LOCAL NEWS

Woman escapes through second-story window after man allegedly stabs her in Central District

May 27, 2023, 5:05 PM

A woman escaped through a second-story window after a man allegedly stabbed her on Saturday in the Central District. (KIRO 7 News)

SEATTLE — A woman escaped through a second-story window after a man allegedly stabbed her on Saturday in the Central District.

The Seattle Police Department said around 5 a.m. officers got a 911 call that a woman had been stabbed in the 900 block of Hiawatha Place South. Officers found out the 33-year-old woman was being transported to Harborview Medical Center.

Officers met the woman and a witness at the hospital. The woman had sustained life-threatening injuries but is currently in stable condition.

Police learned the woman and her friend were in a 32-year-old man’s apartment when he grabbed a knife and stabbed the woman.

The woman escaped by jumping out of a second-story window. The witness took the woman to the hospital.

Community outraged over murder of Central District activist

Officers said they surrounded the apartment, but the man refused the exit the building. Officers assigned to SPD’s Hostage Negotiation Team, as well as SWAT, responded to the scene.

A warrant was issued for the man’s arrest and he was booked into King County Jail for investigation of assault.

