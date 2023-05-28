Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Liz Cheney to give Colorado College graduation speech as GOP campaign speculation persists

May 27, 2023, 10:35 PM

FILE - Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., talks with former Sen. Joe Lieberman in the East Room before Presid...

FILE - Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., talks with former Sen. Joe Lieberman in the East Room before President Joe Biden awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to 17 people at the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Former congresswoman Cheney will give a graduation speech Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Colorado College, a Colorado liberal arts college that is her alma mater, amid questions about her political future and promise to prevent Donald Trump from becoming president again. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney will give a graduation speech at her alma mater, an elite Colorado liberal arts college, amid questions about her political future and insistence that Donald Trump never become president again.

At Colorado College’s commencement on Sunday, the Wyoming Republican is expected to touch on themes similar to those she has promoted since leaving office in January: Addressing her work on the House January 6 Select Committee that investigated the U.S. Capitol insurrection and standing up to the threat she believes Trump poses to democracy.

Cheney’s busy speaking schedule and subject matter have fueled speculation about whether she may enter the 2024 GOP presidential primary. Declared or potential candidates ranging from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley have calibrated their remarks about Trump, aiming to counter his attacks without alienating the supporters that won him the White House seven years ago.

Though some have offered measured criticisms, no Trump challenger has embraced anti-Trump messaging to the same extent as Cheney. In her three terms in office, she rose to the No. 3 GOP leadership position in the House, a job she lost after voting to impeach Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol and then not relenting in her criticism of the former president.

“I feel very strongly about where the country needs to go, and I feel very strongly about how important it is that Donald Trump not be president ever again,” Cheney said at a March forum at Boston College.

She said she remained undecided about her political future, including whether she wants to run for president.

Though she would could be a formidable candidate able to call on a national network of donors and Trump critics to support a White House run.

A super PAC organized to support her candidacy has remained active, including purchasing attack ads on New Hampshire airwaves against Trump this month.

After leaving office and being replaced by a Trump-backed Republican who wrote “Oath and Honor,” a memoir scheduled to hit shelves in November.

Cheney graduated from Colorado College in 1988 and the Colorado Springs school is also her mother Lynne’s alma mater. Cheney also is a graduate of the University of Chicago Law School.

Students at Colorado College offered mixed reactions when she was named commencement speaker in March, including some who staged a small protest over her pre-insurrection voting record.

Cheney’s speaking tour appears to be picking up. She is scheduled to appear Thursday at the Mackinac Policy Conference in Michigan.

___

Metz reported from Salt Lake City.

National News

Joshua Danjuma, 36, poses with a handcrafted riffle in Kunji Village, Southern Kaduna Nigeria, Thur...

Associated Press

In Nigeria’s hard-hit north, families seek justice as armed groups seek control

Associated Press (AP) — Christian Jonathan’s mother was holding the 9-month-old boy in her arms when she was shot dead during an attack on their village in northwestern Nigeria. The assailants cut off one of Christian’s finger and abandoned him by the side of the road with a bullet wound in his tiny leg. “They […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Biden, GOP reach debt-ceiling deal, now Congress must approve it to prevent calamitous default

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached an “agreement in principle” to raise the nation’s legal debt ceiling, but now Congress must rush to approve the spending cuts package in a matter of days to avert a potentially disastrous U.S. default. The agreement risks angering both Democratic and Republican sides […]

1 day ago

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during a news conference after President Joe Biden a...

Associated Press

Debt ceiling tests McCarthy, as GOP speaker rides breezily through fight of his career

WASHINGTON (AP) — One morning amid the Kevin McCarthy climbed onto his mountain bike and took a ride along the National Mall, marveling at the monuments. The next day he arrived for negotiations at the U.S. Capitol carting in tortilla chips and queso for the beleaguered reporters waiting outside his office during the 24/7 talks. […]

1 day ago

Lights illuminate the Capitol after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., announced that he and P...

Associated Press

What’s next on the debt ceiling: Selling the plan, and making a deal into a law

WASHINGTON (AP) — After weeks of negotiations, President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have announced an “ agreement in principle ” to raise the nation’s debt ceiling and avoid a potentially catastrophic default. The sweeping legislation passed by the Republican-led House last month. To reduce spending, as Republicans had insisted, the package includes […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Fight still ahead for Texas’ Ken Paxton after historic impeachment deepens GOP divisions

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The historic impeachment of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton plunged Republicans on Sunday into a fight over whether to banish one of their own in America’s biggest red state after years of scandal and criminal accusations that will now be at the center of a trial in the state Senate. Paxton […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Debt-ceiling deal: What’s in and what’s out of the agreement to avert US default

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have reached an agreement in principle on legislation to increase the nation’s borrowing authority and avoid a default. Negotiators are now racing to finalize the bill’s text. McCarthy said the House will vote on the legislation on Wednesday, giving the Senate time to consider […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Liz Cheney to give Colorado College graduation speech as GOP campaign speculation persists