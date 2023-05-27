Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Florida man at center of fatal human smuggling case pleads not guilty in Minnesota

May 27, 2023, 10:02 AM

This undated photo provided by the Grand Forks County Correctional Center shows Steve Shand. Shand, charged with human smuggling related to the deaths last year of four immigrants near the Canadian border, has pleaded not guilty to the federal charges, Friday, May 27, 2023. (Grand Forks County Correctional Center via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Grand Forks County Correctional Center via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Florida man charged with human smuggling after four migrants were found dead last year near the Canadian border has pleaded not guilty to the federal charges.

Court records show that Steve Shand, of Deltona, Florida, entered the plea Friday in a hearing for his arraignment held via video conference.

Federal authorities arrested Shand in January 2022 after authorities found the bodies of the four, who had frozen to death during a blizzard, near Emerson, Manitoba, which borders Minnesota and North Dakota. According to a federal criminal complaint, the dead were a family of four, including an infant and a teenager, and were identified by surviving immigrants as being Indian nationals.

Five other Indian nationals were also found on foot in Minnesota and two more were found in Shand’s van, officials said.

Shand is charged with bringing two people into the country illegally and illegally transporting them once in the U.S. His trial has been set for July 17, but that is subject to change. His arraignment was postponed 10 times as courts dealt with a backlog spurred by COVID-19 pandemic measures that kept court personnel and the public from gathering in courtrooms.

Shand has not been charged in the deaths of the migrants. He was released last year without bond but ordered to obey several conditions.

According to the criminal complaint, one of the five immigrants who was found walking told authorities that his group had walked across the U.S. border, expecting to be picked up by someone on the other side. He said they had been walking for nearly 12 hours and had been with the family later found dead, but had gotten separated from them during the night.

Neither Shand’s attorney, federal public defender Aaron Morrison, nor federal prosecutor Laura Provinzino immediately returned phone messages left Saturday seeking comment.

Federal authorities have said that the case is believed to be linked to a larger smuggling operation along the Canadian border.

National News

FILE - This June 14, 2018 file photo provided by the Indianapolis Police Department shows Indianapo...

Associated Press

Man charged with killing Indianapolis police officer seeking insanity defense

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man charged with fatally shooting an Indianapolis police officer when she responded to a domestic violence call in 2020 is seeking an insanity defense as he seeks to avoid the death penalty. Attorneys for Elliahs Dorsey filed a motion with the court Wednesday saying a report prepared by a doctor states […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger speaks during a meeting with President Donald Trum...

Associated Press

Former US diplomat Henry Kissinger celebrates 100th birthday, still active in global affairs

Former diplomat and presidential advisor Henry Kissinger marks his 100th birthday on Saturday, outlasting many of his political contemporaries who guided the United States through one of its most tumultuous periods including the presidency of Richard Nixon and the Vietnam War. Born in Germany on May 27, 1923, Kissinger remains known for his key role […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Baby eels remain one of America’s most valuable fish after strong year in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Fishermen in the U.S.’s only commercial-scale fishing industry for valuable baby eels once again had a productive season searching for the tiny fish. Baby eels, called elvers, are often worth more than $2,000 per pound because of how valuable they are to Asian aquaculture companies. That makes them one of the […]

13 hours ago

Longtime Farmington, N.M., preschool teacher Melody Ivie, far right, poses with some of her student...

Associated Press

New Mexico shooting victims mourned by their children, 64 grandchildren

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gwendolyn Dean Schofield hoped to live to 100, and she was nearly there. But on May 15, in what appeared to be a final act of kindness, Schofield and her daughter pulled over on a residential street in the northwestern New Mexico city of Farmington to help a woman who […]

13 hours ago

File - Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, center, arrives at federal court with her father, Chri...

Associated Press

As Elizabeth Holmes heads to prison for fraud, many puzzle over her motives

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — As Elizabeth Holmes prepares to report to prison next week, the criminal case that laid bare the blood-testing scam at the heart of her Theranos startup is entering its final phase. The 11-year sentence represents a comeuppance for the wide-eyed woman who broke through “tech bro” culture to become one […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

Texas House launches historic impeachment proceedings against Attorney General Ken Paxton

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ Republican-led House of Representatives launched historic impeachment proceedings against Attorney General Ken Paxton on Saturday as Donald Trump defended the scandal-plagued GOP official from a vote that could lead to his ouster. The House convened in the afternoon to debate whether to impeach and suspend Paxton over allegations of bribery, […]

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Florida man at center of fatal human smuggling case pleads not guilty in Minnesota