shortly after arriving in Buenos Aires early last year, still remember the fear they felt when they first decided to hold hands in public after leaving Russia, which explicitly outlawed same-sex marriages in 2020.

“It was really scary,” Anastasia Domini said, but “we were looking around and really, really nobody was looking.”

For the Dominis, who changed their last names so they could more convincingly pretend to be sisters in Russia, the stroll exemplified how much their lives had changed since they moved, joining an increasing number of LGBTQ+ Russians who decided to leave their homeland and settle in Argentina to escape discrimination and the war with Ukraine.

Over the past decade, living openly as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in Russia has grown increasingly difficult.

In December 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law that significantly expanded restrictions on activities seen as promoting LGBTQ+ rights in the country, building on a law that had been in place since 2013 and that independent researchers say led to a surge in violence against sexual minorities.

More recently, the Kremlin has even framed the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine partly as a way to defend conservative values against Western promotion of gay and transgender rights.

The Argentine LGBT Federation has received about 130 inquiries in the past year and a half from Russians interested in seeking refuge in Argentina, more than any other nationality.

“The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has accelerated the decision of many people who were already in a vulnerable situation,” said Maribe Sgariglia, who heads the organization’s international relations department.

Members of the LGBTQ+ community aren’t the only Russians coming to Argentina. In January, 4,523 Russians entered Argentina, more than four times the 1,037 that arrived in the same month last year, according to government figures. In 2022, some 22,200 Russians entered Argentina, including a large number of pregnant women who have flown into the country to give birth, partly in a bid to obtain a passport that opens more doors.

For at least some of the Russians arriving in Argentina, the country wasn’t their first choice.

Mark Boyarsky, a 38-year-old trans man who left Moscow with his wife and two children, aged 5 and 8, shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, first moved to Nepal in a bid to get a British visa. After several fruitless months, they decided to move to Argentina in September.

It “feels so safe for me here,” Boyarsky said, noting that he has yet to tell his children that he’s trans because “it felt too dangerous for them” to know that back home considering there’s a general belief that “there are no gays in Russia.”

Two years after marriage equality became law in Argentina in 2010, Congress approved a pioneering Gender Identity Law that codified rights for transgender individuals, including the ability to change names without the need for medical evaluations.

Boyarsky works as an independent photographer and often snaps photos at same-sex weddings involving Russian immigrants. At least 34 Russian same-sex couples got married in Argentina in 2022, and 31 so far this year, according to the Argentine LGBT Federation.

Recently, Boyarsky photographed the wedding of Nadezhda Skvortosova, 22, and Tatiana Skvortosova, 29, who got married less than a month after moving to Buenos Aires. The pair had also changed their last names in Russia so they could pretend to be sisters.

“It’s a very important moment for us. We’re waiting for very long to be officially family,” Nadezhda Skvortosova said after getting married at a Buenos Aires civil registry.

Many of the Russians who arrive in Argentina knew little about the country before moving.

“Tango, Che Guevera, and that it was a Spanish colony,” joked Nikolai Shushpan, a 26-year-old gay man who moved to Argentina’s capital in October when he started fearing he could be drafted into the war.

Shuspan now shares an apartment in downtown Buenos Aires with Dimitry Yarin, a fellow Russian he met on a dating app.

Yarin, 21, said he long had plans to move to a more tolerant country but “the war accelerated that decision.”

Because of the discrimination they face at home, many of the Russians who arrive in Argentina request refugee status, a process that can take as long as three years.

Authorities have increased controls on Russian migrants recently after the arrest of two alleged Russian spies with Argentine passports in Slovenia late last year.

For now, Shuspan is enjoying living openly as a gay man for the first time. Back home, there was always tension and the feeling “that something could happen.”

“The only country where I didn’t feel that is here. You don’t have to be worried all the time. The only thing you have to worry about is prices,” Shuspan said, referring to Argentina’s inflation rate — one of the world’s highest — of about 110%.

After a little more than a year in Argentina, the Dominis share that feeling of relief.

In the northwestern Russian city of Petrozavodsk, Anastasia, 34, and Anna, 44, barely told anyone about their relationship and two sets of twins, ages 3 and 6. There was a constant fear authorities would take their children away and put them in an orphanage, Anastasia Domini said.

Now they live without having to worry that someone could take their kids or put them in prison.

“We’re absolutely used to our status of married women and that we are parents of lots of kids and that we can be free here,” she said.

___

Associated Press videographers Victor R. Caivano and Yesica Brumec contributed to this report. AP reporter Elise Morton contributed from London.

World

Associated Press

Russian court data: US journalist Evan Gershkovich appeals extension of detention on spying charges

MOSCOW (AP) — Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has appealed a three-month extention of his detention on espionage charges, a Russian court data website indicated Friday. Gershkovich, a 31-year-old U.S. citizen, was arrested in March while on a reporting trip in Russia. He, his employer and the U.S. government have denied the charges. A […]

22 hours ago

Residents gather in Debrecen, Hungary, during a demonstration against a factory that will produce b...

Associated Press

As electric cars boom, locals fear Chinese battery plant will harm land in drought-stricken Hungary

DEBRECEN, Hungary (AP) — Just beyond the pastoral gardens and traditional homes of an eastern Hungarian village, a gigaproject of Chinese industry is taking shape. Bulldozers and excavators are already preparing the land for construction of a nearly 550-acre electric vehicle (EV) battery plant. The 7.3 billion euro ($7.9 billion) factory will be one of […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

Guam ‘very blessed’ with no early reports of major damage in the messy aftermath of Typhoon Mawar

HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — Chainsaws buzzed Friday as neighbors helped neighbors clear toppled trees and began cleaning the wreckage of Typhoon Mawar, which walloped Guam as the strongest typhoon to hit the island in over two decades but appeared to have passed without leaving death or massive destruction in its wake. While it was still […]

2 days ago

People gather for the funeral of former RAF Sergeant Peter Brown originally from Jamaica, at St Cle...

Associated Press

World War II vet from Jamaica was modest, private man who volunteered in Britain’s hour of need

LONDON (AP) — When Peter Brown died alone in London without any known family, neighbors made sure that the humble 96-year-old Jamaican man who had volunteered as a teen to fight for Britain in World War II was not forgotten. Hundreds of people – mostly strangers — touched by his story answered the call Thursday, […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

Chinese commerce minister to hold talks in US amid disputes over tariffs and technology

BEIJING (AP) — China’s commerce minister will hold talks with officials in the U.S. this week amid sharpening disputes over tariffs and technology, his ministry said Thursday. Wang Wentao will meet with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Trade Representative Katherine Tai while in the U.S. to attend the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum trade minister […]

2 days ago

People walk by a market in Khartoum, Sudan, Tuesday, May 23, 2033. The U.N. migration agency said W...

Associated Press

What about those who can’t flee fighting in Sudan? Many face danger and despair

LONDON (AP) — Mahmoud almost never leaves his small apartment in east Khartoum. Electricity has been out for most of the past month, so he swelters in the summer heat. When he does venture out to find food, he leaves his mobile phone behind because of looters in the street. Otherwise, he hunkers down in […]

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

A growing number of LGBTQ+ Russians seek refuge from war, discrimination in Argentina